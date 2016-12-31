Name Description

Michael Stein Mr. Michael L. Stein is Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Stein has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MPI Group Inc., a company engaged in real estate investment and development, since 1994. Mr. Stein also held the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MICC Properties Inc., a company engaged in real estate investment and development from 1987 to 2000. Mr. Stein is a director of FirstService Corporation (TSX/NASDAQ), a director of McEwen Mining Inc. (TSX/NYSE) and Chairman of the board of directors of Cliffside Capital Ltd. (TSX-V). In 2012, Mr. Stein was appointed to the Board of Directors of City Financial Investment Company Limited, a United Kingdom FCA-regulated asset management company that is also registered as an Investment Adviser firm with the SEC. Between 2000 and 2006, Mr. Stein was a member of the Board of Directors of Goldcorp Inc., a public natural resource company the shares of which are listed on the TSX and New York Stock Exchange. Between 1978 and 1987, Mr. Stein held progressively senior positions, ultimately holding the position of Executive Vice President responsible for operations, with The Mortgage Insurance Co. of Canada. Mr. Stein is a graduate engineer and holds a master of business administration in finance and international business from Columbia University in New York.

Scott Cryer Mr. Scott Cryer, CA, is Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, since May 26, 2011. Mr. Cryer most recently held the position of Vice President, Financial Reporting. Prior to joining CAPREIT, Mr. Cryer had an eleven year career of increasing responsibility in the Real Estate Assurance and Advisory practice of Deloitte & Touche LLP. He received his Chartered Accountant designation in 2000 and holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from the University of Western Ontario.

Mark Kenney Mr. Mark Kenney is Chief Operating Officer of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Kenney held the position of Vice President, Operations of CAPREIT. Mr. Kenney has over 24 years of experience in the multi-family sector, having worked previously at Realstar Management Partnership as District Manager of Western Canada and Northern Ontario (1995 to 1998) and Greenwin Property Management as Senior Property Manager prior to 1995. Mr. Kenney is also a director of the Federation of Rental Providers of Ontario since 2009 and was a director of the Greater Toronto Apartment Association from 1998 to 2009. Mr. Kenney maintains active membership in the Halifax, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver Apartment Associations, and holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from Carleton University.

Stanley Swartzman Mr. Stanley B. Swartzman is an Lead Independent Trustee of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Swartzman is the former Vice President, Real Estate and Store Planning, of Sears Canada, a national retailer. Prior to that, Mr. Swartzman was Executive Vice President of Loblaw Properties Limited, the company responsible for all Canadian real estate and development matters for Loblaw Companies Limited, from 1997 to 1999. From 1983 to 1996, Mr. Swartzman was President of IPCF Properties Inc., the company which was previously responsible for real estate and development matters for Loblaw Companies Limited in Ontario and Eastern Canada. Mr. Swartzman formerly served as a director of GT Canada Capital Corporation and was the Chairman of its investment committee, and as a director of Centre Fund Corporation and served on its audit committee.

Harold Burke Mr. Harold Burke, C.A., ICD.D., is Independent trustee of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment trust. He is a Senior Vice President at DREAM Asset Management Corporation (formerly Dundee Realty Corporation), an integrated real estate asset manager and developer, which he joined in July 2008. Mr. Burke has more than 30 years of professional practice in the tax area at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, its predecessor, Coopers & Lybrand LLP, and another major Canadian accounting firm. Mr. Burke is recognized as a specialist in the area of real estate-related financial services as well as in domestic and international taxation issues. While a senior partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Mr. Burke advised a diverse domestic and foreign clientele many of which were public, private and institutional, on a variety of matters including mergers and acquisitions, capital markets financing and investment structuring. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds the Institute of Corporate Directors, Institute-Certified Director Designation, ICD.D. Units, Deferred Units(1) and

David Ehrlich Mr. David Ehrlich is Non-Independent Trustee of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, since February 7, 2013. Mr. Ehrlich has been the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc, a real estate investment trust with investments in multi-unit residential properties in Ireland, since April 2014. Prior to this, Mr. Ehrlich was a senior partner in the Toronto office of the law firm Stikeman Elliott, LLP where he was a member of both the corporate and real estate groups until December 2013. During his career of over 30 years, his practice was focused on real estate and structured finance, including public real estate securities. Mr. Ehrlich has been actively involved with real estate investment trusts since their inception in Canada, acting for both issuers and underwriters in numerous transactions. He has also been involved with some of Canada's largest REIT merger and acquisition transactions.

Paul Harris Mr. Paul Harris is Independent Trustee of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, since 1998. He is a Corporate Director. He was a senior partner in the law firm of Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP from 1984 until his retirement in December, 2016. Mr. Harris is currently Chairman of the Board of the Montréal Alouettes Football Club, a Governor of the Canadian Football League and a non-voting member of the Board of Directors of Plusgrade, L.P., a global travel technology company based in New York and Montréal. Mr. Harris was a director of Primetech Electronics and the Jewish General Hospital Foundation.