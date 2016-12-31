Name Description

Alain Lemaire Mr. Alain Lemaire serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Cascades Inc. He is the founders of Cascades, Alain Lemaire is Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Administrative Committee. He held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation from 2004 to 2013 and Executive Vice-President of the Corporation from 1992 to 2004. He was also President and Chief Executive Officer of Norampac from 1998 to 2004. A former student of the Institut des pâtes et papiers of Trois-Rivières (Québec), he holds an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration from the University of Sherbrooke and an Honorary Doctorate in Civil Law from Bishop’s University. Mr. Lemaire is an Officer of the Order of Canada.s

Mario Plourde Mr. Mario Plourde serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Cascades Inc. Mr. Plourde is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since May 2013. He has been in the employ of the Corporation since 1985 and has held several senior management positions such as Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades’ Specialty Products Group. He was named President of this Group in 2000. In 2011, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation. He joined the Board of Directors of Cascades on November 6, 2014. Mr. Plourde sits on the Board of Directors of Transcontinental Inc., where he is a member of the Governance Committee and also sits on the Board of Directors of the Fondation Centre de Cancérologie Charles-Bruneau. Actively involved in social and community affairs, he was awarded in 2012, the Prix bâtisseur - Tour CIBC Charles Bruneau, (a foundation for pediatric cancer research). Mr. Plourde holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, majoring in Finance from the Université du Québec in Montréal.

Allan Hogg Mr. Allan Hogg serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Cascades Inc. He has been in the employ of Cascades for more than 20 years. He has held various positions within the Corporation, including those of Corporate Controller, Director of Finance and Treasurer and was named Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer in 2010. A key playor in Cascades' financial management and in the Corporation’s relations with its financial partners, Mr. Hogg was also a director of Boralex Inc., a renewable energy sector company in which Cascades holds a 35% equity interest. Allan Hogg holds a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Accounting, is a member of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés of Québec.

Jean Jobin Mr. Jean Jobin serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Tissue Group, a subsidiary of Cascades Inc. Chief Operating Officer Since 2013. Suzanne Blanchet handed over the presidency of the Group, and Jean Jobin became President and COO. In addition to his keen analytical skills, Mr. Jobin is recognized for his ability to effectively combine knowledge and information. His actions focus on strategic management as a means of achieving the Group’s objectives. Mr. Jobin strives for optimal resource management by promoting teamwork and, at the same time, respecting the most valuable resource a company can have: people. His commitment to the community is expressed through his active participation in the Fondation Charles-Bruneau cycling event and on the Fondation’s financial committee. Jean Jobin has won several awards. In addition to being the first-ever winner of the “Pioneer” award, presented by the Fondation Charles-Bruneau, he was named “CMA of the Year” in 2011, and a Fellow of CMA Canada in 2009.

Luc Langevin Mr. Luc Langevin serves as President and Chief Operating Officer - Specialty Products Group of Cascades Inc. Since 1995, He began his career as an engineer for Shell Canada Products at the Montréal East Refinery, where he assumed various technical responsibilities in maintenance, projects and energy conservation. After 5 years, he returned to school full-time to earn a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the HEC in Montréal, completing part of his program at the Université catholique de Louvain in Belgium. In 1995, he joined Cascades as Plant Manager for the Converdis unit, located in Berthierville (Québec). In 1997, he was promoted to the position of General Manager for the Cascades Conversion Group. In 2001, he was given additional responsibilities for Papier Kingsey Falls (PKF). With the reorganization of the Specialty Products Group (SPG). In 2007, he was appointed General Manager of the Industrial Packaging sector of the Group. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Cascades Sonoco. In May 2011, he was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of the Specialty Products Group. Luc Langevin was born on January 24, 1964 in Coaticook (Québec). He obtained a diploma of college studies (DEC) in pure and applied sciences from the Séminaire de Sherbrooke. He pursued his studies at the University of Sherbrooke and received a Bachelor of Applied Science (mechanical engineering option) in 1988.

Charles Malo Mr. Charles Malo serves as President and Chief Operating Officer, Containerboard Group (Norampac) of Cascades Inc. Mr. Malo began his career as controller at Etcan. He then joined Norampac group, acting as director of administration of the corrugated board sector from 1997 to 2000. He moved on to become regional general manager from March, 2000, to October, 2001, taking on the responsibility of a number of corrugated box plants. He was then appointed vice-president and chief operating officer of Norampac's packaging sector. Mr. Malo has been Chief operating officer of Norampac since April, 2015.

Maryse Fernet Ms. Maryse Fernet serves as Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. She was Vice President - Human Resources of the company. She began her career at Cascades in 1987. In 1989, she was appointed Human Resources Director for the unionized and non-unionized production units in Canada and the United States. In 1994, she was promoted to Corporate Director of Human Resources. Since October of 2007, she is Vice-President, Human Resources of the Corporation.

Suzanne Blanchet Mrs. Suzanne Blanchet serves as Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. She has been with Cascades for over 30 years and, since 2014, holds the position of Senior Vice-President, Corporate Development. From 1997 to september 2014, she was President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades Tissue Group. In 2013, the Tissue Group was the fourth largest in North America with over 2,000 employees, in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors.

Dominic Dore Mr. Dominic Dore serves as Chief Information Officer of the Company. He was Vice President - Information Technology of the company. In January 2010, Dominic Doré was appointed Vice-President, Information Technology. He is also Director of the Fibre program, an upgrading of the IT systems at Cascades.

Pascal Aguettaz Mr. Pascal Aguettaz serves as Vice-President, Corporate Services of the Company. He was appointed Vice President, Corporate Services where he plays an advisory role to management of the various Groups. He is also head of the engineering and maintenance departments (CIP, S&A, CRD, GIC, GIE), as well as international operations, innovation and scientific development, and procurement and supply. A chemist by training, Pascal Aguettaz has worked at Cascades since 1986, and has held various positions in the Corporation’s production units.

Hugo D'Amours Mr. Hugo D'Amours serves as Vice President - Communications and Public affairs of Cascades Inc. He is responsible for the Corporation's internal and external communications and acts as media spokesperson. Before joining Cascades, Hugo worked in the public sector for 15 years, where he acquired solid expertise in communications. He assumed the role of Advisor, Press Secretary and Director of Media Relations for the Québec Premier and, in addition, worked with other members of the National Assembly. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the Université Laval and a Masters of Public Administration from École nationale d’administration publique. Hugo is very involved in the business community, sitting on the board of directors of several organizations active in various business sectors.

Leon Marineau Mr. Leon Marineau serves as Vice President - Environment of the Company. Léon Marineau was appointed Vice-President, Environment in 2003. He has more than 20 years of experience in the environment sector gained in the oil and paper industries.

Robert Hall Mr. Robert F. Hall serves as Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary of the Company. He was Vice President - Legal Affairs, Corporate Secretary of the company. He joined Cascades in 1994. He is part of Cascades' senior management team, and is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Boralex Inc., and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Reno de Medici S.p.A.

Georges Kobrynsky Mr. Georges Kobrynsky serves as a Lead Independent Director of Cascades Inc. Mr. Kobrynsky is a director of companies. He is Lead Director of the Board of Directors, Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee and member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. He held the position of Senior Vice-President, Investments, Forest Products of the Société générale de financement du Québec from 2005 to 2010. Mr. Kobrynsky has held, for more than 30 years, various senior positions at Domtar Inc., including Senior Vice-President, Pulp and Paper Sales, Marketing and Customer Relations Group from 2001 to 2005 and Senior Vice-President, Communication Papers Division from 1995 to 2001. He sat on the Board of Directors of Norampac Inc., from 1998 to 2006. He holds a Master of Business Administration from McGill University (Québec), a Bachelor’s degree in Forest Engineering from Université Laval (Québec) and a Bachelor of Arts from the Université de Montréal (Québec). He is a member of the Board of Directors of Supremex Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of stock and custom envelopes, and is Chair of the Pension Investment Committee and a member of the Audit and Human Resources Committees.

Patrick Lemaire Mr. Patrick Lemairehas is Non-Independent Director of the Company. He served as President and CEO of Boralex Inc. since September 2006. Over the last decade, he has profoundly transformed the company and helped position it as a renewable energy leader inCanadaandFrance. In 1988, after obtaining his degree in Mechanical Engineering from UniversitéLaval, he began his career at Cascades. He successively held the positions of project manager, maintenance manager and plant manager inFranceandthe United States. His managerial skills and leadership were then put to use as general manager of five plants and above all, as Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of our activities in the containerboard packaging sector.

Sylvie Lemaire Mrs. Sylvie Lemaire serves as a Non-Independent Director of Cascades Inc. Ms. Lemaire has held production, research and development and general management positions. She was co-owner of Dismed Inc., a distributor of medical products and Fempro Inc., a manufacturer of absorbent products, where she held the position of President until 2007. She is Chair of the Environment, Health and Safety and Sustainable Development Committee and a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. Since June of 2014, Ms. Lemaire is a certified Director of Companies having successfully completed the governance program offered by the Collège des administrateurs de sociétés of Université Laval (Québec). Ms. Lemaire holds the degree of Bachelor in Industrial Engineering from the Montréal École polytechnique.

Michelle Cormier Ms. Michelle Cormier is Independent Director of the Company. She is a senior-level executive with experience in financial management, strategic consulting as well as corporate financing, turnaround and governance, Michelle Cormier has in-depth knowledge of financial and public markets in Canada and the United States. She is a member of the Audit and Finance committee and a member of the Human Resources committee of the Corporation. Ms. Cormier has been acting as a consultant for Wynnchurch Capital Canada since 2014. She spent 13 years in senior management positions at TNG Capital Inc., and was CFO at a major North American forest products company. She also worked at Alcan Aluminium Limited and Ernst & Young. Gifted with strong leadership skills, Ms. Cormier is a Certified Director of Compagnies and sits on the Boards of Directors of Dorel Industries Inc., Uni-Select Inc and Champion Iron Ltd.

Martin Couture Mr. Martin Couture is Independent Director of the Company. He has Bachelor’s degree in Economics from St. Lawrence University (Canton, New York), Martin Couture is CEO of Sanimax Inc., where he has worked since 1990. He is a member of the Audit and Finance Committee and of the Environment, Health and Safety and Sustainable Development Committee of the Corporation. Combining strong leadership skills with extensive operational experience, Mr. Couture was named one of Canada’s “Top 40 under 40,” a Caldwell Partners award, in 2007. He received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2008. He is an active member of the National Renderers Association, the professional association of the rendering industry in North America, and has also been deeply involved with the Young Presidents’ Organization since 2003.

Louis Garneau Mr. Louis Garneau serves as a Independent Director of Cascades Inc. Mr. Garneau is President of Louis Garneau Sports Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of sports clothing and accessories throughout the world. He is a member of the Human Resources Committee. A former international cycle racer, Mr. Garneau participated in the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. He is a Chevalier de l’Ordre national of Québec and an Officer of the Order of Canada. In June 2007, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the Faculty of Administration of the University of Ottawa. In 2008, he received the “Gloire de l’Escolle” medal as a former graduate having honored Université Laval due to the extent of his professional activities and his contribution to society. In November 2014, he was awarded the Medal of Honour of the National Assembly of Québec. This medal is awarded to public figures who are deserving of recognition by the Members of the Assembly.

David McAusland Mr. David L. McAusland serves as a Independent Director of Cascades Inc. Mr. McAusland is a partner in the law firm of McCarthy Tétrault. From 1999 to February 2008, he held among others, the position of Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer of Alcan Inc., a large multinational industrial company. He is Chair of the Human Resources Committee and member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. Mr. McAusland sits on the Boards of Directors of Cogeco Inc., and Cogeco Cable Inc., two companies involved in the communications sector where he is a member of the Corporate Governance Committee and Chair of the Human Resources Committee of both these issuers. He sits on the Board of Directors of Khan Resources Inc., a uranium exploration and development company, where he is a member of the Compensation Committee. He is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ATS Automation Tooling Systems, a leader in automation manufacturing solutions. As well, he is a director of certain nonprofit organizations and private companies.

Elise Pelletier Ms. Elise Pelletier serves as Independent Director of Cascades Inc. Retired since 2003, Ms. Pelletier accumulated over twenty years of experience within the Corporation, having held the position of Vice-President, Human Resources of the Corporation during the period between 1995 and 1998, and thereafter, the position of Vice-President with Norampac Inc., during the period between 1998 to 2003. She has extensive knowledge of the pulp and paper sector and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation from 1993 to 2001. She is a member of the Human Resources Committee and of the Environment, Health and Safety and Sustainable Development Committee. She holds a Certificate in governance of companies from the Collège des administrateurs de sociétés, Université Laval (Québec). She holds the degree of Bachelor in Industrial Relations from the Université de Montréal (Québec).

Laurence Sellyn Mr. Laurence G. Sellyn serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Sellyn was Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Gildan Activewear Inc. between April 1999 and August 2015. Prior thereto, he held several senior management positions with well recognized Canadian public companies. From 1992 to 1999, he held the position of Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President of Finance and Corporate Development of Wajax Inc. Mr. Sellyn held successive positions of increasing responsibility at Domtar Inc., including acting as Corporate Controller from 1987 to 1991. Mr. Sellyn is Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, and a member of the Audit and Finance Committee of the Corporation. He is a U.K. Chartered Accountant. He holds a Masters degree in Modern Languages and Literature from Oxford University. Mr. Sellyn is also involved in fundraising for charitable and community activities.