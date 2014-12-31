Name Description

Susim Datta Mr. Susim Mukul Datta serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Castrol India Limited. He graduated with Honours in Chemistry from the Presidency College, Calcutta and obtained a post graduate degree in Science & Technology from Calcutta University. He is a Chartered Engineer, Fellow of the Institution of Engineers, Fellow of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, Member, Society of Chemical Industry (London) and Honorary Fellow of All India Management Association. Mr. Datta was Chairman of Hindustan Lever Limited [HLL] (presently known as Hindustan Unilever Limited) as well as all Unilever companies in India and Nepal from 1990 to 1996. He had joined HLL as a Management Trainee in 1956 after completing his university education in Chemical Engineering. He is a Past President of Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry and the council of EU Chamber of Commerce in India, Past President of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry and of Indian Chemical Manufacturers Association and Past Chairman of Bombay First. Mr. Datta is a Director of Chandras'Chemical Enterprises (Pvt.) Ltd. He is Chairman of BOC India Ltd., Reach (Cargo Movers) Pvt. Ltd., Philips Electronics India Ltd. and IL & FS Investment Managers Ltd.

Omer Dormen Mr. Omer Dormen is Managing Director, Additional Director of the Company. In 1996, he became the Chief Executive Officer of the newly formed castrol Turkey before talking over as Performance Unit Leader of BP Turkey Lubricants in 2001.

Peter Weidner Mr. Peter Weidner serves as Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Castrol Limited, UK of Castrol India Ltd with effect from April 05, 2012. He serves as Regional Vice President - Asia & Pacific - Automotive of Castrol Ltd, UK.

Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan Mr. Ramabadran Gopalakrishnan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Castrol India Limited. Mr. Gopalakrishnan has been a professional manager for 45 years from 1967 onwards : 31 years in Unilever and 14 years with TATAs. Mr. Gopalakrishnan had served in Jeddah as Chairman of Unilever Arabia; in Bangalore as the Managing Director of Brooke Bond Lipton India and finally as Vice-Chairman of Hindustan Lever Limited. Currently, he is the Executive Director of Tata Sons Limited. He studied physics at St. Xavier’s Kolkatta, engineering at IIT Kharagpur and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.