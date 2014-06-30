Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Ltd (CATJ.J)
CATJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,320.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.38%)
-5.00 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Jenkins
|55
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Terrence Moolman
|70
|Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Executive Director
|
Timothy Holden
|50
|2014
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Petrus Greyling
|57
|2010
|Executive Director
|
Navin Sooka
|62
|Company Secretary
|
Andrew Molusi
|53
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Albert Nemukula
|59
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Jack Phalane
|39
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Tania Slabbert
|47
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Paul Jenkins
|Mr. Paul M. Jenkins, BCom, LLB is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd. He qualified at Randse Afrikaanse Universiteit in 1981 with a BCom and LLB degree and was admitted as an attorney and notary in February 1986. He became a partner of Webber Wentzel in 1988 and left his position as senior commercial legal partner in 1999 to join the Johnnic group full time. In this capacity he served as a director of numerous listed companies and was CEO of Johnnic Entertainment. He is currently self-employed and provides business and legal advisory services to a select group of clients.
|
Terrence Moolman
|Mr. Terrence D. Moolman is Chief Executive Officer, Founder, Executive Director of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd.
|
Timothy Holden
|Mr. Timothy J. W. Holden, BComm, CA(SA), is Managing Director, Executive Director of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd. He joined the group as group general manager: finance in 2003 and was appointed as a financial director in 2006 and as managing director in August 2014. He is a qualified chartered accountant and has had a number of years’ experience in the retail and manufacturing industries. Tim has been the financial director of a number of companies. In addition, he has also held a number of senior and executive operational posts within these companies.
|
Petrus Greyling
|Mr. Petrus G. Greyling, BCom, Hons BCompt is Executive Director of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd., He is a former chartered accountant who spent most of his earlier career in the accounting and auditing profession. He joined the group in 1992 and is currently CEO of the group’s newspaper division.
|
Navin Sooka
|Mr. Navin Sooka is the Company Secretary of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd.,
|
Andrew Molusi
|Mr. Andrew Conway Gaorekwe Molusi, BJournalism, MA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd. He has been involved with the media industry for many years and holds a number of directorships.
|
Albert Nemukula
|Mr. Albert N. Nemukula is Non-Executive Independent Director of Caxton And Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd., He qualified as a teacher and has a marketing sales diploma. He has taught at various high schools and was responsible for marketing and publishing at Juta & Co. He has several business interests in publishing and printing, jewellery and retail stores.
|
Jack Phalane
|Mr. Jack Phalane is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He qualified as a teacher in 1996. After qualifying as a teacher he went on to study at Wits University where he graduated with BA, LLB, and LLM degrees. He also obtained an MCom (Tax) degree from the North-West University (Potchefstroom) in 2006. He became a partner at Fluxmans in 2007. He practices as a commercial attorney at Fluxmans, specialising in Mergers and Acquisitions. He is also a member of the Tax Board Panel.
|
Tania Slabbert
|Ms. Tania Slabbert, BA MBA is Non-Executive Independent Director of Caxton and Ctp Publishers And Printers Ltd., She joined WDB Investment Holdings in 1999 and has been the CEO for the past 10 years, building up and managing a portfolio of investments to support the WDB Group’s mission of economic development of rural women entrepreneurs in South Africa. Before joining WDB, Tania spent four years in the diplomatic corps, working in the political division of the South African embassy in Paris, France. Prior to this, she spent a number of years in West Africa working in the NGO sector where her focus was on economic development policies and their implementation. As well as being a director of WDB Investment Holdings, other directorships include BP South Africa, the Bidvest Group and Discovery Holdings.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Paul Jenkins
|--
|
Terrence Moolman
|3,308,000
|
Timothy Holden
|2,966,000
|
Petrus Greyling
|7,459,000
|
Navin Sooka
|--
|
Andrew Molusi
|--
|
Albert Nemukula
|--
|
Jack Phalane
|--
|
Tania Slabbert
|--
As Of 30 Jun 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Paul Jenkins
|0
|0
|
Terrence Moolman
|0
|0
|
Timothy Holden
|0
|0
|
Petrus Greyling
|0
|0
|
Navin Sooka
|0
|0
|
Andrew Molusi
|0
|0
|
Albert Nemukula
|0
|0
|
Jack Phalane
|0
|0
|
Tania Slabbert
|0
|0