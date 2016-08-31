Name Description

Jan Peeters Mr. Jan E. Peeters is Independent Chairman of the Board of Cogeco Cable Inc. He is President and Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Olameter Inc., a telemetry company operating in 36 Provinces and States in North America. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of ƒONOROLA, a telecommunications company, from 1990 to 1998. He was a founder of iNovia Capital, a venture capitalist fund manager based in Montréal and its Chairman of the Board from 2001 to 2010. He still serves on iNovia Capital’s Investment Committee. Until recently, he was also a director of Intersil Corporation (a U.S. listed issuer) and served as chair of its Audit Committee and member of the Nominations and Governance Committee. Mr. Peeters sat on the Board of Governors of McGill University from 1999 to 2009 and is now Governor Emeritus.

Louis Audet Mr. Louis Audet, ENG., MBA, C.M., is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Cogeco Cable Inc. He currently serves on the board of CableLabs. He has served on the boards of Clarica Life Insurance Company, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, l’Association canadienne de la radio et de la télévision de langue française and the Canadian Cable Telecommunications Association. Mr. Audet has been a member of the boards of Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, La Corporation de l’École Polytechnique de Montréal and l’Orchestre symphonique de Montréal. He has been involved in several major fund-raising campaigns for charitable causes and has been a member of the campaign cabinet of the Fondation Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) since March 2012. He was Chair of the major fundraising campaign for the Old Brewery Mission Foundation, a well-known foundation which provides emergency and other services for homeless people in the Montreal area.

Patrice Ouimet Mr. Patrice Ouimet has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Cogeco Cable Inc., since 17 November 2014. Prior to joining the Corporation, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Enerkem Inc. from February 2010 to 2014. Previously, he served as Vice President, Corporate Development and Enterprise Risk Management at Gildan Activewear Inc. He also worked for the previous ten years in the investment banking sector, serving as Director, Investment Banking at Lazard Limited and Vice President, Investment Banking at CIBC World Markets Inc.

Philippe Jette Mr. Philippe Jette has been appointed as President of Cogeco Peer 1 of Cogeco Cable Inc., since November 02, 2015. Prior to that, he held various positions within Cogeco Communications and Cogeco, including Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer from November 26, 2014 to November 1, 2015, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer from August 6, 2013 to November 25, 2014 and Vice President and Chief Technology Officer from March 9, 2011 to August 5, 2013.

Richard Shea Mr. Richard J. Shea has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Broadband, subsidiary of Cogeco Cable Inc., since January 1, 2015. Prior to that, he was Chief Operating Officer from 2013 to 2014 and Chief Information Officer from 2003 to 2013.

Kenneth Smithard Mr. Kenneth Edward Smithard serves as President of Cogeco Connexion of the Company. Prior to that, he held various positions within Cogeco Connexion, including Vice-President, Performance and Organizational Efficiency and Information Technology, from November 2012 to August 2016, Senior Director, Service and Warehouse from October 2011 to October 2012, Senior Director, Installation and Service, from September 2010 to September 2011, Senior Director, Residential Sales from June 2004 to August 2010 and Director, Consumer Sales and Marketing from April 15, 1999 to May 2004.

Luc Noiseux Mr. Luc Noiseux is Senior Vice-President and Chief Technology and Strategy Officer of the Company. Prior to joining the Corporation, he was Vice President R&D and head of the CTO office at Accedian Networks from October 2014 to July 2016. Previously, he held several senior research and development roles at Alcatel-Lucent, including Senior Director Wireless Systems from 2008 to 2014.

Christian Jolivet Mr. Christian Jolivet is Senior Vice president - Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Cogeco Cable Inc. Prior to that, he was Chief Legal Officer and Secretary from December 11, 2002 to November 11, 2009 and Director, Legal Affairs from March 17, 1997 to December 11, 2002.

Jaime Leverton Ms. Jaime Leverton is Vice-President and General Manager - Canada and Asia Pacific of the company. She will be responsible for creating and driving revenue programs in Canada and APAC. Over the past 15-plus years, Ms. Leverton has worked in various executive roles with National Bank, BlackBerry, Bell Canada and IBM Canada, work which has contributed to her extensive knowledge in technology solutions. In her new role with Cogeco Peer 1, Ms. Leverton will oversee sales, customer management and the delivery of the full suite of ICT (information and communications technology) solutions to medium and enterprise customers across Canada and APAC.

Pierre Maheux Mr. Pierre Maheux is Vice President, Corporate Controller of Cogeco Cable Inc. Prior to that, he was Corporate Controller of Cogeco Cable from June 2000 to August 5, 2013.

Andree Pinard Ms. Andree Pinard is Vice President, Treasurer of Cogeco Cable Inc. Prior to that, she was Director, Treasury of Intact Financial Corporation from 2010 until 2011, Director, Treasury of Canada Steamship Lines Group from 2008 to 2009 and Financial Analyst at Montréal Exchange from 2007 to 2008.

Diane Nyisztor Ms. Diane Nyisztor is Vice President - Corporate Human Resources of Cogeco Cable Inc. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Corporate Human Resources of Cogeco Communications and Cogeco from October 31, 2014 to October 27, 2015. Prior to joining the Corporation, she worked at KPMG as Partner, International Executive Services from September 2013 to September 2014. Prior to that, she worked at SNC Lavalin Group Inc. as Senior Vice President, Compensation and Benefits from January 2011 to May 2013 and as Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources from September 2004 to December 2010.

Elizabeth Alves Ms. Elizabeth Alves is Vice President - Internal Audit and Risk Management of Cogeco Cable Inc. She has been, since February 1, 2011, Vice President, Internal Audit of Cogeco Cable and COGECO. Prior to that, she was Senior Director, Internal Audit, from September 15, 2008 to January 31, 2011. Prior to joining Cogeco Cable, she was Director, Internal Audit, from 2006 to 2008 at ING Canada.

Philippe Bonin Mr. Philippe Bonin is Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. Prior to joining the Corporation, he spent 10 years at TC Transcontinental, first as Senior Director of Mergers/Acquisitions and Business Integration and more recently as Corporate Treasurer from September 2010 to March 2016. Prior to that, he acquired expertise in the telecom and media sectors while working at Telesystem International Wireless and at the Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, where he was part of the team in charge of private equity investments in these sectors.

Nathalie Dorval Ms. Nathalie Dorval is Vice President - Regulatory Affairs and Copyright of Cogeco Cable Inc. Prior to joining the Corporation, she worked at Astral Media for the previous sixteen years, where she undertook diverse roles, latterly as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

Rene Guimond Mr. Rene Guimond is Vice President - Public Affairs and Communications of Cogeco Cable Inc. He has been, since November 15, 2010, Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications of Cogeco Cable and COGECO. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Development, New Media of Cogeco Cable from September 1, 2008 to November 14, 2010. Prior to joining Cogeco Cable, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Radio-Télévision Inc. (“CRTI”) and TQS Inc. (“TQS”), from October 2005 to August 31, 2008.

Cynthia Jordan-Ford Ms. Cynthia Jordan-Ford is Vice-President and General Manager, U.S. and Latin America. Based in Atlanta of Cogeco Peer 1, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. Ms. Jordan-Ford brings over 25 years of experience in IT (information technology) sales and service leadership to the role, having held positions with Xerox, Sprint, AT&T, Savvis (CenturyLink) and Virtustream. This experience, paired with her drive to inspire innovation and enhance collaboration across organizational functions, promises a spirited and focused perspective to the position. Ms. Jordan-Ford has a bachelor's degree in business management from the National Louis University in Chicago.

Patricia Curadeau-Grou Ms. Patricia Curadeau-Grou is Independent Director of Cogeco Cable Inc. She held several positions within the National Bank of Canada from 1991 until her retirement in October 2015, including Strategic Advisor to the President and Chief Executive Officer from 2012 to 2015 and Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Finance, Risk and Treasury from 2007 to 2012. Prior to joining the National Bank, she held a number of key positions at major financial institutions, primarily in business development, credit and corporate planning. She is a director of Uni-Select Inc. (a distributor of replacement parts, paint products and body shop accessories) which is a reporting issuer and where she serves as Chairman of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and member of the Audit Committee. She also sits on the Board of la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec where she is a member of the Investment and Risk Management Committee. Ms. Curadeau-Grou also serves as a director of Aéroports de Montréal and of a number of not-for-profit corporations. Since 2007, she has been a member of the Women’s Executive Network Hall of Fame for Canada’s most powerful women.

Joanne Ferstman Ms. Joanne S. Ferstman is Independent Director of the Company. She has over 20 years of progressive experience in the financial industry. Over an 18 year period until her retirement in June 2012, she held several leadership positions with the Dundee group of companies, which operated in wealth management, resources and real estate verticals. She was responsible for financial and regulatory reporting, risk management and involved in strategic development and held the position of Chief Financial Officer for many years and latterly held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Capital Markets Inc. Prior to joining the Dundee group of companies, Ms. Ferstman spent five years at a major international accounting firm. She currently serves as a director of DREAM Office REIT, which is an entity managed by DREAM Unlimited (a real estate company), on which she also serves as a director. She also serves as a director of Aimia Inc. (a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company) and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (an intermediate mining royalty company), which are all reporting issuers. She is the Chair of the Audit Committees of DREAM Unlimited and of DREAM Office REIT, the Chair of the Audit Committee, Lead director and member of the Human Resources and Governance Committees of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. and a member of the Audit and Human Resources and Compensation Committees of Aimia Inc. Ms. Ferstman was formerly a director of Breakwater Resources Ltd and of Excellon Resources Inc.

L. G. Serge Gadbois Mr. L. G. Serge Gadbois is Independent Director of Cogeco Cable Inc. Mr. Gadbois is a corporate director. He held several positions within Metro Inc., a food retailer company, from 1984 until his retirement in February 2006, including Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer from 2002 to 2006; Senior Vice President Finance from 1985 to 2002; and corporate controller from 1984 to 1985. Between 1976 and 1984, Mr. Gadbois worked at the Conseil scolaire de l’Île de Montréal as corporate controller and director of financial services. He was formerly a director of Supremex inc., which is a reporting issuer and on which he served as Chairman of the Board, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc., which is a reporting issuer and on which he served as Chair of its Audit Committee and Mecachrome International Inc. Mr. Gadbois is also a Fellow of the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec.

Claude Garcia Mr. Claude A. Garcia is Independent Director of Cogeco Cable Inc. From June 1993 to December 2004, he was President, Canadian Operations of The Standard Life Assurance Company. Prior to that, he was its Senior Vice-President and Actuary and then Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. He is a director of Goodfellow Inc. (a lumber and wood products distributor), which is a reporting issuer, and chairs its Board and Compensation Committee. Mr. Garcia is a member of the Board and member of the Committee on Standards of OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance. He has also served as director with numerous corporations, both public and private, including, among others, BTB Real Estate Investment Trust, The Standard Life Assurance Company, the YMCA Foundation of Montreal, the Clinical Research Institute of Montreal and the Montreal Exchange.

Lib Gibson Ms. Lib Gibson is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Gibson is a retired corporate executive and a corporate director. From 2003 to 2007, she was an officer and advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of BCE Inc. Prior to that from 1997 to 2003, she was the Chief Executive Officer of Bell Globemedia Interactive (and its predecessor companies), Canada’s largest Internet media company. Prior to that from 1996 to 1997, she was Vice-President Strategy of Bell Canada and from 1992 to 1996 was Vice-President Marketing of WorldLinx Communications. She is a director of Payments Canada where she sits on the Governance and Nominating Committee, and on the Technology and Modernization Committee. She was a director of, among other companies, Computershare Trust Company of Canada where she sat on the Audit and Risk Committee and the Conduct Review and Corporate Governance Committee, of ING Direct Bank of Canada where she sat on the Audit Committee, the Risk Oversight and Investment Committee, and the Governance and Conduct Review Committee and of West Park Healthcare Centre. Ms. Gibson has taught Managing Innovation at the Rotman School of Management and in the Queen’s University MBA program. She is also an author and co-author of publications and has provided consulting services on innovation.

David McAusland Mr. David L. McAusland is Independent Director of Cogeco Cable Inc. Mr. McAusland has been a partner of McCarthy Tétrault LLP, a major law firm in Canada, since June 2009 where he is a corporate strategist and advisor and focuses on major corporate transactions, securities, corporate finance, governance and regulatory affairs. From 1999 to February 2008, he was a senior officer (latterly, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer) of Alcan Inc., a large multinational industrial company. As such he was involved in the design and execution of major strategic initiatives and led an international team that completed more than 75 acquisition and divestiture transactions. Prior to joining Alcan, Mr. McAusland was managing partner of a major law firm. He is a director of Cascades Inc. (a corporation that produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products), Khan Resources Inc. (a mineral exploration corporation) and ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (an advanced automation solutions corporation), all of which are reporting issuers. He serves as Chairman of the Human Resources Committee and a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee for Cascades Inc.; he is a member of the Compensation Committee of Khan Resources Inc. and he serves as non-executive Chairman of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Mr. McAusland is also a director of a number of not for profit corporations. Since April 1, 2014, he has been a member of the Accounting Standards Oversight Council (AcSOC), an independent, volunteer body established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountant (CICA).