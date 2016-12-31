Name Description

Greg Lock Mr. Greg Lock is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Computacenter Plc. Greg is a Non-Executive Director of United Business Media plc. He has more than 45 years’ experience in the software and computer services industry, including seven years as Chairman of Kofax plc and four years as Chairman of SurfControl plc. From 1998 to 2000, he was General Manager of IBM’s Global Industrial sector. Greg also served as a member of IBM’s Worldwide Management Council and as a governor of the IBM Academy of Technology.

Mike Norris Mr. Mike J. Norris is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Computacenter Plc. Mike graduated with a degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from East Anglia University in 1983. He joined Computacenter in 1984 as a salesman in the City office. Following appointments in senior roles, he became Chief Executive in December 1994, with responsibility for all day-to-day activities and reporting channels across Computacenter. Mike also led the Company through flotation on the London Stock Exchange in 1998. Mike was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science from Hertfordshire University in 2010.

F. Conophy Mr. F. A. (Tony) Conophy is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Computacenter Plc. Tony has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Management Accountants since 1982. He qualified with Semperit (Ireland) Ltd and then worked for five years at Cape Industries plc. He joined Computacenter in 1987 as Financial Controller, rising in 1991 to General Manager of Finance. In 1996, he was appointed Finance and Commercial Director of Computacenter (UK) Limited with responsibility for all financial, purchasing and vendor relations activities. In March 1998 he was appointed Group Finance Director.

Chris Webb Mr. Chris Webb is Group Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Since joining Computacenter in 1990, Chris has held a number of management positions, including spending four years as the CEO of Computacenter France. Now the Group Chief Operating Officer, he’s responsible for running all Service Operations. Chris holds a degree in Management and Chemical Sciences.

Mark Slaven Mr. Mark Slaven was Group Chief Information Officer of the Company. Mark joined Computacenter in 2001 as UK Information Services Director. Following the acquisition of the German business in 2003 his role expanded to cover all Group companies as Group CIO. He is responsible for all of Computacenter’s systems and infrastructure and has played a key role in the design and development of most of the systems in use across the Group.

Lieven Bergmans Mr. Lieven Bergmans is Managing Director, France of the Company. Lieven joined Computacenter as a team leader for Belgium’s consulting division in 2000. By 2008 he had been appointed to the role of General Manager for Computacenter Benelux, with responsibilities including aligning local business to the services and solutions portfolio and growing market share. In 2015 he took on his current role as Country Unit Director for France.

Massimiliano D'auria Mr. Massimiliano D'auria is Managing Director, Switzerland of the Company. Massimiliano D’Auria is the CEO of Computacenter Switzerland. After founding DAMAX AG in 1999, Massimiliano became part of the Computacenter team in 2011 when the Group acquired a majority holding in DAMAX. Massimiliano has an MBA from the Zurich International Business School.

Kevin James Mr. Kevin James is Managing Director, UK of the Company. Kevin leads the UK for Computacenter and is accountable for all customer relationships and engagement across all service lines of business. Kevin joined Computacenter in 1990 and throughout his entire career has held a variety of leadership roles and has always operated on a ‘customer first’ basis.

Reiner Louis Mr. Reiner Louis is Managing Director, Germany of the Company. From overseeing sales to managing consultancy teams, Reiner has enjoyed a diverse career at Computacenter. He joined the company in 1994 as a Head of Customer Services and went on to hold various managerial positions before moving to his current role in 2013. Reiner was responsible for designing and implementing the company’s service management systems.

Jurgen Strijkers Mr. Jurgen Strijkers is Managing Director, Belgium of the Company. urgen joined Computacenter in 2001 to support the delivery of global contractual services for a customer in the financial services industry. He was then promoted to overall Service Manager, and in 2007, took responsibility of all Managed Services business for Computacenter Belgium and the Netherlands. He was appointed as Country Unit Director for Belgium and the Netherlands in 2015. Among other business qualifications, he holds an MBA from the University of Bradford.

Barry Hoffman Mr. Barry Hoffman is Group Director - Human Resources of Computacenter Plc. He joined Computacenter in March 2008. He has responsibility for Computacenter’s people strategy across the Group, as well as the management of the HR function in all of our geographies. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, Barry has over 15 years’ experience in the IT industry including IT line management. He has a first degree in Modern Languages, an MBA and a Master’s degree in employment law.

Neil Hall Mr. Neil Hall is Group Director - Business Enablement & Contractual Services of the Company. As Group Director of Business Enablement and Contractual Services, Neil is responsible for Contractual Services Sales and Solution Design, along with key business enablement functions such as governance, contract and bid marketing management. Neil joined Computacenter in 2001 as part of a TUPE process and has held management positions in the UK and Germany for more than twelve years.

Michael Rodwell Mr. Michael Brian Rodwell is Group Chief Commercial Officer of the Company. Mike started his Computacenter journey as an Account Manager in 1985, and has held a number of roles in sales, professional services and trade distribution. As Group Chief Commercial Officer and a member of Computacenter’s Executive Committee, Mike is responsible for inside sales, supply chain services and partner management.

Michael Weiss Mr. Michael Weiss is Head - Group Strategy & Marketing of Computacenter Plc. Michael Weiss is responsible for developing and driving the ‘Group’ strategy for Computacenter. Previously, he was Director of Commercial Management for the IT Solutions & Outsourcing business. Michael joined Computacenter in 1997 as an Account Manager and has progressed through the company in various roles including Quality Management, regional head of Managed Services and Pricing Director. He is a GE certified Six Sigma Quality Black Belt. Before joining Computacenter he was a Consultant at Boston Consulting Group in Düsseldorf. Michael was a business management trainee at Siemens AG and holds a Diploma of Business Administration from Nuremberg University.

Philip Hulme Mr. Philip W. Hulme is Non-Executive Director of Computacenter Plc. Mr. Philip founded Computacenter with Peter Ogden in 1981 and worked for the Company on a full-time basis until stepping down as Executive Chairman in 2001. He was previously a Vice President and Director of the Boston Consulting Group.

Peter Ogden Mr. Peter K. Ogden is Non-Executive Director of Computacenter Plc. Peter founded Computacenter with Philip Hulme in 1981 and was Chairman of the Company until 1998, when he became a Non-Executive Director. Prior to founding Computacenter, he was a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley and Co.

Ros Rivaz Ms. Ros Rivaz is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ros is Non-Executive Director of Boparan Holdings Limited where she is a member of both the Audit and Remuneration Committees. She is also the Deputy Chair of the Council of the University of Southampton, where she holds an honorary doctorate, as well as a Non-Executive Director of the Government sponsored Your Life initiative encouraging 14-16 year olds to pursue qualifications in maths and physics. Up until June 2016, Ros was a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Rexam plc. She also served as the Chief Operating Officer for Smith & Nephew plc until 2014 and has held senior management positions in global companies in the areas of supply chain management, logistics, manufacturing, IT, procurement and systems, including at Diageo, ICI, ExxonMobil, Tate & Lyle and Premier Foods.

Minnow Powell Mr. Minnow Powell is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective January 1, 2015. Minnow is a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of SuperGroup Plc and was a Director and chaired the Audit Committee of Tui Travel Plc from 2011 to 2014. Minnow spent 35 years with Deloitte where he became a Partner in 1985. He is a Chartered Accountant and was a member of the Auditing Practices Board for six years.

Regine Stachelhaus Ms. Regine Stachelhaus is Non-Executive Independent Director of Computacenter PLC., effective July 1, 2013. Regine is a member of the Board of SPIE Paris and a member of the Supervisory Board of Covestro AG and Covestro Deutschland AG. She has been on the Board of Directors at E.ON SE, a major energy company included in the Eurostoxx 50 index, where she had a broad range of operational responsibilities including for Legal & Compliance, Group Procurement, Group Human Resources and Group IT. Before that, she worked for several years as Vice President, Imaging and Printing Group of HP Germany.