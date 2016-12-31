Name Description

Anastassis David Mr. Anastassis G. David serves as Non-Executive Chairman of Coca-Cola HBC Ltd, effective 27 January 2016. He joined the Board of Coca-Cola HBC as a non-Executive Director in 2006 and was appointed Vice Chairman in 2014. Mr. David brings to his role more than 20 years’ experience as an investor and non-executive director in the beverage industry and is also a former Chairman of Navios Corporation. He holds a BA in History from Tufts University and is active in the international community and serves on the International Board of Advisors of Tufts University and on the Advisory Board of the Fares Center at Fletcher School. Mr. David serves as a member on the board of directors of Aegean Airlines S.A. and AXA Insurance S.A. and is a member of the Board of Trustees of College Year in Athens and is a member of the Executive Committee of the Cyprus Union of Shipowners.

Michalis Imellos Mr. Michalis Imellos serves as Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer of Coca Cola HBC AG. Mr. Imellos is Regional finance director responsible for Nigeria, Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus and Serbia and Montenegro; General manager, Romania and Moldova. Mr Imellos held a number of finance positions in the UK-based European headquarters of Xerox, including those of European Mergers & Acquisitions Director and Finance Director of the Office Europe Division. He managed the financial, tax and legal aspects of Xerox’s sponsorship of the Athens 2004 Olympic Games as well as the finance function of the company’s operations in Greece. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and started his career at Ernst & Young.

Jan Gustavsson Mr. Jan Gustavsson serves as General Counsel, Company Secretary and Director of Strategic Development at Coca Cola HBC AG. Mr Gustavsson served as Deputy General Counsel Coca-Cola Beverages plc from 1999-2001. Mr Gustavsson started his career in 1993 with the law firm of White & Case in Stockholm, Sweden. In 1995, he joined The Coca-Cola Company as Assistant Division Counsel in the Nordic and Northern Eurasia Division. From 1997 to 1999 Mr Gustavsson was Senior Associate in White & Case’s New York office, practising Securities Law and M&A.

Sanda Parezanovic Ms. Sanda Parezanovic serves as Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Ms Parezanovic's previous roles in the Group include: Public Affairs & Communication Manager, Serbia and Montenegro from 2003 to 2006; Country Human Resources and PA&C Manager, Serbia and Montenegro from 2006 to 2010; Regional Human Resources Director Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, FYROM, Greece, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia from 2010 to 2015. Ms Parezanovic started in 1989 as Market Researcher and later Strategic Planner working for various local research and marketing agencies in SFR Yugoslavia. Sanda joined Saatchi & Saatchi Balkans in 1994, holding various senior management positions in several Balkan countries, including Managing Director of two start-up agencies, first in FYROM and later in Serbia. In 1999 she was relocated to London, where she worked for Saatchi & Saatchi and Marketing Drive on a number of pan-European and Business Development projects, before she joined our Group in 2003.

Zoran Bogdanovic Mr. Zoran Bogdanovic serves as Region Director - Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, FYROM, Greece, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Romania and Serbia (including the Republic of Kosovo), Slovenia and Montenegro of Coca Cola HBC AG. Mr Bogdanovic's previous roles include: member of the Finance team of Coca-Cola HBC Croatia from 1996 to 1998; CFO and then general manager of Croatian operations from 1998 to 2004; Country general manager of Coca-Cola HBC Croatia from 2004 to 2008; Country general manager for Coca-Cola HBC Switzerland from 2008 to 2011; and Country general manager for Coca-Cola HBC Greece from 2011 to 2013. Mr Bogdanovic started his career as an auditor with Arthur Andersen before joining Coca-Cola HBC Croatia in 1996.

Alain Brouhard Mr. Alain Brouhard serves as Business Solutions and Systems Director of Coca Cola HBC AG. Mr Brouhard began his career with Procter & Gamble, where he worked in four different countries and in a variety of commercial and management roles leading up to global customer team leader in 2000 when he oversaw the global account management of Delhaize and the European management of new channels, including discounters (such as Aldi, Lidl and Dia) and convenience retailing (such as petrol stations). From 2002 to 2010, Mr Brouhard held positions at Adidas including managing director, Italy and Southeast Europe, from 2007 until he joined the Group in 2010. Prior to that, he was vice-president for commercial operations, EMEA, from 2002 to 2005, and, from 2005, took the role of managing director, Iberia, based in Spain, with responsibility for Spain and Portugal.

Naya Kalogeraki Mrs. Naya Kalogeraki is Group Chief Customer and Commercial Officer of the Company. Mrs. Kalogeraki joined Coca-Cola HBC in 1998 from The Coca-Cola Company where she held a number of marketing positions up to Marketing Manager. From 1998 and onwards she built up her career assuming roles of increased scale and scope including Marketing Director, Trade Marketing Director, Sales Director and Country Commercial Director, Greece. Throughout the years she has been heavily involved in Group strategic projects and task forces addressing mission critical business imperatives. In September 2013 Naya was appointed to the role of General Manager, Greece and Cyprus.

Marcel Martin Mr. Marcel Martin serves as Group Supply Chain Director of Coca-Cola HBC AG. Mr Martin joined the Group in 1993 holding positions with increasing responsibility in the Supply Chain and Commercial functions. Since 1995, Mr Martin held general management assignments in several of our markets, including as General Manager for Eastern Romania, Regional Manager Russia, Country General Manager Ukraine and General Manager Nigeria. Mr Martin became General Manager of our Irish operations in 2010 and is now our Group Supply Chain Director.

Keith Sanders Mr. Keith Sanders serves as Region Director - Armenia, Belarus, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russian Federation, Ukraine and Moldova of Coca Cola HBC AG. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Sanders spent 11 years within the Coca-Cola System. He started his career with The Coca-Cola Company in a regional marketing role within the Gulf Region. In 1993, he was appointed human resources and training manager for the Gulf Region. In 1994, he assumed his first bottling general manager role in Bahrain, and then moved through a series of larger country general management roles until 2001, when he was appointed director for bottling operations in the Eurasia & Middle East Division with responsibility for Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar. Prior to joining the Coca-Cola System, Mr Sanders spent six years with Procter & Gamble in the United States in a variety of sales and marketing roles.

Sotiris Yannopoulos Mr. Sotiris Yannopoulos serves as Region Director - Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia and Switzerland of Coca-Cola HBC AG. Mr Yannopoulos was general manager in Serbia and Montenegro from 2009 to 2012 and country general manager in Italy from 2012 to 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr Yannopoulos spent 12 years working at PepsiCo in various roles. He also spent five years with Star Foods, where he was the East Balkans BU manager, and seven years with Tasty Foods in Greece, where his roles included: business development director, marketing and trade marketing director, marketing manager and group brand manager. He started his career as an assistant product manager (USA/South Africa) with Colgate-Palmolive.

Ahmet Bozer Mr. Ahmet C. Bozer is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ahmet Bozer was appointed to the Board of Directors of Coca-Cola HBC on 21 June 2016. He retired from the position of Executive Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company in March 2016. Mr Bozer started his professional career in 1985 at Coopers & Lybrand, CPA, based in Atlanta, serving in a variety of audit, consultancy and management roles and moved to The Coca-Cola Company in 1990 as Financial Controls Manager. Four years later, he assumed a leadership role at Coca-Cola Bottlers of Turkey (now Coca-Cola Icecek), becoming its Managing Director in 1998. He returned to The Coca-Cola Company in 2000 as Division President, Eurasia, and quickly progressed to the role of Division President, Eurasia and the Middle East. In 2007, he became Group President, Eurasia, assuming additional responsibility for the India and South West Asia Division, and was soon named Group President and Chief Operating Officer, Eurasia and Africa Group. As President of Coca-Cola International, he had responsibility for operations in more than 200 countries and territories. Mr. Bozer earned a Bachelor’s degree in Management from the Middle East Technical University, Ankara, Turkey, and a Master’s degree in Business Information Systems from Georgia State University. Mr. Bozer chairs several business councils in various countries, serves as a Board member for the Coca-Cola Foundation and The Coca-Cola Turkey Life Plus Foundation, is on the Board of Advisors for Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University, and is a former member of The Turkish Educational Volunteers Foundation.

Anastasios Leventis Mr. Anastasios I. Leventis serves as Non-Executive Director of Coca-cola HBC AG. Mr Anastasios Leventis works at Leventis Overseas Limited, a company that imports and exports to West Africa, and is a board member of A.G. Leventis (Nigeria) Plc. Mr Leventis is also a director of Alpheus Group Limited, a private asset management company managing assets of private clients and charitable foundations. In addition he serves as a trustee of the A.G. Leventis Foundation, a member of the board of overseers of the Gennadius Library in Athens and a member of the Campaign board of the University of Exeter. Mr Leventis holds a BA in Classics from the University of Exeter and an MBA from New York University’s Leonard Stern School of Business.

Christo Leventis Mr. Christo Leventis serves as Non-Executive Director of Coca-Cola HBC AG. Mr Christo Leventis worked as an Investment Analyst with Credit Suisse Asset Management from 1994 to 1999. In 2001, he joined JP Morgan Securities as an Equity Research Analyst focusing on European beverage companies. In 2003, Mr Leventis started the private equity investment arm of Alpheus, a private asset management company, and also serves as a member of its investment advisory committee. From 2003 until March 2014, Mr Leventis was a member of the board of directors of Frigoglass SAIC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial refrigeration products for the beverage industry. Mr Leventis holds a BA in Classics from University College London and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management in Chicago.

Jose Reyes Lagunes Mr. Jose (Pacho) Octavio Reyes Lagunes serves as Non-Executive Director of Coca-Cola HBC AG. Mr. Reyes is the former Vice Chairman of The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, a position in which he served from January 2013 until his retirement in March 2014. He was president of the Latin America Group of The Coca-Cola Company from December 2002 to December 2012. Following various managerial positions in Mexico, Brazil and in The Coca-Cola Company headquarters in Atlanta, Mr Reyes was named President of the North Latin America Division of Coca-Cola in 2002. Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Mr Reyes spent five years with Grupo IRSA, a Monsanto Company joint venture. Mr Reyes has been a member of the board of directors of MasterCard WorldWide since January 2008 and is a member of the board of directors of Papalote Children’s Museum in Mexico City and Fundación UNAM. Mr Reyes holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México and a MBA from the Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. Mr Reyes is a member of the Company’s Social Responsibility Committee.

Robert Rudolph Mr. Robert Ryan Rudolph is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Rudolph is an attorney at law and partner at the Zurich-based law firm Oesch & Rudolph. In addition, he serves as a member of the Foundation Board of the A.G. Leventis Foundation as well as a member of the board of various privately held companies. From 1993 until 2006 Mr Rudolph worked at the business law firm Lenz & Staehelin in Zurich. Prior to that, Mr Rudolph worked as a public relations consultant at the public relations agency Huber & Partner in Zurich, as marketing assistant and subsequently as manager at Winterthur Life Insurance as well as part-time with D&S, the Institute for Marketing and Communications Research in Zurich. Mr Rudolph obtained a Master’s degree in Law from the University of Zurich and is admitted to the Zurich bar. Mr Rudolph also studied at the Faculté des Lettres of the University of Geneva as well as the Ecole Polytechnique in Lausanne.

Olusola Adejoke David-Borha Mrs. Olusola Adejoke (Sola) David-Borha serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings plc, a full service financial services group with subsidiaries in Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Pension and Non-Pension Asset Management and Stockbroking. Stanbic IBTC Holdings is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Prior to this appointment, Mrs David-Borha served as Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank from May 2011 to November 2012. She also served as Deputy Chief Executive of the Bank and Head of Investment Banking Coverage Africa (excluding South Africa). Stanbic IBTC Holdings is a member of the Standard Bank group which, in 2007, acquired a leading Investment Bank in Nigeria, IBTC Chartered Bank plc where Mrs David-Borha worked as an Executive Director prior to the merger. Between 1984 and 1989, Mrs David-Borha worked in the Credit and Marketing department of NAL Merchant Bank PLC. Mrs David-Borha holds a first degree in Economics, and obtained an MBA degree from Manchester Business School, United Kingdom. Her executive educational experience includes the Advanced Management Programme of the Harvard Business School. She is an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), and serves as non-executive director on the Board of CR Services Credit Bureau plc and the University of Ibadan Business School, amongst others. She is also the Vice Chairman of the board of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group. Mrs David-Borha is a member of the Company’s Audit and Risk Committee.

William Douglas Mr. William W. (Bill) Douglas III, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr Douglas has held various positions within the Coca-Cola system since 1985. In 1991, he was appointed Division Finance Manager for the Nordic & Northern Eurasia Division of The Coca-Cola Company. Mr Douglas moved to Atlanta in 1994 as Executive Assistant to the President of The Coca-Cola Company’s Greater Europe Group. In 1996, Mr Douglas became Nordic Region Manager. In 1998, he was appointed Controller of Coca-Cola Beverages plc. From 2000 until 2004 Mr Douglas served as Chief Financial Officer of Coca-Cola HBC. He joined Coca-Cola Enterprises in 2004 when he was appointed Vice President, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. He was appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2005 and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Coca-Cola Enterprises in 2008. In 2013, Mr Douglas became the Executive Vice President, Supply Chain. He continued leading the Supply Chain organization until April 2015. Before joining the Coca-Cola system, Mr Douglas was associated with Ernst & Whinney, an international accounting firm. Mr Douglas is a member of the Board of Directors and chairman of the Audit Committee of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. He is also Vice Chairman of the University of Georgia Foundation. He received his undergraduate degree from the J.M. Tull School of Accounting at the University of Georgia. Mr Douglas is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Reto Francioni Mr. Reto Francioni is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Francioni serves as a member of the Board of Directors of UBS Group as well as a member of the Supervisory Board of Swiss International Airlines (designated Chairman by mid-2016). In addition, Mr Francioni has been a professor of applied capital markets theory at the University of Basel since 2006 and is the author of several highly respected books on capital market issues. From 2005 until 2015 Mr. Francioni was CEO of Deutsche Börse AG. From 2002 until 2005, he served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and President of the SWX Group (Stock Exchange of Switzerland). Between 2000 and 2002 Mr Francioni was co-CEO and Spokesman for the Board of Directors of Consors AG. Between 1993 and 2000 he held various management positions at Deutsche Börse AG, including that of Deputy CEO. From 2003 until 2005 Mr Francioni was an Adjunct Professor of Economics and Finance at Zicklin School of Business, New York. He studied and earned his doctorate in Law at the University of Zurich. Mr Francioni is a member of the Nomination Committee.

Alexandra Papalexopoulou Mrs. Alexandra Papalexopoulou serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She serves as an executive director of the Titan Cement Company SA, and is currently responsible for the group’s strategic planning. Titan Cement Company SA is a company established in Greece, listed on the Athens Exchange and engaged in the worldwide production and distribution of a range of construction materials. Previously, she worked for the OECD and the consultancy firm Booz, Allen & Hamilton, in Paris. Mrs Papalexopoulou is treasurer and a member of the board of directors of the Paul and Alexandra Canellopoulos Foundation and a member of the board of directors of National Bank of Greece and the ALBA College of Business Administration Association. From 2003 until February 2015 she served as a member of the board of directors of Frigoglass SAIC, and from 2007 to 2009 she served as member of the board of directors of Emporiki Bank. Mrs Papalexopoulou studied Economics at the Swarthmore College, USA, and Business Administration (MBA) at INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France. Mrs Papalexopoulou is a member of the Company’s Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

John Sechi Mr. John P. Sechi serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Coca-Cola HBC AG. Mr Sechi started his career as a financial analyst and audit manager. In 1985, he joined The Coca-Cola Company as an internal auditor. In 1987, Mr. Sechi became the Finance Director for Coca-Cola Great Britain Limited based in London. The following year, he was appointed General Manager of the European Supply Point Group and in 1990 he moved to Madrid to join the Iberian Division as Chief Financial Officer. In 1993, Mr Sechi was promoted to President of the Central Mediterranean Division of The Coca-Cola Company, based in Milan, where he was responsible for operations in Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Bulgaria, Former Yugoslavia (Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Kosovo and FYROM), Albania and Italy. In 1998, he was promoted to President of the German Division, based in Dusseldorf. Mr Sechi was Chairman of Globalpraxis, a commercial consulting firm, from 2001 to 2008. From 2007 until 2013, he was the President, Greater Europe of The Campbell Soup Company, and from 2006 to 2011, a non-executive Board member and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Coca-Cola Içecek. Mr Sechi has a BA in Business Management from Ryerson University in Toronto and is a Chartered Accountant (Canada). Mr Sechi is a member of the Company’s Audit and Risk Committee.