Micky Arison Mr. Micky Meir Arison is a Chairman of the Board of Carnival Plc. Mr. Arison has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Carnival Corporation since 1990. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Carnival plc since 2003. He was Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation (formerly known as Carnival Cruise Lines) from 1979 to 2013 and was Chief Executive Officer of Carnival plc from 2003 to 2013.

Arnold Donald Mr. Arnold W. Donald is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Carnival PLC. Mr. Donald has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc since 2013. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of The Executive Leadership Council, a professional network of African-American executives of major U.S. companies, from 2010 to 2012. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International from 2006 to 2008. From 2000 to 2005, Mr. Donald was the Chairman of the Board of Merisant Company, a manufacturer and marketer of tabletop sweetener products, including the Equal® and Canderel® brands. From 2000 to 2003, he was also the Chief Executive Officer of Merisant Company. From 1998 to 2000, he was Senior Vice-President of Monsanto Company, a company which develops agricultural products and consumer goods, and President of its nutrition and consumer sector. Prior to that he was President of Monsanto Company’s agricultural sector. He previously served as a Director of Oil-Dri Corporation of America from 1997 to 2013 and The Laclede Group, Inc. from 2003 to 2014. He is Director of Bank of America Corporation (since 2013); and Crown Holdings, Inc. (since 1999).

David Bernstein Mr. David Bernstein is Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer of Carnival plc. He has been Chief Financial Officer since 2007 and Chief Accounting Officer since 2016. From 2003 to 2007, he was Treasurer. From 1998 to 2003, he was Chief Financial Officer of Cunard and Seabourn.

Stein Kruse Mr. Stein Kruse is an Chief Executive Officer of Holland America Group, a subsidiary of Carnival plc. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of Holland America Group since 2013. In this capacity, he is responsible for Holland America Line, Princess, Seabourn and Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. From 2004 to 2013, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Holland America Line.

David Noyes Mr. David Michael Noyes is Chief Executive Officer - Carnival UK of the Company. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Carnival UK since October 2014. In this capacity, he is responsible for P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard. From 2011 to September 2014, he was Executive Vice President of Operations for Carnival UK.

Michael Thamm Mr. Michael Thamm is Group Chief Executive Officer of Costa Group and Carnival Asia of Carnival Plc. He has been Group Chief Executive Officer of Costa Group since 2012 and of Carnival Asia since December 2016. In this capacity, he is responsible for Costa and AIDA and management oversight of all Asia operations. From 2004 to 2012, he was President of AIDA.

Alan Buckelew Mr. Alan B. Buckelew is a Chief Operating Officer of Carnival Plc. He has been President and Chief Executive Officer since 2013. He has been a Director since 2001. He is also a Principal of AWDPLC LLC, a private investment company. From 2010 to 2012, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of The Executive Leadership Counsel, a professional network of African-American executives of major U.S. companies.

Arnaldo Perez Mr. Arnaldo Perez is an General Counsel, Secretary of Carnival plc. Arnaldo Perez has been General Counsel and Secretary since 1995 and in 1996 he was named general counsel, responsible for the legal affairs of Carnival Corporation & plc. Prior to joining Carnival, Perez was a partner at Weil, Lucio, Mandler, Croland & Steele of Miami. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Miami in 1982 and a Juris Doctor (JD) from Columbia University in 1985.

Helen Deeble Ms. Helen Deeble is Director of the Company. Ms. Deeble has been the Chief Executive Officer of P&O Ferries Division Holdings Ltd., a pan-European shipping and logistics business, since 2006. She is also a Non-Executive Director of the Port of London Authority, The Standard Club Ltd. and the UK Chamber of Shipping.

Jonathon Band Sir Jonathon Band is an Independent Director of Carnival plc. Sir Jonathon has been a Director of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc since 2010. He served in the British Navy from 1967 until his retirement in 2009, having served as First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, the most senior officer position in the British Navy, until 2009. He was a Director of Lockheed Martin UK Limited from 2010 to 2015.

Richard Glasier Mr. Richard J. Glasier is Independent Director of Carnival plc. Mr. Glasier was President of Argosy Gaming Company, an owner and operator of casinos, from 2002 to 2005, and its Chief Executive Officer from 2003 until 2005. From 1995 to 2002, Mr. Glasier was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Debra Kelly-Ennis Ms. Debra J. Kelly-Ennis is an Independent Director of Carnival Plc. She has been a director of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc. since April 2012. She was President and Chief Executive Officer of Diageo Canada, Inc., a subsidiary of Diageo plc, a global spirits, wine and beer company, from 2008 to 2012. From 2005 to 2008, she was Chief Marketing Officer for Diageo North America Inc., another subsidiary of Diageo plc. Ms. Kelly-Ennis has also held marketing, sales and general management positions with leading companies such as RJR/Nabisco, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, General Motors Corporation and Grand Metropolitan PLC. She has been honored as one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada in 2012, 2011, 2010 and 2009 and was named Leading Chief Executive Officer in 2010 by the Toronto Human Resources Professional Association. She has been a member of the boards of directors of Altria Group, Inc. since February 2013, where she serves on the Innovation Committee and the Nominating, Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility Committee, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. since May 2013, where she serves on the Nominating and Governance Committee, and Pulte Group, Inc. since September 1997.

John Parker Sir John Parker is an Independent Director of Carnival plc. Sir John was the Non-Executive Chairman of National Grid plc from 2002 until 2012. From 2007 to 2009, he served as Non-Executive Chairman of Mondi plc. He was formerly Senior Non-Executive Director of the Court of the Bank of England, a Non-Executive Director of GKN plc, Brambles Industries plc, BG Group plc, and DP World Limited. He was Chairman of Babcock International Group plc, RMC Group plc and P&O Group plc, a President of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects, a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Council for Britain and Chancellor of the University of Southampton. He was President of the Royal Academy of Engineering from 2011 until 2014. Sir John has been a member of the General Committee of Lloyds Register of Shipping since 1983 and was Chairman of its Technical Committee from 1993 until 2002. He is Director of irbus Group NV (since 2007); Anglo American plc (since 2009); and Pennon Group plc (since 2015).

Stuart Subotnick Mr. Stuart A. Subotnick as been Independent Director of Carnival plc. Mr. Subotnick has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Metromedia Company, a privately held diversified Delaware general partnership, since 2010, having previously served as its General Partner and Executive Vice President since 1986. He previously served as a Director of AboveNet, Inc. from 1997 to 2012.

Laura Weil Ms. Laura A. Weil is an Independent Director of Carnival plc. Ms. Weil is the Founder and has been the Managing Partner of Village Lane Advisory LLC, which specializes in providing executive and strategic consulting services to retailers as well as private equity firms, since May 2015. She was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of New York & Company, Inc., a women’s apparel and accessories retailer, from 2012 to 2014, having served as an Executive Consultant since 2012. Ms. Weil was the Chief Executive Officer of Ashley Stewart LLC, a privately held retailer, from 2010 to 2011. Ms. Weil was the Chief Executive Officer of Urban Brands, Inc., a privately held apparel retailer, from 2009 to 2010. Urban Brands, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2010. Ashley Stewart LLC, the retail chain operated by Urban Brands, Inc., emerged from bankruptcy in 2010. Ms. Weil was the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Executive Vice President of AnnTaylor Stores Corporation, a women’s apparel company, from 2005 to 2006. From 1995 to 2005, she was the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., a clothing retailer.