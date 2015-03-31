Name Description

Challa Prasad Mr.Challa Rajendra Prasad is an Executive Chairman of the Board of CCL Products (India) Ltd. He has 36 Years of experience. He holds B.E.(Mech.).

K. V. L. N. Sarma Mr. K. V. L. N. Sarma is the Chief Financial Officer of CCL Products India Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate, from Osmania University, having more than 30 years of experience in the fields of setting up of various projects and administration of Companies.

Sridevi Dasari Ms. Sridevi Dasari is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of CCL Products (India) Ltd., since April 18, 2012. She is the member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Challa Srishant Mr. Challa Srishant is Managing Director, Executive Director of CCL Products (India) Ltd. He is a Bachelors of Arts., Bachelors of Law. (Hons.) graduate from NALSAR, University of Law and has a Diploma in Information Technology Laws from Asian School of Cyber Laws. He has 6 Years of experience. He is a Gold medallist in Corporate Law at NALSAR, University of Law. He was A. P. State topper and gold medallist in Mathematics.

G. V. Krishna Rau Mr. G.V. Krishna Rau is Independent Additional Director of CCL Products (India) Ltd. He did his Masters in Geology from Osmania University, Hyderabad and worked in Geological Survey of India for 4 years from 1978 and joined the Karnataka cadre of I.A.S. in 1982. Being the member of Indian Administrative Services, he served at the Top Management levels of the Organizations and held various responsible positions in the Government of Karnataka and several Public Sector Undertakings. Keeping in view his vast expertise and knowledge, it will be in the interest of the Company that Mr. G.V. Krishna Rau is appointed as an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. G.V.Krishna Rau was appointed as an Additional Director by the Board in their meeting held on 28th October, 2014.Mr. G.V. Krishna Rau is a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.

B. Mohan Krishna Mr. B. Mohan Krishna is a Non-Executive Director of Ccl Products India Ltd. He is a Civil Engineering Graduate having more than 10 years of varied experience in the field of implementation of Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Projects. Mr. B. Mohan Krishna (DIN 03053172) is a Civil Engineer from JNTU, Hyderabad with more than 10 years of varied experience in the field of implementation of Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Projects. He is acquainted with the latest technological innovations in the field of Civil Engineering and Building Materials. He is the Managing Director of Helical Tubes and Ducts Pvt. Ltd. Mr. B. Mohan Krishna is the Member of the Audit, Stakeholders Relationship, Nomination and Remuneration, Corporate Social Responsibility and Risk Management Committees of the Company.

Kulsoom Noor Saifullah Ms. Kulsoom Noor Saifullah is Additional Non-Executive Director of CCL Products (India) Ltd. She completed her high school education with a GCE “O” levels from London University. She has done BA ( English Honours) at the prestigious LSR College, New Delhi. As an entrepreneur exporter she has exported leather products to both East and West Europe. In 1998, she established UCC India, an International Trade and investment Consultancy, mentoring foreign multinationals wishing to invest in India. In 1999, she was appointed as advisor and sole representative of the Donetsk Regional Administration, Government of Ukraine in India. She has been actively involved in social welfare projects. Together with the well known journalist Mr. Swaminathan Aiyar, she established the Small Farmers Development Foundation in 1992 and became its first President.

Kata Chandrahas Shri. Kata Chandrahas is an Independent Non-Executive Director of CCL Products India Ltd. He holds M. Sc. (Physics) Graduate from S.V. University, Tirupati, M.B.A from Hull University, UK. He joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in the year 1976, served at levels in Income Tax Department in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Allahabad and Nagpur. He worked as under Secretary in Finance Ministry, New Delhi during 1984-85. And worked as Personnel Secretary to Union Ministry of State for Finance during 1985-88. He retired as the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Chennai. He is working as Insurance Ombudsman, Hyderabad having jurisdiction over Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, with Governing Body of Insurance Council, Mumbai.

Jonnalagadda Rambabu Shri. Jonnalagadda Rambabu is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ccl Products India Ltd. Mr.Rambabu is a BE (Mechanical), First Class with Honours from Andhra University and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Urban Development. He was selected as Officer in the EME, Army, while doing Engineering and he had served the Army up to 1971 and held rank of Major at the time of leaving. After that he appeared for IAS, got selected in 1971 and allotted to Andhra Pradesh State.

I. Rao Mr. I. J. Rao is an Independent Non-Executive Director of CCL Products (India) Ltd. He is a Gold Medalist in M.A. (Economics) from Andhra University. He started his carreer as a lecturer and thereafter joined the Indian Customs & Excise Service in 1955. He served as the Collector of Central Excise Guntur, Chennai and Kanpur. He served as the Collector of Customs, Kolkata. He joined as a Member of Customs, Excise, Gold (Control) Appellate Tribunal (CEGAT), New Delhi during March 1983 and retired from CEGAT while serving as the Vice-President of the Tribunal. He was awarded the prestigious Pratibha Puraskaram in the year 1998 for short story/novel by Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, Hyderabad.

K. K. Sarma Mr, K. K. Sarma is Non-Executive Independent Director of CCL Products (India) Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate from Osmania University, having more than 30 years of experience in the fields of setting up of various projects and administration of Companies. He played an active role in implementing and setting up an Instant Coffee Manufacturing Unit for Asian Coffee Ltd, in Andhra Pradesh. He also served as General Manager, Administration of CCL Products (India) Ltd. for a period of more than 20 years, prior to his retirement. He was also actively involved in the administration and management of all the CCL Group Companies during his tenure. Mr. K.K. Sarma is the Member of the Audit, Stakeholders Relationship, Nomination and Remuneration, Corporate Social Responsibility and Risk Management Committees of the Company. He does not hold any shares of the Company in his name as on 31st March, 2015.