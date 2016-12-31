Name Description

Donald Lang Mr. Donald G. Lang is Executive Chairman of the Board of CCL Industries Inc. Prior to May of 2008, Mr. Lang was Vice Chairman and CEO and, prior to May of 2005, President and CEO. He has held positions of progressive responsibility in the Company and its subsidiaries since 1982, including President of the Company’s then largest division, CCL Custom Manufacturing, Inc., based in Chicago. Mr. Lang holds a business graduate degree (HBA) from the Richard Ivey School of Business of the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Lang is also a member of the boards of AGF Management Ltd., CCC Group, formerly known as Canada Colors and Chemicals Limited, Sunnybrook Health Science Centre, and a member of the boards of a private company and a non-profit organization.

Geoffrey Martin Mr. Geoffrey T. Martin is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of CCL Industries Inc. Mr. Martin joined CCL as President of the Label Division in April 2001. In May 2008, he assumed the role of President and CEO of the Company. Educated in the U.K., Mr. Martin is an international business leader with a proven track record in turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Martin has extensive experience building greenfield businesses in both consumer and industrial markets. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Senior Group Vice President, Worldwide Converting Graphic and Specialty Tapes, with Avery Dennison Company.

Sean Washchuk Mr. Sean P. Washchuk is a Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of CCL Industries Inc., since October 5, 2011. Mr. Washchuk comes to CCL after 11 years of providing financial leadership at Vitran Corporation Inc. with the last seven years as its Chief Financial Officer. His broad based background includes public company experience covering all aspects of financial reporting, treasury and corporate finance, tax planning and investor relationships in a business to business environment. Mr. Washchuk graduated from Brock University with an Honours Bachelor of Accounting degree, and public accounting experience with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and his CA designation.

Gunther Birkner Mr. Gunther Birkner is President - Food & Beverage Worldwide of the Company. Mr. Birkner was one of the founding partners of Pachem AG, Austria building a successful business focused on the food and beverage markets entering into a joint venture with CCL in 2003 before the outright acquisition of Pachem in 2005.

Ben Rubino Mr. Ben Rubino is President - Home & Personal Care Worldwide of the Company. Mr. Rubino graduated from Dickinson College in Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, and is a 25 year veteran of CCL Label progressing through various sales and business leadership assignments. Prior to CCL, Mr. Rubino worked in the Pressure Sensitive Materials segment at Avery Dennison.

Lalitha Vaidyanathan Ms. Lalitha Vaidyanathan is a Senior Vice President - Finance, IT, Human Resources of CCL Industries Inc. Prior to September 2014, Senior Vice President, Finance, Administration and IT, CCL Operations

Mark McClendon Mr. Mark A. McClendon is a Vice President, General Counsel of CCL Industries Inc. Prior to July 2014, General Counsel–USA with the Company. Prior to July 2013, Group Counsel with Avery Dennison Corporation.

Anne Brayley Ms. Anne Brayley is a Vice President - Internal Audit of the Company. Prior to May 2015, Director of Internal Audit with the Company.

Kamal Kotecha Mr. Kamal Kotecha is a Vice President - Taxation of CCL Industries Inc. Prior to March 2014, Director of Taxes with the Company. Prior to July 2013, Partner, US Corporate Tax Services with KPMG LLP.

Susan Snelgrove Ms. Susan V. Snelgrove is a Vice President - Risk and Environmental Management of the Company.

Nick Vecchiarelli Mr. Nick Vecchiarelli is a Vice President - Corporate Accounting of the Company. Prior to May 2015, Director of Finance with the Company.

Monika Vodermaeir Ms. Monika Vodermaeir is a Vice President, Corporate Finance Europe and Asia of the Company. Prior to May 2015, Director of Finance Europe and Asia with the Company.

Kathleen Keller-Hobson Ms. Kathleen Keller-Hobson is Lead Independent Director of CCL Industries Inc., Ms. Keller-Hobson’s principal occupation is that of a corporate director. Ms. Keller-Hobson is also a member of the board of Premium Brands Holdings Corporation. Prior to January 2015, Ms. Keller-Hobson was a corporate and securities law partner at Gowling Lafleur Henderson LLP and, prior to October 2011, at Bennett Jones LLP, both international law firms. Prior to October 2006, Ms. Keller-Hobson was a corporate and securities law partner at Torys LLP, also an international law firm, where she practised for 25 years including nine years as Managing Partner of its London, England, office. Ms. Keller-Hobson obtained her Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ottawa in 1979.

Erin Lang Ms. Erin M. Lang serves as Director of the Company. Ms. Lang is currently the Managing Director of LUMAS Canada, a for-profit distributor of limited edition photographic art. Prior to April 2014, she was Major Gifts Officer for the Alzheimer Society Toronto. Ms. Lang has a Master of Science degree in Non-profit Management from the Milano School of Management and Urban Policy and a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from Boston University. She brings to the board her in-depth knowledge of the Company.

Stuart Lang Mr. Stuart W. Lang is Director of CCL Industries Inc., since January 2006. The principal occupation of Mr. Stuart Lang is that of corporate director. Prior to November of 2015, Mr. Lang was Head Football Coach for Guelph University. Prior to his retirement as an officer of the Company on January 31, 2006, Mr. Lang was President of CCL Label International, and was headquartered in England. Mr. Lang has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Queen’s University at Kingston, Ontario. Following a very successful early career with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League, Mr. Lang became involved in the Company in 1982, moving through positions of progressive responsibility and gaining depth of industry knowledge.

Paul Block Mr. Paul J. Block is Independent Director of CCL Industries Inc., since November 6,1997. Mr. Block is Chairman and CEO of Proteus Capital Associates, an investment banking firm. He is also an Executive Mentor with Merryck & Company. From January 1, 2013, until November 15, 2013, Mr. Block was President and CEO of Brasil Beauté, a cosmetics firm. Until December 31, 2012, Mr. Block was also an operating partner of Behrman Capital, a private equity firm. Mr. Block’s U.S. and international experience and insight as past Chairman and President of Revlon International and his long career in the cosmetics and personal care products industry have proven most valuable as the Company pursues penetration into foreign markets. Mr. Block is also a director of the China Retail Fund and a director of the Shanghai-Syracuse University International School of Business. Specific expertise that Mr. Block brings to the board includes marketing, international commerce, sourcing and implementing private equity transactions, strategy development and packaging industry knowledge.

Vincent Galifi Mr. Vincent J. Galifi serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Galifi is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Magna International, a leading global automotive supplier. During Mr. Galifi’s 27-year career at Magna, his responsibilities have included Director of Taxation & Insurance, Vice President & Controller, Vice President Finance and Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Galifi, in addition to his responsibilities within the Finance Department, serves on the Executive Management Committee, the Disclosure Committee and Policy & Procedures Committee as well as advisor to the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee of Magna. Mr. Galifi has a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with high distinction, from the University of Toronto. He obtained his C.P.A. designation in 1984 and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario.

Edward Guillet Mr. Edward E. Guillet is Independent Director of CCL Industries Inc., Mr. Guillet’s principal occupation is that of an independent human resources consultant/advisor. Prior to January 1, 2007, he was Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Procter & Gamble-Gillette Global Business Unit, a consumer products company. Prior to October 1, 2005, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, and an executive officer of The Gillette Company, a personal care products company. Mr. Guillet held positions of increasing responsibility and scope with The Gillette Company, now Procter & Gamble, since 1974. He is a director of Waste Connections, Inc., a NYSE-listed solid waste management company. He sits on its Compensation Committee and is Chair of its Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee.

Douglas Muzyka Mr. Douglas W. Muzyka serves as Independent Director of CCL Industries Inc. The principal occupation of Mr. Muzyka is as Chief Science and Technology Officer of E.I. DuPont de Nemours, an international manufacturer of chemical products, specialty materials, consumer and industrial products. Prior to 2010, Mr. Muzyka was President of DuPont, Greater China and DuPont China Holding Co. Ltd. Prior to July of 2006, Mr. Muzyka was Vice President and General Manager of DuPont Nutrition and Health, and President and CEO of E.I. DuPont de Nemours Canada Company. Until January of 2003, Mr. Muzyka was President and General Manager of DuPont Mexico. Since joining the DuPont organization as a research scientist in 1985, Mr. Muzyka has held numerous key management roles within the company in Hong Kong, the U.S.A., Mexico and Canada. Mr. Muzyka holds bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Western Ontario.

Thomas Peddie Mr. Thomas C. Peddie is Independent Director of CCL Industries Inc., Mr. Peddie’s principal occupation is that of a corporate director. Prior to September 1, 2016, Mr. Peddie was Executive Vice President and CFO of Corus Entertainment Inc., a publicly traded media company listed on the TSX. Mr. Peddie has been President of WIC Western International Communication; acting President, CFO, and Senior Vice President, Operations, of CTV Television Network; and CFO of The Toronto Sun Publishing Company, Canada Packers, and for the international operations of Campbell Soup in Camden, New Jersey. Mr. Peddie is a chartered accountant and was awarded his FCA designation by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario in September 2003. He holds an honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Windsor.