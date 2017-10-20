Name Description

Ricardo Coutinho de Sena Mr. Ricardo Coutinho de Sena serves as the Chairman of the Board of CCR S.A. since April 15, 2016. Prior to this, he served as a Member of the Board of Directors of CCR SA. From December 1999 to February 2013, he was the CEO of Andrade Gutierrez, and, since December 1999, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors of said company, responsible for the segment of public concessions of the Andrade Gutierrez group. In the past five years, Mr. Sena served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, Light, Light Serviços, Dominó Holdings, Water Port S.A. - Engenharia e Saneamento ("Water Port"), Corporación Quiport, CEMIG, and of CEMIG Geração e Transmissão e CEMIG Distribuição. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and in Financial Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Renato Alves Vale Mr. Renato Alves Vale serves as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of CCR SA since April 30, 1999. He also held the same position at AutoBAn and was Engineering Officer of NovaDutra. Before joining the Company in 1995, he held several administrative positions at Construtora Mendes Jr. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Jose Braz Cioffi Mr. Jose Braz Cioffi serves as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Business Management and a Member of the Executive Board of CCR SA since October 2010. From 2005 until 2010 he was an officer at Concessionária da Ponte Rio - Niterói S.A. ("Ponte") and Concessionária da Rodovia dos Lagos S.A ("ViaLagos"), for 10 years. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais with a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Ricardo Antonio Mello Castanheira Mr. Ricardo Antonio Mello Castanheira serves as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Institutional Relations and a Member of the Executive Board of CCR SA since September 20, 2011. He was an alternate member of the Board of Directors of OI Telecomunicações ("OI"), a sitting member of the Board of Directors of CONTAX S.A. ("CONTAX"), and is currently an alternate member of the Board of Directors of CEMIG Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais ("CEMIG"), as well as participating in various advisory committees to the Board of Directors of CONTAX, CEMIG and OI while an alternate/sitting member of the Board of Directors of these companies. He was also New Business Development Manager at Andrade Gutierrez Concessões S.A. In the last ten (10) years, he has occupied the posts of New Business and Planning Officer, Latin America Coordination Officer and Argentinian Operations Officer at Construtora Andrade Gutierrez S.A., as well as being a member of the Executive Committee of AG Angra Gestão de Informações e Investimentos Ltda., and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Georadar Levantamentos Geofísicos S.A. Mr. Castanheira was also Project Manager at Andrade Gutierrez Concessões S.A. and has been an alternate member of the Board of Directors of Barcas S.A since July 2, 2012. He has a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, as well as an MBA in New Business Administration from the Universidade de Sao Paulo

Italo Roppa Mr. Italo Roppa serves as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Business Management and a Member of the Executive Board of CCR SA since November 1, 2005. From 2002 to 2005, he was Chief Executive Officer of Anhanguera-Bandeirantes System. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of the following companies: Companhia de Participacao em Concesses, Concessionaria da Rodovia Presidente Dutra SA, Concessionaria da Rodovia dos Lagos SA, Concessionaria de Rodovias do Oeste de Sao Paulo - ViaOeste SA, Rodovias Integradas do Oeste de Sao Paulo SA, RodoNorte - Concessionaria de Rodovias Integradas SA and Concessionaria do Sistema Anhanguera-Bandeirantes SA, among others. Before that, he worked at Presidente Dutra SA Road Concessionaire and Construtora Mendes Junior SA. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Gama Filho.

Francisco Caprino Mr. Francisco Caprino, Neto serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of CCR SA since April 15, 2016. He also serves as (i) Managing Director and a member of the Board of Directors of (a) Camargo Corrêa Energia S.A.; (b) VBC Energia S.A. ("VBC"); and of (c) da Camargo Corrêa Investimentos em Infra-Estrutura S.A. ("CCII"); (ii) executive officer at Camargo Corrêa S.A. ("CCSA"); (iii) executive officer at ESC Energia S.A., and (iv) a member of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energia. Previously, he served as Head of the Processes Engineering Department and Planning and Control Advisor at Siderúrgica J.L. Aliperti S.A., and as Metallurgical Processes Coordinator at Aços Villares S.A. He was a sitting member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz, Companhia Piratininga de Força e Luz, CPFL Geração de Energia S.A. and of Rio Grande Energia S.A. from 2005 to 2006. He graduated in Metallurgical Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1983 and a Masters degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1992.

Arthur Piotto Mr. Arthur Piotto, Filho serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of CCR SA since December 12, 2007. He has been with the Company since its inception in 1999, having acted as Financial Manager in the Initial Public Offering in February 2002, when he began to focus on Investor Relations. Before joining the Company, he worked for the Camargo Correa Group in the Structured Financing, Treasury and Strategic Planning areas. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Antonio Linhares da Cunha Mr. Antonio Linhares da Cunha serves as Business Development Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of CCR SA since March 31, 2005. He worked for 10 years at Andrade Gutierrez in the Business Development Department, including highway concession programs. Previously, he worked for 10 years at Construtora Mendes Jr in the Budget Department. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Marcus Rodrigo de Senna Mr. Marcus Rodrigo de Senna serves as Chief Legal Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of CCR SA since November 28, 2008. He joined the CCR Group in 1999 and served as Legal Manager at the Concessionaria Autoban until 2002With the creation of Actua, the Group’s shared services center, Mr. Senna became Chief Counsel until 2004, when he joined the legal department of CCR, with responsibility for strategic affairs. He holds a degree in Law at the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, and was a litigator and consultant until joining the Company.

Paulo Yukio Fukuzaki Mr. Paulo Yukio Fukuzaki serves as Chief Planning and Control Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of CCR SA since October 1, 2010. He was previously Chief Executive Officer at Actua for a five year period. Before initiating his activities in the concession market in 2005, he occupied the position of Administrative and Financial Director for Marsh Corretora de Seguros. He graduated in Accounting from Faculdade Sao Luis and gained a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Mr. Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima serves as Business Officer of CCR S.A. since April 16, 2015. Between April 1, 2013 and April 16, 2015, he was Non-Statutory Business Officer. He was Managing Partner of AngraInfraestrutura Fund Manager between 2008 and 2012. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aeroporto Internacional de Confins S.A, Sociedade de Participação no Aeroporto de Confins S.A. He is also Board member of the Airports of Quito, Ecuador, Curacao and Costa Rica. He is also Executive Officer of SAMM - Sociedade de Atividades em Multimídia Ltda., and CCR España - Concessiones y Participaciones S.L. He graduated in Civil Engineering at the Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1992, and earned a degree in Controllership, Accounting and Financial Administration at the Economics Graduate School (EPGE) of the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1993 and Masters of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley (USA) in 1996.

Francisco de Assis Nunes Bulhoes Mr. Francisco de Assis Nunes Bulhoes serves as Communication and Sustainability Officer of CCR S.A. since April 16, 2015. He is Communication and Sustainability Officer of Grupo CCR S/A and President of the CCR Institute since its foundation from 2014. He has been working at Grupo CCR since 1999, holding positions of Business Development Manager and Communication and Sustainability Advisor, and was one of the persons responsible for the communication strategy that resulted in the Company’s IPO in 2002. He worked in several companies of the construction and engineering segment in budget, planning and business development areas. In 1995, he joined Grupo Camargo Corrêa, where he coordinated feasibility studies and proposals that culminated in acquisition of ViaLagos, AutoBAn and RodoNorte highways. He graduated in Architecture and Urbanism and obtained an MBA in Services Marketing at the Business School of the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and Generation of Value to Shareholders and Executives, at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation of São Paulo (FGV/SP). He also attended a Business Management course at the Continued Education Program of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation of São Paulo (GVPEC - FGV/SP).

Leonardo Couto Vianna Mr. Leonardo Couto Vianna serves as Chief New Business Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of CCR SA since March 29, 2006. He has been responsible for the development of new businesses for the Company since March 18, 2004. He previously worked as Manager of Works at Nova Dutra. Before entering the CCR group, he held various positions at Construtora Mendes Junior SA. He holds a degree in Law from Universidade Paulista, UNIP and a degre in Civil Engineering from Universidade Fundacao Mineira de Educacao e Cultura (FUMEC).

Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos Mr. Murilo Cesar Lemos dos Santos Passos serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of CCR S.A. since April 16, 2015. Between 1970 and 1977, he worked at the Ministry of Industry and Trade - Industrial Development Council (CDI). Between 1977 and 1992, he worked at and subsequently headed Companhia Vale do Rio Doce’s Forestry Product, Environment and Metallurgy area, and was CEO of Celulose Nipo-Brasileira S.A. (Cenibra) and Florestas Rio Doce S.A. Between 1993 and 2006, he was Supervisory Officer of Bahia Sul Celulose S.A. and Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Brasil Agro Cia. Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas between 2007 and 2010. Currently he is a member of the Management Committee of the Board of Directors of Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A., the Governing Board of the National Quality Foundation (FNPQ), the Supervisory Board of Instituto Ecofuturo, the Consultative Board of the Brazilian Association of Pulp and Paper Producers - BRACELPA, the Board of Directors and the Financial Committee of São Martinho S.A., and the Board of Directors of Odontoprev S.A., Camil Alimentos S.A. and Tegma Gestão Logística S.A. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energia S.A. since 2010. He graduated in Chemical Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1971.

Paulo Marcio de Oliveira Monteiro Mr. Paulo Marcio de Oliveira Monteiro serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of CCR S.A. since July 21, 2015. He is also Coordinator of its Finance Committee, as well as a member of the Board of Directors of Andrade Gutierrez S.A., which operates in the infrastructure, energy, engineering and construction, health and sanitation, technology, and transport and logistics areas. Over the last five years, in Brazil, he has been an alternate member of the Board of Directors of Oi and Contax, both telecommunications and information technology companies, CEMIG, CEMIG Geração e Transmissão and CEMIG Distribuição, all of which operating in the electricity sector, and, in Ecuador, a sitting member of the Board of Directors of Corporación Quiport, the concessionaire responsible for building, operating and managing Quito’s new international airport - Mariscal Sucre. Since 1990, he has worked for companies in the Andrade Gutierrez Group and is currently Head of Finance at Andrade Gutierrez Concessões S.A., a company operating in the management and/or development of investments in the arena, real estate development, energy, engineering and construction, port, health and sanitation, technology, and transport and logistics areas. He is also a sitting member of the Board of Directors of SPE Holding Beira Rio S.A., a company in the arena, construction and infrastructure segments, responsible for the modernization of the Beira-Rio stadium. He has a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, a post-graduate diploma in Corporate Executive Management from the Panamericana University, in Mexico City, an MBA in Business Administration from the Universidade de Sao Paulo and a Masters degree in Finance from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies.

Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna Ms. Ana Maria Marcondes Penido Sant'Anna serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of CCR S.A. since April 15, 2016. Prior to this, she served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of CCR S.A. She served as Vice President and the member of the Board of directors of CCR S.A. Prior to this, she had served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company since April 13, 2012. Till then as from April 19, 2011, she was Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Prior to this, she was Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since April 15, 2009 and was the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Company until April 28, 2010. She is Superintendent Director of Soares Penido Concessoes SA, a position which she has held since July 2008. She has been Superintendent Director of Soares Penido Const e Serv de Const Rodoviaria Ltda since December 14, 2007; Vice Administrative Finance Executive Officer of Serveng e Empresa de Onibus Passaro Marron SA; Agro Pec Roncador; and Litoranea Transporte Coletivos. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie. On July 30, 1998, she was approved at the Certification Program for Board Members of the Brazilian Institute for Corporate Governance (IBGC). She also serves as a member of the Strategy and Sustainability, Audit, Governance, New Business, and Human Resources committees of the Company.

Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes Ms. Ana Dolores Moura Carneiro de Novaes serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of CCR S.A. since July 21, 2015. Prior to this, she served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the company. She has also Member of the Board of Directors of CPFL Energia since April 2007 and Metalfrio since May 2009, and Advisor to the Audit Committee of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (since August 2006. Previously, she was Member of the Board of Directors of Grendene SA and Datasul SA. Beforehand, she was Investment Officer of Pictet Modal Asset Management. She worked at the World Bank in Washington DC, from 1991 to 1994, and has also taught macroeconomics at Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Rio de Janeiro in 2003 and at the Federal University of Pernambuco. Since 2008, she has been Partner of Galanto Consultoria. She holds a Doctorate in Economics from the University of California, Berkley obtained in 1990 and a degree in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro, which she received in 2008. In 1999, she acquired the right to the CFA designation - Chartered Financial Analyst, granted by the Association for Investment and Management Research (AIMR) in the United States.

Paulo Roberto Reckziegel Guedes Mr. Paulo Roberto Reckziegel Guedes serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of CCR SA since April 19, 2011. Since December 1999, he also serves as an executive officer at Andrade Gutierrez. In the past five years, he also acted as a deputy member of the Board of Directors of the Company, Light, Light Serviços and as a sitting member of the Board of Directors of CEMIG, CEMIG Geração e Transmissão, CEMIG Distribuição, Water Port and SPE Holding Beira Rio S.A. He earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Estadual do Rio Grande do Sul.

Jose Florencio Rodrigues Mr. Jose Florencio Rodrigues Neto serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of CCR S.A. since April 15, 2016. He has graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade de Brasilia in 1990 and an MBA from Massachussetts Institute of Technology.

Henrique Sutton de Sousa Neves Mr. Henrique Sutton de Sousa Neves serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of CCR SA. He is the Managing Director of Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein, being responsible for running the Organization’s regular activities. After working overseas for the Shell Group, he returned to Shell Brazil and held successive positions as the Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Domestic Markets and Retail (1993-1998). He was the CEO of Brasil Telecom (1998-2001) and Brasil Telecom Participações (1998-2002). He was a partner of Compass Consultoria (2002-2005) and the CEO of Viação Aérea Riograndense - VARIG S.A. (2005). He earned a Law degree from Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.