Name Description

Juergen Fitschen Mr. Juergen Fitschen is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG (formerly Metro AG) since July 2017. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of METRO AG since April 4, 2008. He is Member of the Presidential Committee, the Personnel Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. Currently, he serves as Senior Advisor at Deutsche Bank AG. He is former Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank AG. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Pieter Haas Mr. Pieter A. Haas is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of CECONOMY AG since July 2017. He was Member of the Management Board at CECONOMY AG from April 1, 2013 until July 2017. He was responsible for Media-Saturn at the Company. Prior to that, he was responsible for Business Innovation/New Ventures, IT Management/METRO Systems, Media-Saturn. In 2001, he took on the role of managing director at the sales line’s Dutch subsidiary. Mr. Haas was appointed to the Management Board of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH as Chief Operating Officer in 2008. In his career, he served at Buhrmann N.V., Corporate Express Deutschland GmbH, Media Markt Saturn Holding Nederland B.V., among others. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Tertia Handelsbeteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. He graduated in business economics at University Nyenrode (Nyenrode Business Universiteit), and holds Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Juergen Schulz Mr. Juergen Schulz is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG since July 2017. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of METRO AG since December 10, 2015. He is Head of the Service Department at the Saturn store in Bielefeld and Chairman of the Works Council of Saturn-Electro Handelsgesellschaft mbH, Bielefeld.

Mark Frese Mr. Mark Frese has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at CECONOMY AG since January 1, 2012. He is responsible for Group Finance, Corporate Planning & Controlling, Corporate Treasury, Corporate Group Financial Services, Financial Asset & Pension Management, Corporate Accounting, Global Business Services, Corporate Group Tax, Corporate Investor Relations, Corporate Risk Management & Internal Control Finance, METRO PROPERTIES, MIB METRO GROUP Insurance Broker and METRO LOGISTICS at the Company. Between 2012 and July 2017, he was Member of the Management Board of METRO AG – Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Frese started his career in January 1993 as Analyst at Merck Finck & Co Privatbankiers. He then acted as Head of Financial Strategies / Asset Management and responsible for Investor Relations, Kaufhof Holding AG between 1994 and 1996. From 1996 to 1998 he was Head of Business Development/M&A at METRO AG. He has held numerous functions including Executive Director Expansion & Cooperations at Kaufhof Warenhaus AG, Senior Vice President Planning & Controlling at METRO AG and Chief Financial Officer, Metro Cash & Carry Europe/MENA. Currently, he acts as Member of the Supervisory Board at METRO Cash & Carry International Holding GmbH as well as METRO Finance B.V., among others. He graduated in Business Administration and Economics from the University Witten/Herdecke (Universitaet Witten-Herdecke).

Dieter Molkenteller Dr. Dieter Haag Molkenteller is Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Member of the Management Board of CECONOMY AG since July 2017. he is responsible for Corporate law Corporate office, Competition and antitrust, Data protection, Compliance, Risk management, including the GRC Committee. Between 2012 and July 2017, served as Group General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer METRO AG.

Ulrich Dalibor Mr. Ulrich Dalibor has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CECONOMY AG since January 1, 2001. Mr. Dalibor is a Pensioner. He is a Representative of the ver.di trade union. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board at DOUGLAS HOLDING AG and Maxingvest AG.

Karin Dohm Ms. Karin Dohm has been Member of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG since February 19, 2016. She is Global Head of Group Structuring of Deutsche Bank AG, Vice Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board Deutsche Bank Europe GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A. and Deutsche Holdings (Luxembourg) S.a r.l.

Bernhard Duettmann Dr. Bernhard Duettmann is Member of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG since July 2017. His Mandates includes - 1989 to 1994 Beiersdorf AG in Hamburg in controlling, sales and marketing; 1995 to 1999 Vice President Finance & Controlling FP-Beiersdorf in Singapore; 1999 to 2001 Division controller tesa in Hamburg; 2001 to 2006 Chief Financial Officer tesa AG in Hamburg; 2006 to 2011 Chief Financial Officer / Regional Board Latin America of Beiersdorf AG, Hamburg; 2011 to 2015 Chief Financial Officer Lanxess AG, among others. Since 2015 he has been conducting a practice seminar at the WISO Faculty of the University of Cologne

Florian Funck Dr. Florian Funck has been Member of the Supervisory Board at CECONOMY AG since May 23, 2012. He is Member of the Accounting and Audit Committee at the Company. He is also Member of the Management Board of Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH and serves at the Supervisory Boards of Vonovia SE (formerly Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE) and TAKKT AG.

Julia Goldin Ms. Julia Goldin is Member of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG since July 2017. She also serves as Member of the Executive Board of Lego A / S.

Jo Harlow Ms. Jo Harlow is Member of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG since July 2017. She is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC., effective September 1, 2014. She most recently held the position of Corporate Vice President of the Phones Business Unit at Microsoft Corporation. She was previously Executive Vice President of Smart Devices at Nokia Corporation, following a number of senior management roles at Nokia from 2003. Prior to that, she held marketing, sales and management roles at Reebok International Limited from 1992 to 2003 and at Procter & Gamble Company from 1984 to 1992. Board contribution: Jo has over 25 years’ experience working in various senior roles, predominantly in the branded and technology sectors.

Peter Kuepfer Mr. Peter Kuepfer has been Member of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG since September 1, 2005. He is a Business Consultant. He is also Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Kuepfer serves on the Boards of several companies, including AHRB AG, ARH Resort Holding AG, Breda Consulting AG, Supra Holding AG and Lake Zurich Fund Exempt Company, among others.

Rainer Kuschewski Mr. Rainer Kuschewski has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of CECONOMY AG since January 1, 2005. He is Member of the Accounting and Audit Committee at the Company. He is Secretary of the National Executive Board of the ver.di trade union. Mr. Kuschewski is also Member of the Supervisory Board of GALERIA Kaufhof GmbH and real,- SB-Warenhaus GmbH.

Fredy Raas Dr. Fredy Raas has been Member of the Supervisory Board at CECONOMY AG since July 31, 2013. He is Member of the Accounting and Audit Committee at the Company. He is Managing Director of Beisheim Holding GmbH and Beisheim Group GmbH & Co. KG. He serves also at the Board of Directors of Montana Capital Partners AG and ARISCO Holding AG.

Hans-Juergen Schinzler Dr. Hans-Juergen Schinzler has been Member of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG since May 23, 2002. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Accounting and Audit Committee and as Member of the Mediation Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. Dr. Schinzler occupies the position of Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft.

Regine Stachelhaus Ms. Regine Stachelhaus is Member of the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG since JUly 2017. She is also Member of the Supervisory Board at Covestro AG since October 1, 2015. She studied law at the University of Tuebingen. She began her career at a German law firm. Thereafter in 1984 she joined Hewlett Packard GmbH and held a number of positions in administration before serving as Managing Director from 2000 to 2009. In May 2002 she was appointed Vice President of Imaging and Printing Group in Germany. In 2009, Mrs. Stachelhaus joined the German committee for UNICEF as Executive Secretary. In 2010 she was appointed Head of Human Resources and Member of the Board of Directors of E.ON SE Germany, a major energy company included in the EUROSTOXX 50 Index. From July 2013 until June 2015 she has been a senior consultant to the chief executive officer of E.ON SE. Since 2013 she holds the position as a director of the British Group Computacenter and since 2014 of the French Group SPIE SA and since 2015 as a member of the supervisory board of SPIE GmbH (Essen). She is a member of the University Council, Furtwangen, Germany.