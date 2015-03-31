Cera Sanitaryware Ltd (CERA.NS)
CERA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,075.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vikram Somany
|65
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Narendra Patel
|2011
|President, Company Secretary
|
Subhash Kothari
|70
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Deepshikha Khaitan
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Atul Sanghvi
|53
|2014
|Executive Director
|
Kedar Maiti
|68
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
|
J. Taparia
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
|
Lalit Bohania
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sajan Pasari
|2004
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Govindbhai Patel
|82
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Vikram Somany
|Shri. Vikram Somany is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Cera Sanitaryware Limited. He is an Industrialist. His other Directorships includes Asopalav Plantations Pvt. Ltd. He has set up Ceramic Division of Madhusudan Industries Limited (now known as Cera Sanitaryware Limited after de-merger).
|
Narendra Patel
|Shri. Narendra N. Patel is the President, Company Secretary of the company.
|
Subhash Kothari
|Shri. Subhash Chandra Kothari is the Chief Executive Officer of the company.
|
Deepshikha Khaitan
|Smt. Deepshikha Khaitan is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. She was Non-Executive Promoter Director of the Company.
|
Atul Sanghvi
|Shri. Atul Sanghvi is the Executive Director of the company.
|
Kedar Maiti
|Dr. Kedar Nath Maiti, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of Cera Sanitaryware Limited. He is a Chartered Scientist (UK) is a well known ceramic scientist having rich experience in ceramic industry due to his long tenure in Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI).
|
J. Taparia
|
Lalit Bohania
|Shri. Lalit Kumar Bohania is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.
|
Sajan Pasari
|Shri. Sajan Kumar Pasari is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Cera Sanitaryware Limited. He is a Businessman. His other Directorships includes Regent Estates Ltd., Pegasus Infra Estates Ltd., Assam Roofing Ltd., India Automobiles (1960) Ltd., The Chemong Tea Co. Ltd., West Wing Estates Ltd., Arcus Estates Pvt. Ltd., I A Builders Pvt. Ltd., I A Property Developers Pvt. Ltd.
|
Govindbhai Patel
|Shri. Govindbhai P. Patel is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Vikram Somany
|21,473,800
|
Narendra Patel
|2,991,900
|
Subhash Kothari
|21,576,000
|
Deepshikha Khaitan
|--
|
Atul Sanghvi
|9,300,490
|
Kedar Maiti
|--
|
J. Taparia
|--
|
Lalit Bohania
|--
|
Sajan Pasari
|--
|
Govindbhai Patel
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Vikram Somany
|0
|0
|
Narendra Patel
|0
|0
|
Subhash Kothari
|0
|0
|
Deepshikha Khaitan
|0
|0
|
Atul Sanghvi
|0
|0
|
Kedar Maiti
|0
|0
|
J. Taparia
|0
|0
|
Lalit Bohania
|0
|0
|
Sajan Pasari
|0
|0
|
Govindbhai Patel
|0
|0