Name Description

Kyle Kitagawa Mr. Kyle D. Kitagawa is Independent Chairman of the Board of Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Mr. Kitagawa is an independent businessman, chartered accountant and has been a corporate director since March, 2003. Prior thereto, Mr. Kitagawa was President and Chief Executive Officer of Enron Canada Corp. Mr. Kitagawa currently serves as Chairman of Coral Hill Energy Ltd. and is a Director of Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Mr. Kitagawa has previously sat on the board of directors for Advanced Mobile Power Systems, LLC, Esprit Exploration Ltd., Ferus Trust, Independent Energy Ltd., Invasion Energy Inc., Livingston Energy Ltd., Papier Masson Ltee., ProspEx Resources Ltd. and Wave Energy Ltd. Mr. Kitagawa is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta.

Thomas Simons Mr. Thomas J. Simons serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Prior thereto, Mr. Simons was the President and Chief Executive Officer and one of the principals of Impact Fluid Systems Inc. Mr. Simons has over 20 years of experience in the Canadian oilfield service industry and has worked as a Technical Sales Manager for Newpark Canada and Protec Mud Services and as a technician with MI Drilling Fluids Ltd.

Craig Nieboer Mr. Craig F. Nieboer serves as Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. He served as Chief Financial Officer of the General Partner since November 17, 2008 and of CESTC since January 1, 2010. Prior thereto, Chief Financial Officer of BrazAlta Resources Corp. from December, 2006 to November, 2008. Prior thereto, Chief Financial Officer of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. from September, 2003 to December, 2006.

Jason West Mr. Jason H. West serves as President of JACAM, an entity affiliated with Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Prior thereto, Mr. West was the President of JACAM Chemical Company, LLC, since 2009. Mr. West was also the Vice President and General Counsel of JACAM Chemicals since 2001.

Kenneth Zinger Mr. Kenneth E. Zinger serves as Chief Operating Officer of Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. He served as Chief Operating Officer of the General Partner since January, 2006 and President of Impact.

Kenneth Zandee Mr. Kenneth D. Zandee serves as Vice President - Sales and Marketing of Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. He served as Vice President, Sales and Marketing of the General Partner since December 9, 2005 and of CESTC since January 1, 2010. Prior thereto, Vice President and Sales Manager of CFS.

Jason Waugh Mr. Jason D. Waugh serves as Vice President of the Company. Prior thereto Division President of the General Partner from July 2010 to March 2013. Prior thereto Division Manager of the General Partner from 2006 to July 2010.

James Paseika Mr. James M. Paseika serves as Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Pasieka is a partner of McCarthy Tetrault in their Business Law Group in Calgary. His practice is focused on corporate and commercial law, in all segments of the energy sector and corporate finance, including early-stage and venture capital financing, mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, Mr. Pasieka has extensive experience with Alberta’s electricity sector. Mr. Pasieka has provided legal advice on all facets of the energy business, having negotiated and closed transactions on six continents. He was recognized as a leading practitioner in oil and gas in 2007 edition of The Canadian Legal Lexpert Dictionary, and as one of Canada’s leading natural resources lawyers in the 2012 and 2013 editions of Best Lawyers in Canada. In 2007, “The Dealmakers” edition of Alberta Venture magazine named Mr. Pasieka one of the top seven M&A lawyers in Canada’s Oil and Gas Sector. Previously, Mr. Pasieka was a business executive and general counsel with several large oil and gas companies. Mr. Pasieka also taught law in Calgary and international petroleum law in China. Mr. Pasieka received his BA and his LLB from the University of Manitoba. Mr. Pasieka is a member of the bars of Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Burton Ahrens Mr. Burton Joel Ahrens serves as Independent Director of Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Mr. Ahrens has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgehill Corporation since 1992 and is the former Co-Manager of USIR Capital LLC. Mr. Ahrens was a founder and President of Oil Fields Systems Corp. and was also the Chairman of Perkins Drilling Company. Mr. Ahrens has been a director of several public and private corporations and was the founding Senior Partner of the law firm, Feit & Ahrens.

Colin Boyer Mr. Colin D. Boyer serves as Independent Director of Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Mr. Boyer is an independent businessman since August, 2006, and has been involved in the oil and natural gas industry for the past 30 years. Mr. Boyer was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Birchill Energy Limited from March, 2004, to August, 2006, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Birchill Exploration Limited and the President of Boyer Petroleum Engineering Ltd. from 1985 to 2000, a consulting engineering firm providing services for field operations, production and reservoir analysis and management. Further, Mr. Boyer is currently a director of a private oil and natural gas company.

Rodney Carpenter Mr. Rodney L. Carpenter serves as Independent Director of Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Mr. Carpenter is an independent businessman with over 25 years of experience in the oilfield service industry. Mr. Carpenter, prior to his retirement in December of 2008, was the Vice President, Business Development of the general partner of Canadian Energy Services L.P. Prior thereto, Mr. Carpenter was the President and Chief Executive Officer and one of the principals of Canadian Fluid Systems Ltd (“CFS”). Mr. Carpenter joined CFS in 1989 and has held several sales, operations and management positions within CFS; including, Vice President, Operations between 1994 and 2001. In 2001, Mr. Carpenter was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of CFS.

John Hooks Mr. John M. Hooks serves as Independent Director of Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. Mr. Hooks has been the Chief Executive Officer, and formerly President, of PHX Energy Services Corp. and its predecessor, Phoenix Technology Services Inc., since 1995, and has been chairman of its board of directors since 2000. Mr. Hooks was on the board of directors of Savanna Energy Services Corp. from 2005 until 2017.

Philip Scherman Mr. Philip J. Scherman serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Scherman is a chartered accountant and currently sits on the board of Mullen Group Ltd. and Parallel Energy Trust. He is also a member of the audit committee of the Province of Alberta and The Calgary Foundation. Mr. Scherman was an engagement partner at KPMG from 1982 to 2012 for public and private energy and energy service entities. Mr. Scherman also served on the KPMG Canada Board of Directors for six years. Mr. Scherman is a member of the Canadian and Alberta Institutes of Chartered Accountants and was awarded the Fellow of the Chartered Accountants designation.