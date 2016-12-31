Name Description

Josef El-Raghy Mr. Josef El-Raghy is Executive Chairman of the Board of Centamin PLC. He is no longer serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective 1st February 2015. He has been responsible for overseeing the transition of the Company from small explorer, through construction and into production. Josef holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Western Australia and subsequently became a director of both CIBC Wood Gundy and Paterson Ord Minnett.

Andrew Pardey Mr. Andrew Pardey is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Centamin PLC. He was appointed CEO and director of the board of Centamin plc on 1 February 2015. Andrew served as general manager of operations at the Sukari Gold Mine before his previous appointment as chief operating officer in May 2012. Andrew was a major driving force in bringing Sukari into production, having joined during the mine’s construction phase and was instrumental in the successful transition of the operation through construction and into production. Andrew holds a BSc in Geology and has over 25 years’ experience in the mining and exploration industry, having previously held senior positions in Africa, Australia and other parts of the world with Guinor Gold Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti and Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines.

Gordon Haslam Mr. Gordon Edward Haslam is Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of Centamin PLC. In addition to his role as senior independent director, Edward Haslam has carried out additional corporate governance functions over the past few years for Centamin, while the roles of CEO and chairman were combined. Edward has been a non-executive director (and chairman from June 2007 to April 2012) of the LSE listed Talvivaara plc (since 1 June 2007) and from 1 May 2004 to April 2016 has been a non-executive director of Aquarius Platinum Ltd. In 1981, Edward joined Lonmin, he was appointed a director in 1999 and Chief Executive Officer in November 2000 before retiring in April 2004. Edward is a Fellow of the Institute of Directors (UK).

Ross Jerrard Mr. Ross Jerrard is Chief Financial Officer of Centamin Plc. He joining Centamin as CFO in April 2016, Ross Jerrard was a partner with Deloitte. Ross has led many teams providing audit and related financial advisory services to public companies, and national and international groups. Prior to moving to Australia, Ross worked in Southern Africa and the Middle East providing services for a range of resource companies. Specifically relevant to Centamin is that he spent three and a half years in Egypt, based in Cairo, acting for multinational companies operating in the region. Ross is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Zimbabwe and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Lynne Gregory Ms. Lynne Gregory is General Counsel of Centamin Plc. She joining Centamin, Lynne Gregory was a legal director at Charles Russell LLP, prior to which she was a solicitor at top law firms in London, Allen & Overy and Baker & McKenzie. Lynne has worked for over 20 years as a lawyer specialising in complex international commercial litigation and arbitration for corporate clients in a variety of sectors. Lynne holds a degree in Law from University College London as well as professional qualifications from the College of Law.

Youssef El-Raghy Mr. Youssef El-Raghy is General Manager - Egyptian Operations of Centamin PLC. An officer graduate of the Egyptian Police Academy, Youssef El-Raghy held senior management roles within the Egyptian police force for a period in excess of ten years, having attained the rank of captain prior to joining the group. He has extensive contacts within the government and industry and maintains excellent working relationships with all of the Company’s stakeholders within Egypt.

Terry Smith Mr. Terry Smith is General Manager - Sukari of Centamin Plc. He is a qualified mining engineer and member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Terry has 35 years’ experience in the mining industry and over 20 years’ experience in general management and site management roles. Terry has worked in both open pit and underground operations for both owners and contracting firms. His experience covers the gold, copper, lead, zinc, diamonds and coal industries in Australasia, Africa and South America.

Norman Bailie Mr. Norman Bailie is Group Exploration Manager of the company. He joined Centamin in January 2017 and brings to the role over 25 years’ industry experience in providing exploration and resource consultancy to all levels of exploration and mining companies in West, East and Central Africa and South America. Norman is an accredited Chartered Professional Geologist and Manager through the Geol Soc UK and AusIMM, and a fellow of IOM3 UK and SEG USA as well as a competent person under JORC/ 43-101 criteria.

Chris Boreham Mr. Chris Boreham is Underground Mine Manager - Sukari of Centamin Plc. He holds a BEng (Mining) degree from the University of Sydney and a Graduate Diploma of Business, First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate in WA, Queensland and New South Wales. He is a member of AusIMM and has 30 years’ experience in the mining industry, having worked predominantly in gold and copper mines. Chris’ significant experience in the design and operation of hard rock mining, extends to managing personnel, risk mitigation and operational health and safety.

Andrew Davidson Mr. Andrew Davidson is Head of Investor Relations of Centamin PLC. Prior to joining Centamin in August 2012, Andy Davidson worked for nine years as a mining analyst, including three years as an equity research director at the London-based investment bank Numis Securities. Before this, Andy was a senior exploration geologist within the mining industry, including six years with Ashanti Goldfields where he was closely involved in the discovery and development of the world class Geita project in Tanzania. Andy holds an MSc in Mineral Project Appraisal from the Royal School of Mines and a BSc in Geology. He is also a member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining.

Doaa Elailah Ms. Doaa Abou Elailah is Group Sustainability and Business Development Manager of Centamin Plc. Doaa Abou Elailah has worked closely with Centamin for ten years initially as an adviser before joining the Company in 2013. Doaa has more than 18 years of experience as a consultant in health and safety, environment and community affairs. Doaa has provided technical support to numerous industries and facilities in Egypt and the Middle East across a broad range of sectors including mining, oil and gas, industrial production, infrastructure and tourism. Doaa holds MSc and BSc honours degrees in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cairo.

Heidi Brown Ms. Heidi Anne Brown is Subsidiary Director and Company Secretary of Centamin PLC. She is a Fellow Chartered Secretary (FCIS, FGIA) and GAICD. Heidi holds a Graduate Certificate of Applied Finance and Investment and a Diploma of Financial Advising from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia. Heidi was the company secretary of Centamin from 2004 until 2012, and continues to act as company secretary and director of Centamin’s Australian subsidiaries.

Darren Le masurier Mr. Darren Le masurier is Company Secretary of Centamin Plc. He is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and has over 17 years’ experience in corporate administration, governance and offshore regulation in Jersey. Prior to joining Centamin, Darren worked at the fiduciary and law firm Ogier in Jersey for over ten years, providing professional company secretarial, accounting, administration and director services for a diverse range of corporate clients and structures.

Trevor Schultz Mr. Trevor Stanley Schultz is Non-Executive Director of Centamin PLC. He has made an invaluable contribution to the establishment of Sukari as a globally significant gold mining operation, and in particular for his recent role in overseeing the construction of the Stage 4 process plant. He was executive director of operations from 20 May 2008. With more than 40 years’ experience at executive and board level, Trevor has an MA in Economics from Cambridge University, an MSc degree in mining from the Witwatersrand University and has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.

Mark Arnesen Mr. Mark Richard Arnesen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Centamin PLC. He has extensive expertise in the structuring and negotiation of finance for major resource projects. Mark is a chartered accountant with over 20 years’ experience in the resources industry and holds Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Accounting degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand. Mark was appointed CEO of ASX listed Nzuri Copper Limited (formerly Regal Resources Limited) in August 2016 and is also the sole director of ARM Advisors Proprietary Limited. He has also served on the board of Gulf Industrials Limited.