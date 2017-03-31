Name Description

Johann Rupert Mr. Johann P. Rupert is Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 1, 2013. After working for the Chase Manhattan Bank and Lazard Freres in New York he founded Rand Merchant Bank in 1979. In 1985 Mr. Rupert joined the Rembrandt Group. Three years later he founded Richemont and became Group Chief Executive. Appointed as Executive Chairman in September 2002, he served as Group Chief Executive Officer during the period from October 2003 to September 2004. The University of Stellenbosch awarded him an honorary doctorate in Economics in 2004. He studied Economics and Company Law at the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa and has experience in international business, banking and finance.

Josua Malherbe Mr. Josua Malherbe has been Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since 2013. Previously, he was Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at the company.

Burkhart Grund Mr. Burkhart Grund is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 2017. He was Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee of from November 2016.

Nicolas Bos Mr. Nicolas Bos is Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels, Member of the Group Management Committee, Senior Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 2017. He was Chief Executive Officer of Van Cleef & Arpels, Member of the Group Management Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 1, 2014.

Cyrille Vigneron Mr. Cyrille Vigneron is Chief Executive Officer of Cartier, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 14, 2016.

Cedric Bossert Mr. Cedric Bossert is General Counsel, Member of the Group Management Committee at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since 2015.

Thomas Lindemann Mr. Thomas Lindemann is no longer Director of Human Resources, Member of the Group Management Committee at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA., with effect from 31 October 2017. Mr. Lindemann is a graduate in Economics from Mannheim University. From 1989, he held a variety of human resources and commercial roles in the consumer products company, Wella Group, before joining Montblanc in 1998 as Human Resources Director. Mr. Lindemann assumed the role of Director of Human Resources for Richemont Northern Europe in 2002 and was appointed Group Human Resources Director in April 2005.

Sophie Guieysse Ms. Sophie Guieysse has been appointed as Group Human Resources Director of the Company., effective 1 October 2017. Ms Guieysse began her career holding operational functions at a number of French Ministries. From 1997 until 2005, she held various human resources roles at LVMH. Her ultimate role there was as Director of Human Resources of the LVMH group. In 2005, Ms. Guieysse joined Canal + group where she spent ten years as Human Resources Director and member of the Executive Committee. Since 2016, Ms Guieysse had been advising Dior on the future of luxury in a connected world.

Jerome Lambert Mr. Jerome Lambert is Head of Operations, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 2017. He was Head of Operations, Member of the Group Management Committee. He was Chief Executive Officer - Montblanc since July 1, 2013. Prior to joining the Group, he held financial roles in Switzerland’s public postal and telecommunications service. Mr Lambert joined Jaeger-LeCoultre in 1996 as the Manufacture’s financial controller and became Chief Financial Officer three years later. In 2002, he was appointed its Chief Executive Officer and served in that role until June 2013. In addition, Mr Lambert has served as Chairman of A. Lange & Sohne since 2009 and served as its Chief Executive for two years.

Frank Vivier Mr. Frank Vivier is Chief Transformation Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee and Senior Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since April 2017. He was Chief Transformation Officer, Member of the Group Management Committee from November 2016.

Nikesh Arora Mr. Nikesh Arora is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 2017. He was Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer of Google to 2014 and was most recently Vice-Chairman of Softbank, the global telecommunications and technology company, and President and CEO of its internet and media operations.

Jean-Blaise Eckert Mr. Jean-Blaise Eckert is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA effective September 13, 2013. He is a partner of the Swiss legal firm, Lenz & Staehelin.

Keyu Jin Dr. Keyu Jin is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 2017. She is an Associate Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics.

Ruggero Magnoni Mr. Ruggero Magnoni is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 2006. Mr. Magnoni joined Lehman Brothers in 1977 and held a number of senior roles across that firm’s international activities. From 1987 to 1994, he was responsible for Lehman Brothers’ activities in Italy. In 2000, Mr. Magnoni became Head of the European Private Equity division and Vice Chairman of Lehman Brothers Inc. and in 2002, Chairman of Lehman Brothers International Italy.

Jeff Moss Mr. Jeff Moss is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 14, 2016. He is Member of the Nomination and Strategy committee.

Vesna Nevistic Dr. Vesna Nevistic is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 2017. has gained extensive experience in international consulting and finance, having been a partner at McKinsey and Goldman Sachs. From 2009 to 2012 Vesna was a Group Managing Director at UBS and part of the team which restructured the bank's operations following the financial crisis. She is currently an independent consultant, offering advice on corporate strategy and restructuring.

Guillaume Pictet Mr. Guillaume Pictet is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA. He also serves as Chairman of EIC Partner AG and of Secheron SA and Director of Zurmont Madison Management AG. Mr Pictet is a graduate of HEC, Lausanne University.

Alan Quasha Mr. Alan G. Quasha is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since 2000. After practicing law, he moved into commerce and since 1987 has been President of Quadrant Management Inc. Mr. Quasha served as a director of Richemont SA, Luxembourg from 1988 up until his appointment to the Board of Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA and was Chief Executive Officer of North American Resources Limited between 1988 and 1998. He is a former Governor of the American Stock Exchange, a former Chairman of the Visiting Committee of Harvard University’s Weatherhead Centre for International Affairs and is Chairman of the American Brain Trauma Foundation.

Maria Ramos Ms. Maria Ramos is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since 2011. She serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director at ABSA BANK LIMITED, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director at Barclays Africa Group Limited, Independent Non-Executive Director at SANLAM LIMITED,REMGRO LIMITED, SABMILLER LIMITED, among others.

Anton Rupert Mr. Anton Rupert is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since September 2017.

Jan Rupert Mr. Jan Rupert is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA from September 2006. He also was Member of the Company's Nomination Committee. Until 2012, he was Manufacturing Director with overall responsibility for the Group’s manufacturing strategy. Mr. Rupert is a graduate in mechanical engineering from Stellenbosch University, South Africa and has experience in production management in the tobacco and watch making industries. Prior to joining Richemont, he was Manufacturing Director of Rothmans International.

Gary Saage Mr. Gary Saage is Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA since July 31, 2017. He served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA with effect from July 31, 2017, which he served since September 8, 2010. He is Member of the company's Management Committee.