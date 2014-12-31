Name Description

Michael Korenberg Mr. Michael J. Korenberg serves as a Independent Chairman of the Board of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Mr. Korenberg was appointed to the Board of the Company on April 24, 2012, became Co-Chairman in February 2013 and was appointed the Chairman of the Company Board on January 1, 2014. Mr. Korenberg also served as a Director of the General Partner from May 3, 2011 to April 23, 2012. Mr. Korenberg is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Canfor and its subsidiary, Canadian Forest Products Ltd. Mr. Korenberg is the Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of The Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of companies. Mr. Korenberg is also a Director of Jim Pattison Group Inc. (and its affiliates), Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation and Westshore Terminals Ltd. He is an adjunct professor, Faculty of Law, University of British Columbia, a member of the Dean’s Advisory Committee for the National Centre for Business Law and a member of the Law Societies of Upper Canada (Ontario) and British Columbia.

Brett Robinson Mr. Brett R. Robinson serves as a President of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Prior to this appointment, he held the position of Executive Vice President, Operations of the General Partner from July 22, 2011 and from October 1, 2008, he served as the Vice President, Operations. Mr. Robinson previously held the position of General Manager, Intercontinental and Prince George Pulp and Paper Mills of the General Partner. Over the past 23 years, he has held a broad range of pulp and solid wood positions within the Northwood and Canfor organizations. Mr. Robinson is located in Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Mr. Robinson has a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Manitoba, the Canadian Securities Certification and is a Registered Professional Engineer.

Donald Kayne Mr. Donald B. Kayne serves as a Chief Executive Officer of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Mr. Kayne is the Chief Executive Officer of Canfor Corporation, a position he has held since May 2011. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Kayne was Canfor's Vice President, Wood Products Marketing and Sales for ten years dating back to January 2001. Mr. Kayne also served as General Manager, Wood Products Sales and Marketing for six years. Mr. Kayne completed the Forestry and Business Administration program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

Alan Nicholl Mr. Alan R. Nicholl serves as a Chief Financial Officer of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Mr.Alan is the Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Canfor Corporation, a position he has held since May 2011. Alan joined Canfor as Corporate Controller on April 1, 2008. For ten years prior to this, he held various senior financial positions within the Canadian forest products industry. Alan received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Accounting from Bristol University, England in 1985. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia.

Martin Pudlas Mr. Martin Pudlas serves as a Vice President - Operations of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Prior to this appointment, he held the position of General Manager, Prince George/Intercontinental Pulp Mills and Specialty Paper. Mr. Pudlas began his employment with Northwood Pulp and Timber Ltd. at the Northwood Pulp Mill in 1988 as a Process Engineer. Over the years, Mr. Pudlas held various positions of increasing responsibility within all of Canfor’s Pulp and Paper operations, and has been the General Manager at all three of Canfor Pulp’s facilities. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors for the College of New Caledonia and Premium One Papers. Mr. Pudlas has a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree from the University of British Columbia and is a Registered Professional Engineer.

Sean Curran Mr. Sean Curran serves as a Vice President - Sales and Marketing of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Curran was the Director, Global Pulp and Paper Sales for Canfor Pulp and Paper Sales Ltd. Mr. Curran previously held the position of Director, Americas Pulp Sales with Canadian Forest Products Ltd. from April, 2003, and then with Canfor Pulp and Paper Sales Ltd. from July, 2006. Before joining Canadian Forest Products Ltd., Mr. Curran held a number of senior management positions with Norske Skog Canada Ltd., Atlantic Newsprint Company, and C.P. Forest Products.

David Calabrigo Mr. David M. Calabrigo, QC. serves as a Secretary, Director of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Mr. Calabrigo was appointed to the Board of the Company on April 24, 2012 and is the Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Calabrigo served as a Director of the General Partner from May 3, 2011 to April 23, 2012. Mr. Calabrigo is Senior Vice President, Corporate and Legal Affairs / Corporate Secretary of Canfor. Mr. Calabrigo was appointed General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Canfor on January 3, 2001; on July 1, 2003, he was appointed Vice President, Human Resources, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Canfor; on April 2, 2004, he was appointed Vice President, Corporate Development, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Canfor; and on May 5, 2011, he was appointed Senior Vice President Corporate and Legal Affairs of Canfor. Mr. Calabrigo received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Simon Fraser University and his Law degree from the University of Alberta.

Peter Bentley Mr. Peter J. G. Bentley, O.C., LL.D. serves as a Independent Director of Canfor Pulp Products Inc., since April 24, 2012. Mr. Bentley served as a Director of the General Partner from April 28, 2006 to April 23, 2012. Mr. Bentley has served on the Board of Canfor Corporation (“Canfor”) since 1966. Mr. Bentley is Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Directors of Canfor. After working in various positions with Canfor, Mr. Bentley became Executive Vice-President in 1970, President in 1975, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) in 1985, a position he held until April 24, 1995. Mr. Bentley was reappointed to the position of President and CEO of Canfor on July 25, 1997 and relinquished the position of President and CEO of Canfor on January 1, 1998. Mr. Bentley is Chairman and a Director of Sierra Mountain Minerals Inc. and a member of the Board of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, a member of the Advisory Board of BuildDirect.com and a Trustee and Chair Emeritus of the Vancouver General Hospital and University of British Columbia Hospital Foundation. He also served for many years as a director of Bank of Montreal and Shell Canada Ltd. Mr. Bentley was Chancellor of the University of Northern British Columbia until May 2007. Mr. Bentley holds an Honorary Doctorate of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia.

Stan Bracken-Horrocks Mr. Stan E. Bracken-Horrocks, FCA, is a Independent Director of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Mr. Bracken-Horrocks has been a Director of the Company since December 10, 2010 and served as a Trustee of the Fund from April 26, 2006 until January 1, 2011. Mr. Bracken-Horrocks served as a Director of the Board of the General Partner from April 28, 2006 to April 23, 2012. Mr. Bracken-Horrocks is a retired partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and held various leadership positions during his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, including Global Leader of its Forest and Paper Industry practice. As a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants, Mr. Bracken-Horrocks served as a member of the Board of Governors and a member of the Accounting Standards Committee and, as a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia, he served as a member of council, Vice-President and President. Mr. Bracken-Horrocks is a former Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Business Development Bank of Canada.

Charles Jago Dr. Charles J. Jago, Ph.D. serves as a ndependent Director of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Dr. Jago has been a Director of the Company since December 10, 2010 and served as a Trustee of the Fund from April 26, 2006 until January 1, 2011. Dr. Jago was appointed to the Board of the General Partner on April 28, 2006. Dr. Jago was President of the University of Northern British Columbia from 1995 to 2006 and on an interim basis from 2008 to 2009. Dr. Jago’s professional service has included membership on the Boards of the Association of Universities and Colleges of Canada, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, the Office of Partnerships for Advanced Skills (OPAS) and Partnerships B.C. Dr. Jago has also served as Chair of the Council of Western University Presidents, The University President’s Council of British Columbia, the Fraser Basin Council, and the Northern BC United Way. He currently chairs the Boards of Northern Health Authority of British Columbia and the Sinclar Group Forest Products Ltd. He also serves as a member of the Board of Initiatives Prince George and the Canada West Foundation. Dr. Jago received his BA in Honours English and History from the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario, graduating as the Honours gold medalist from Huron University College (an affiliated college of The University of Western Ontario), and received a PhD in History from Cambridge University. Dr. Jago was awarded the Queen’s Royal Jubilee Medal for community service in 2003, the Order of Canada in 2006, and the Order of British Columbia in 2013.

Conrad Pinette Mr. Conrad A. Pinette serves as a Independent Director of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Mr. Pinette was appointed to Board of the General Partner and the Company on April 24, 2012. Mr. Pinette is a member of the Board of Canfor. Mr. Pinette's work in the Canadian forest industry began 40 years ago as an owner and President of a family lumber business, Pinette & Therrien Mills Ltd. Mr. Pinette has also served as Executive Vice President, Tolko Industries Ltd. (2005), Executive Vice President, Riverside Forest Products Limited (2004) and served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Lignum Limited from January 1990 to April 2004. Mr. Pinette is the former Chairman of Finning International Inc. and a former Director of TimberWest Forest Corp, Northgate Minerals Corporation, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, Finning International Inc. and the British Columbia Business Council. Mr. Pinette is currently a member of the Vancouver General Hospital and University of British Columbia Prostate Advisory Board, Chairman and a director of Gold Canyon Resources and a Director of Canfor Corporation.