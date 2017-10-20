Name Description

Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Mr. Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas. Moreover, he is also the Chairman of Cosan SA and Cosan Limited Boards of Directors. He has over 30 years of experience in managing companies and in the administrative and financial areas. Has also served as Managing Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Costa Pinto SA since 1980, Vice-President of Pedro Ometto SA - Administracao e Participacoes since 1980, Executive Officer and Board Member of Cosan Operadora Portuaria SA since 1998, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FBA - Franco Brasileira de Acucar e Alcool since 2001, and CEO and Board Member at Da Barra since 2002. He serves as a Board Member at UNICA - the Federation of Sugarcane Industries of Sao Paulo State. He has served on the Board of Directors of UNIBANCO - Uniao de Bancos Brasileiros SA from 1971 to 1973 and, from 1973 to 1980, was the Finance Director for Industrias Votorantim SA. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo gained in 1972.

Nelson Roseira Gomes Mr. Nelson Roseira Gomes Neto serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas since January 1, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He joined the Exxon Mobil Corporation in 1991 as a Trainee and has served in positions of increasing managerial responsibility in several business lines such as Fuels Marketing, Convenience Retailing, Natural Gas, and since 2001, Lubricants. From May of 2004 to December of 2005, he served as Latin American Marine Director. In January of 2006, he was transferred to the United States for the position of Aviation Global Business Development with ExxonMobil L&S Company in Fairfax, Virginia. On this assignment, he developed and implemented global business plans and monitored the aviation industry and competitor trends. In February of 2008, he was appointed Brazil Lubricants Officer with Esso Brasileira de Petroleo Limitada; in December of 2008 he was promoted to Lubricants Vice President. He serves as Executive Officer of Cosan Lubrificantes e Especialidades. He has a degree in Engineering (1992), a Master's in Corporate Finance (1998 and Master's in Business Administration (2001).

Marcos Marinho Lutz Mr. Marcos Marinho Lutz serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas. Before joining Cosan, he served as the Infrastructure and Energy Officer at CSN for four years and was a Member of the Board of Directors of MRS Logistica, CFN Railways and Ita Energetica. Before that, he was the Operations Officer of Ultracargo SA, the Ultra Group's logistics subsidiary. He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Bachelor's degree in Naval Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Jose Carlos Broisler Oliver Mr. Jose Carlos Broisler Oliver serves as Chief Operations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas. He is President of South American Section, Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers (IGEM). He is also Member of Instituto de Engenharia de Sao Paulo, Member of W. Edwards Deming Institute of the United States, Member of the Business Management Working Group (COGE) Eletrobras of Brazil, Member of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) of the United Kingdom, and Member of the Project Management Institute (PMI) of the United States. He teaches various subjects for Mechanical Engineering courses at CEFET technology schools in Sao Paulo. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI) and in Law from Universidade de Sao Paulo. He undertook post graduate studies at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie. He also obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree via BG Group’s International Management Program.

Sergio Luiz da Silva Mr. Sergio Luiz da Silva serves as Chief Marketing, Planning and Gas Supply Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas. He joined Shell in 1989, occupying several executive positions in Brazil and abroad in sales, strategic planning, distribution, operations and logistics. Recent positions include Sales Director at Shell Gas Brasil, President of Shell Gas Portugal, and Strategic Project Leader at Shell London, covering 14 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa. He joined the Company’s Executive Board in August 2006. He graduated in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering from CEFET-MG Centro Federal de Educaco Tecnologica de Minas Gerais. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration in Marketing from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Carlos Eduardo Freitas Brescia Mr. Carlos Eduardo Freitas Brescia serves as the Chief Regulatory and Institutional Issues Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas since May 10, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chief Integrated Planning, Gas & Energy Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the company. He served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP). He joined the Company in 1999. He graduated with a Master’s in Energy from Universidade de Sao Paulo. He also has degrees in Electrical Engineering and in Business Management from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie.

Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimaraes Mr. Luis Henrique Cals de Beauclair Guimaraes serves as Director of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas since April 26, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Investo Relations, Member of the Executive Board and Member of the Board of Directors of Moreover, he is an Advisor of the Board of Directors. During the last 5 years, has worked as a Director in Shell's Marketing Lubrificants from January 2008 to March 2011, in Houston, the United States. Currently, he occupies the position of Executive Commercial Vice President at Raizen Combustiveis. He graduated in Statistics, with an MBA in Marketing.

Pedro Luiz Cerize Mr. Pedro Luiz Cerize serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas since March 7, 2013. He has worked at Broker Socopa, Banco Fator, and Banco BBA Creditanstalt. He is th Founding Partner and Co-Manager at Skopos Investimentos Ltda. Currently, he is a Member of the Board of Directors at Porto Seguro SA, COMGAS, PDG and CONTAX. He gained a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Jairton Fontes Santos Mr. Jairton Fontes Santos serves as the Director of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo - Comgas since April 26, 2016. He is Petrochemical Process Operator by SENAI and graduating in the course of Technologist in Oil and Gas. He Acts as Meters Maintenance Technician in the company since 2000.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins Mr. Marcelo Eduardo Martins serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas. He is an Advisor. Since March of 2009, he has held the position of Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer and is a Board Member in Cosan S.A. He joined the Cosan Group in July of 2007 as an Executive at Aguassanta Participacoes S.A. and currently works as the Financial and Investor Relations Officer and Mergers & Acquisitions Officer of its subsidiary Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio. He was Chief Financial and Business Development Officer of Votorantim Cimentos between of July 2003 and July of 2007 and, prior to that, Head of the Latin American Fixed Income Department at Salomon Smith Barney in New York. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas and specialized in finance.

Robert Michiel Moolenaar Mr. Robert Michiel Moolenaar serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas since February 5, 2013. He is an Advisor. Before assuming the position as representative of Shell as shareholder at Raizen Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda in June 2011, he worked as Head of Project Management Office from January 2010 to May 2011, as Downstream Functional Cost Leader from September 2009 to December 2009, as Retail Finance Director for Europe Shell from August 2006 to September 2009 and as Group Central Treasury Manager from October 2002 to July 2006. Before that, from April 2000 to September 2002, he was Chief Financial Officer at Shell Brasil.