Name Description

Jan Peeters Mr. Jan E. Peeters is Independent Chairman of the Board of Cogeco Inc. Mr. Peeters has been Board Chair of the Corporation and Cogeco Cable since 2004. He is President and Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Olameter Inc., a telemetry company. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of ƒONOROLA, a telecommunications company, from 1990 to 1998. Previously, he worked for thirteen years with SNC Lavalin Group Inc. He is a director of Intersil Corporation (a U.S. listed issuer) and serves as chair of its audit committee. He sat on the Board of Governors of McGill University from 1999 to 2009 and is now Governor Emeritus.

Louis Audet Mr. Louis Audet, Eng., MBA, is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Cogeco Inc. Mr. Audet has been President and Chief Executive Officer of COGECO and Cogeco Cable since 1993. He has served on the boards of Clarica Life Insurance Company, CableLabs, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, l’Association canadienne de la radio et de la télévision de langue française and the Canadian Cable Telecommunications Association. Mr. Audet has been a member of the boards of Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, La Corporation de l’École Polytechnique de Montréal, l’Orchestre symphonique de Montréal. He has been involved in several major fund-raising campaigns for charitable causes and is a member of the campaign cabinet of the Foundation Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal (CHUM) since March 2012. He is currently Chair of the 2014-2019 fundraising campaign for the Old Brewery Mission Foundation, a major foundation which provides emergency and other services for homeless people in the Montreal area.

Patrice Ouimet Mr. Patrice Ouimet has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Cogeco Inc., with effect from 17 November 2014. Mr. Ouimet has substantial operations and finance experience in global public and private corporations, notably in corporate strategy, treasury, risk management, internal audit and investor relations. Prior to joining Cogeco, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Enerkem Inc. He also served as Vice President, Corporate Development and Enterprise Risk Management at Gildan Activewear Inc. Mr. Ouimet worked for the previous ten years in the investment banking sector in various roles at Lazard Limited and CIBC World Markets Inc. Over the course of the last 20 years, Mr. Ouimet has demonstrated a superior ability to provide strategic insight as a forward-focused leader. He is recognized as a trusted, engaged team player with strong business acumen and a self-driven commitment to excellence and integrity. Mr. Ouimet holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University and a Diploma in Accountancy from Concordia University. He is a chartered professional accountant and chartered accountant.

Luc Noiseux Mr. Luc Noiseux serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer of the Company. Mr. Noiseux has more than 20 years of broad experience in communications, defining and promoting vision, leading execution, and delivering large, cutting-edge technology programs to market. Most recently, he was Vice President Research & Development at Accedian Networks, where he was responsible for all product development and for the Chief of Technology office. Previously, Mr. Noiseux also held several senior research and development roles at Alcatel-Lucent. He holds a dual eMBA from the Universite du Quebec a Montreal and the Universite Paris Dauphine, a Master of Science degree from INRS Telecommunications, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University.

Christian Jolivet Mr. Christian Jolivet is Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Cogeco Inc. Prior to that, he was Chief Legal Officer and Secretary from December 11, 2002 to November 11, 2009 and Director, Legal Affairs from March 17, 1997 to December 11, 2002.

Rene Guimond Mr. Rene Guimond is Vice President - Public Affairs and Communications of Cogeco Inc. He joined the Cogeco Cable team in 2005 when he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Radio-Television (CRTI), taking the helm of the TQS television network and heading Cogeco's radio operations, the Rythme FM network and 93.3 radio in Quebec City. Just prior to that, mere months before the opening date, he was a contributor as Vice President and General Manager for the bailout financing and success of the Montreal FINA World Aquatics Championships. Rene also took leadership roles in TQS Inc. as President and COO from 2002 to 2003 and President and CEO from 1998 to 2002 respectively.

Diane Nyisztor Ms. Diane Nyisztor is Vice President - Corporate Human Resources of the Company. Ms. Nyisztor has extensive experience in global human resources and expatriate tax for major multinational corporations. Throughout the last 24 years, she has demonstrated excellence as a strategic, inspiring and innovative leader. She is recognized as a skilled communicator with a strong business acumen. Prior to joining Cogeco, Ms. Nyisztor served as Partner, International Executive Services at KPMG Canada. Previously, she held several executive positions with SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., notably as Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources and Senior Vice President, Compensation and Benefits from 2004 to 2013. Ms. Nyisztor also served as Senior Principal, International Executive Services at KPMG, where she spent more than a decade after joining in 1989. She holds a Human Resources and Compensation Committee Certificate from McMaster University, a Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy from McGill University, as well as a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Concordia University. Ms. Nyisztor also has the designations of Certified Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant.

Elisabetta Bigsby Ms. Elisabetta Bigsby, M. ECON., is Independent Director of Cogeco Inc. Ms. Bigsby is a corporate director. She has been advising companies on leadership development and transformational initiatives in cooperation with the International Consortium for Executive Development Research, Massachusetts, since 2007. She pursued her career at RBC Financial Group in a variety of senior business and strategy roles from 1977 to 2007. She was notably a member of the Executive Committee and the Chief Human Resources Officer from 2001 to 2007. She is a director of la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and serves as the Chair of its Human Resources Committee. She is a past director of the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, la Chambre de Commerce de Montréal, the Canadian Opera Company, les Grands Ballets Canadiens and McGill University’s Pension Fund.

Pierre Comtois Mr. Pierre L. Comtois, B.Sc. Com., Adm.A., is Independent Director of Cogeco Inc. Mr. Comtois has been, since January 2007, Vice Chairman of the Board and Director of Optimum Asset Management Inc. Previously, he was successively Executive Vice President, Finance and Treasurer (1992 to 1996) of Optimum Group Inc. (Canadian private international financial group) and President and General Manager (1996 to 2006) of Optimum Asset Management Inc. From 1982 to 1992, he was Vice President and General Manager, Finance of General Trust of Canada. He is a director of Optimum Group Inc., Optimum Vie (France), Banque Martin Maurel (France) and of the Fondation du Grand Montréal.

Paule Dore Mrs. Paule Dore is Independent Director of Cogeco Inc. Ms. Doré is a corporate director. Throughout her career she has held a number of leadership positions with companies and industry associations and supported many community and business organizations. Between 1990 and 2006 she was a member of the executive team of CGI Group Inc, a global leader in information technologies services, notably as Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Officer. She is a director of CGI Group Inc. and Héroux Devtek Inc., which are reporting issuers. She sits on the governance committee of CGI Group and on the Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committees of Héroux Devtek. She is also a director of the Institute for the governance of public and private organizations (IGOPP) and of the Glendon School of Public and International Affairs (York University).

Claude Garcia Mr. Claude A. Garcia, B.A., B.Com., is Independent Director of Cogeco Inc. Mr. Garcia is a corporate Director. From June 1993 to December 2004, he was President, Canadian Operations of The Standard Life Assurance Company. Prior to that, he was its Senior Vice-President and Actuary and then Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. He is a Director of Goodfellow Inc. (a lumber and wood products distributor) and of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust, which are reporting issuers. He chairs the Board and the Compensation Committee of Goodfellow Inc. and chairs the Audit Committee of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust. He was formerly a Director and chair of the Audit Committee of L’Excellence, Compagnie d’assurance vie. Mr. Garcia is a member of the Board and member of the Committee on Standards of OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance. He has also served as Chairman of the YMCA Foundation of Montreal and as a Board member of the Clinical Research Institute of Montreal and of the Montreal Exchange.

Normand Legault Mr. Normand Legault, B.B.A., is Independent Director of Cogeco Inc. Mr. Legault is a corporate director. He held several positions from 1989 to 2009 within the Grand Prix F1 of Canada including being President and Chief Executive Officer from 1996 to 2009. Prior to that, he was Vice President of The Alouettes Montréal Football Club from 1986 to 1987 and President of the Montréal 2005 World Aquatics Championship. As an entrepreneur, he was also involved in launching various enterprises in the graphic design and event organization industries. Mr. Legault currently serves as Chairman of Montréal International. He is also a board member of the Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) organization. He has served as a director with numerous corporations, both private and public, including, amongst others, Distinction Group Inc., Société Générale de Financement, Société de la Place des Arts de Montréal and the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montréal.