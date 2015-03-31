Name Description

Gautam Thapar Mr. Gautam Thapar is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Crompton Greaves Ltd. Mr. Thapar completed his Chemical Engineering from USA and has more than 25 years of industrial experience. He has been appointed as Board Member of the National Security Advisory Board, a key component of the National Security Council of India, the apex agency looking into the nation's political, economic, energy and strategic security concerns. He is President of Thapar University, one of the top twenty technical schools in India. He is Chairman of The Aspen Institute India, which aims to internationalize India's business, political and cultural leadership. He is President of the All India Management Association (AIMA), the apex body of professional management in India. He also takes an avid interest in promoting the game of golf, and is President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Laurent Demortier Mr. Laurent Demortier is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Crompton Greaves Ltd., since June 2, 2011. Mr. Demortier brings with him professional experience in the business areas relevant to the Company. Mr Demortier was most recently Senior Vice-President, of Alstom Power Sector in-charge of the Power Automation and Control Business Unit. He joined Alstom in the year 2000 and has led several Business Units (BU) both in T&D and Power sectors. During his eleven years with Alstom, Mr Demortier has spent eight years within Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and the last three years within the Power Business. Prior to Alstom, Mr Demortier worked with Honeywell Corporation between 1990 and 2000. At Honeywell, Mr Demortier held several senior responsibilities as Managing Director of the European Advanced Control Engineering Business; Head of the Industrial Automation & Control Division France, Head of the European Measurement and Control BU; and, Country President for Honeywell France. Mr. Demortier holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, USA and a Masters Engineering Degree in Physics from Ecole Centrale Marseille, France.

Norberto Elustondo Mr. Norberto Santiago Elustondo is a Executive Vice President and President - Automation Business Unit of the company. His professional career is of the highest levels of business management, operations, leadership and business, specializing in protection, control, metering and communications for electrical grids. Norberto previously worked with "General Electric PCE". He is the CEO and President of ZIV which he founded 20 years ago. In the year 2009, he was named Best Basque Businessman Industrial Engineer from the renowned University of “Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingeniería de Bilbao” and has a master’s degree in Business Management.

Ashwani Gupta Mr. Ashwani Gupta is Executive Vice President, President - Consumer Business Unit of CROMPTON GREAVES LIMITED., He also heads the company's Strategy function. He joined the Avantha group in 2008 as the President, Group Strategy. Prior to joining Avantha, Ash was the Country President and CEO of Honeywell India between 2002 - 2008. Ash started his career in 1981 with GE and spent 19 years in a variety of assignments in the U.S, Saudi Arabia, India and Japan. He led business development for GE in India from 1990 - 1998, was then the President and CEO of GE Industrial Systems at Bangalore and was later head of GE Capital's productivity function for Asia based out of Tokyo. Ash, along with other Industry colleagues is a founder Director of the Global NGO - United Way's Delhi Chapter and is currently it's Vice Chairman. He is an MBA with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Neelkant Kollengode Mr. Neelkant Narayanan Kollengode is Executive Vice President and President - Industrial Business Unit of the Company. Mr. Neelkant brings with him twenty years of rich experience in Strategy Formulation and Deployment, Project Management, Supply Chain Management and Manufacturing across sectors including infrastructure, power transmission and distribution and engineering. He was associated with SIEMENS for close to ten years prior to joining CG in 2005, leading the Industrial Motors business. In addition to his role as the head of the Industrial business unit, he will also supervise CG`s EPD business in India and the company`s distribution franchise in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

Ravi Rajagopal Mr. Ravi Rajagopal is a Executive Vice President and Global Head - Legal, Governance and Risk.

Omkar Goswami Dr. Omkar Goswami, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Director of Crompton Greaves Ltd. He holds a Master’s Degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, and also a D.Phil (Ph.D) from Oxford University, UK. Dr. Goswami has taught and researched economics at various universities and has been associated as advisor to several Government committees and international organisations like the World Bank, the OECD, the IMF and the ADB, during his career spanning over 29 years. He has also served as Chief Economist with the Confederation of Indian Industry. Dr. Goswami is the Founder and Executive Chairman of CERG Advisory Private Limited, a company engaged in corporate advisory and consulting services for companies in India and abroad.

Sanjay Labroo Mr. Sanjay Labroo is Non-Executive Independent Director of Crompton Greaves Ltd. He holds a dual Degree in Finance & Management from Wharton Business School, USA. Mr. Labroo is the founding Managing Directors CEO of Asahi India Glass Limited (AIS). Mr. Labroo is also closely associated with various Trade Organisations and Chambers of Commerce; Mr Labroo is currently Chairman of the OEM Committee of the Automotive Components Manufacturers’ Association of India and Chairman of the Architectural Glass Panel of Indian Glass Manufacturers’ Association. Mr. Labroo was on the Board of the Reserve Bank of India for 2007-2011.

Colette Lewiner Dr. Colette Lewiner is Non-Executive Independent Director of Crompton Greaves Ltd. She holds a Ph.D. in physics and has over 35 years of experience as a researcher, academician and as an industry in fossil fuel (oil and gas), nuclear and renewable energies. Mrs. Lewiner joined Electricité de France (EDF) in 1979, heading the Fuel Procurement division and has worked in senior capacities with reputed multinationals, including as EDF’s first woman Executive Vice President in 1989 heading EDFs Development and Commercial Strategy Division, Chairwoman of the Board & CEO of SGN Eurisys Group and Executive Vice President of the Energy, Utilities and Chemicals Sector in Capgemini. She is presently the Energy Advisor to the Chairman and CEO of Capgemini. She is also a Member of Board at Bouygues Group, Lafarge, Nexans, Eurotunnel, and TGS Nopec and the Non-Executive Chairwoman of TDF. Mrs Lewiner is Member of the French Academy of Technology and of the European Union Advisory Group on Energy. She has been honoured with two Frenchcivilian awards; she is “Commandeur” in the Legion of Honour and in the Order of Merit.

Meher Pudumjee Ms. Meher Pudumjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of Crompton Greaves Ltd., since October 14, 2006. She holds a Masters degree in Chemical Engineering from the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London and she is the Chairperson of Thermax Limited, a company focused in the business of providing solutions for energy and environment management.