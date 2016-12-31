Name Description

Ellis Jacob Mr. Ellis Jacob serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Cineplex Inc., since December 2010. Mr. Jacob has been working in the motion picture exhibition industry since 1987. Prior to assuming his current positions as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation in 2003, Mr. Jacob was Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Galaxy. Prior to founding Galaxy, Mr. Jacob represented Alliance Atlantis Communications Inc. as Head of Integration during 1998 and 1999. From 1987 to 1998, Mr. Jacob held various positions with COC as Vice President, Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and, ultimately, Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Jacob is a director and member of the audit committee of the Toronto International Film Festival Group. In addition to his role as a Director of the Corporation, Mr. Jacob is a member of the Board of Directors of Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., where he chairs the Audit Committee. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of Dundee Corporation. Mr. Jacob is an active community member, currently serving as a member of the Board of Directors at Toronto’s Baycrest Centre for Geriatrics, where he chairs the Commercialization Committee and is a member of Baycrest’s Finance and Audit Committee and a member of the Board of Governors for Mount Sinai Hospital. He holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business as well as the accounting designations of Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant (FCPA), Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) and Fellow Certified Management Accountant (FCMA). He also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. In 2010, Mr. Jacob was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada, in 2013 he was recognized as Canada’s Most Innovative CEO by Canadian Business, and in 2014, he was recognized as Canada’s Most Admired CEO, Enterprise, by Waterstone Human Capital.

Gord Nelson Mr. Gord Nelson serves as Chief Financial Officer of Cineplex Inc. Mr. Nelson joined COC in 1988 and has held various successive financial roles since that time. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the predecessor to the Corporation in 2004 and continued in this role following the company’s conversion to the Corporation in 2011. Mr. Nelson oversees the finance, purchasing, communications, risk management and business development areas of the Corporation. He is a member of the Finance and Audit Committee of the Baycrest Centre for Geriatric Care. He graduated fromthe University of Toronto with an MBA and holds the accounting designations of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant (CA).

Dan McGrath Mr. Dan McGrath serves as Chief Operating Officer of Cineplex Inc. Mr. McGrath joined COC in 1987 and held various financial and operational roles from 1987 to 2000. Upon joining Galaxy in 2000, he held the position of Executive Vice President and held that position with the Corporation until 2011 when he was named Chief Operating Officer. In his current role, Mr. McGrath oversees theatre operations, merchandising, gaming, real estate, design and construction, legal, customer strategies (marketing, corporate products, groups and events, content and creative, loyalty, research and digital strategy), and digital commerce, as well as the company’s media businesses (Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Solutions and Cineplex Digital Networks). He is a member of the Board of Directors for SCENE LP, the Movie Theatre Association of Canada (where he also is Treasurer), Covenant House and Canada’s Walk of Fame. Mr. McGrath holds the accounting designation of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Accountant (CA).

Michael Kennedy Mr. Michael Kennedy serves as Executive Vice President - Filmed Entertainment of Cineplex Inc. Mr. Kennedy returned to Cineplex as Executive Vice President in July 2005 after having held senior management positions at Famous Players, COC, Norstar Releasing and Astral Films. He oversees all aspects of film programming and alternative programming for the Corporation. He is an industry veteran and his career has included roles in film programming, film and video distribution, advertising and theatre operations. Mr. Kennedy currently sits on the Boards of Directors of the Movie Theatre Association of Canada, Canadian Film Centre, First Weekend Club, Reel World Film Festival and Canadian Motion Picture Pioneers Association. He is a member of the advisory committee of the Hot Docs Film Festival and serves on the advisory group of Telefilm Canada. Mr. Kennedy also hosts various Cineplex Coming Attractions segments which are available throughout Cineplex’s digital space.

Jeffrey Kent Mr. Jeffrey Kent serves as Chief Technology Officer of Cineplex Inc. Mr. Kent is an information technology professional with many years of experience in the entertainment industry. He oversees all technology relating to the Corporation and its subsidiaries. Prior to returning to Cineplex in 2004, Mr. Kent was previously Senior Vice President, Information Technology for Alliance Atlantis Communications Inc. From 1996 through 1998, Mr. Kent held senior positions in finance and information technology with COC. He currently sits on the Board of Directors and the Technology Committee of the National Association of Theater Owners as well as serving as a director of SCENE Corporation and the Digital Signage Federation. Mr. Kent holds an MBA from McMaster University and the accounting designations of Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA). He also holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors of the Rotman School of Management.

Anne Fitzgerald Ms. Anne Fitzgerald serves as Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary of Cineplex Inc. Ms. Fitzgerald joined Cineplex in 2005, having previously worked as outside counsel to the Corporation. As chief counsel, she oversees all legal, corporate affairs, corporate governance and insurance matters relating to Cineplex and its subsidiaries. Ms. Fitzgerald became licensed to practice law in 1990 and has since practiced in both Canada and the United States. Prior to joining Cineplex, she practiced primarily in litigation roles, including corporate-commercial, securities, criminal, tax and entertainment matters. Ms. Fitzgerald is currently a member of the Board of Directors for each of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television (where she is chair of the Governance Committee), the National Association of Theater Owners and the Movie Theatre Association of Canada (where she serves as Vice-Chair). She also volunteers her time and expertise as a member of the Board of Directors of Outward Bound Canada as chair of the Fundraising Committee. Mrs. Fitzgerald was inducted as a Fellow of the Royal Canadian Geographic Society in 2012 and was honoured as the National Post/ZSA General Counsel of the Year, Mid-Market, having twice before been recognized as a finalist. She holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors of the Rotman School of Management and is currently licensed to practice law in both Ontario and North Carolina.

Jordan Banks Mr. Jordan Banks serves as Independent Director of Cineplex Inc. Mr. Banks is currently an executive at Facebook Inc. where he serves as Global Head of Vertical Strategy and Managing Director of Facebook Canada. In his role, Mr. Banks leads the team responsible for identifying and developing business strategies and initiatives in Facebook’s key industry categories around the world. He is also responsible for leading and managing all of Facebook’s commercial operations in Canada. Prior to Facebook, Mr. Banks was the founder and managing partner at Thunder Road Capital, Chief Executive Officer of the publicly traded JumpTV as well as the Managing Director of eBay Canada. In addition to his role as a Director of the Corporation, Mr. Banks sits on the Board of Directors of the Hospital for Sick Children Foundation, the Board of Governors of the University of Waterloo and the Board of Advisors of the Art Gallery of Ontario. As part of his commitment to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s research and care, Mr. Banks sits on the Boards of Directors of The Tanz Centre for Research in Neurodegenerative Diseases and the Baycrest Centre for Geriatric Care. Additionally, as a strong believer in the value of mentoring, Mr. Banks is a Charter Member of the C100, a business mentor at Extreme Startups, a special advisor to the Next 36 and a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization. He was recently named by Financial Post Magazine as one of Canada’s 25 Most Influential People, previously chosen as one of Canada’s “Top 40 Under 40” honorees as well as the Hugo Boss “Leave A Mark” award celebrating men of excellence.

Robert Bruce Mr. Robert W. Bruce serves as Independent Director of Cineplex Inc. Mr. Bruce is the Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of Mobile Klinik, a chain of professional smartphone repair stores. Prior to founding Mobile Klinik, Mr. Bruce served as President, Communications running the Wireless and Cable Divisions for Rogers Communications Inc. He served in that capacity from 2009 through 2014, having previously served from 2005 through 2009 as President, Rogers Wireless. Mr. Bruce joined Rogers Wireless in 2001 as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Rogers Wireless and President, Wireless Data Services. Prior to joining Rogers Wireless, Mr. Bruce was Senior Vice President, Marketing at BCE Mobile Communications. Previously, he held senior operating and marketing roles with Pepsi-Cola Canada, Oshawa Foods Limited and Warner Lambert. In addition to his role as a Director of the Corporation, Mr. Bruce sits on the Board of Trustees of United Way Toronto and York Region, and Grant Thornton Partnership Board. Mr. Bruce holds a Master of Science from University of Waterloo and a Master of Business Administration from Queen’s University.

Joan Dea Ms. Joan T. Dea serves as Independent Director of Cineplex Inc. since December 2010. Ms. Dea is currently a corporate director and investor. From 2003 to 2008, Ms. Dea worked with BMO Financial Group, most recently as Executive Vice President, Head of Strategic Management and Corporate Marketing. In that capacity, she was responsible for strategy development, performance management, branding, customer experience, culture and major change initiatives. From 1989 to 2003, Ms. Dea worked at the Boston Consulting Group and its predecessor firm, Canada Consulting Group, where she held several leadership positions and consulted to Fortune 500 firms on strategy, transformative change and global competitiveness. She became partner in 1994. She began her career in Corporate Finance with Chemical Bank. In addition to her role as a Director of the Corporation, Ms. Dea is currently a member of the Boards of Directors of Torstar Corporation (having served on its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee as well as Salary and Organization Committee), Charles Schwab Bank (serving on the Audit and Risk Committee) and Performance Sports Group (serving on the Audit Committee). She is actively involved in several charitable organizations, currently serving as a Trustee of Marin Academy, member of the Yale University Development Council, member of the Federal Advisory Council for the Promotion of Women on Boards and member of the Advisory Board for the Pecaut Centre for Social Impact. Ms. Dea was named one of the 100 most powerful women in Canada in 2007.

Ian Greenberg Mr. Ian Greenberg serves as Independent Director of Cineplex Inc. Mr. Greenberg founded Astral Media Inc. with his three brothers over 50 years ago. He was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Astral Media Inc. from 1995 until 2013, when the company was sold. In addition to serving as a director of the Corporation, he currently serves on the Board of Directors of Bell Canada Enterprises Inc., where he sits on both the Audit Committee and the Management Resources and Compensation Committee. He is a Governor of Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital and is actively involved in a number of charitable associations, including the MS Society of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society, United Way, Centraide and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts., As an influential member of the community, Mr. Greenberg has received the following awards and honours: Eleanor Roosevelt Humanities Award (1993), Ted Rogers and Velma Rogers Graham Award (2007), inducted into the Canadian Association of Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame (2008), inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame (2013), a special award from the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television for exceptional achievement in Canadian film and television (2013) and inducted into the Canadian Broadcast Industry Hall of Fame (2014). He is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program.

Donna Hayes Ms. Donna M. Hayes serves as Independent Director of the company. Ms. Hayes is the retired Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of Harlequin, one of the world’s leading publishers of books for women. She also spearheaded Harlequin’s industry leading level of innovation by incorporating forward looking technology (eBooks, downloadable audio, mobile applications) into their business model. Recognition of Harlequin under Hayes’ leadership included a Levy Home Entertainment Award for best mass market publisher, the Canadian Public Relations Society’s Gold Award of Excellence for communications management, a YWCA “W” Award for promoting the empowerment of women and Book Business Magazine’s Publishing Innovator of the Year. Ms. Hayes has served on the Board of Directors of the American Association of Publishers, the Toronto Public Library Foundation and the Board of Directors of the TD Financial Group (Toronto-Dominion Bank), where she served on both the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees. She also co-chaired the provincial committee for McGill University’s recent highly successful capital campaign. She is currently the Co-Chair of the Toronto Wildlife Centre Board, the largest wild animal rescue center in Canada. Ms. Hayes holds an Honours Degree in English Literature and Communications from McGill University and has completed the Professional Publishing Course at Stanford University as well as the Executive Management Program at the Richard Ivey School at The University of Western Ontario.

Sarabjit Marwah Mr. Sarabjit S. Marwah serves as Independent Director of Cineplex Inc. since December 2010. In 2014, Mr. Marwah retired from his role as Vice-Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of Scotiabank. In that capacity, he had been responsible for many of Scotiabank’s corporate financial and administrative functions, and was actively involved in developing Scotiabank’s strategic plans and priorities. He joined Scotiabank’s Finance Division in 1979, and over the years held successively more senior positions, including Deputy Comptroller, Senior Vice-President and Comptroller, and Executive Vice-President Finance. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 1998, Senior Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer in 2002 and Vice-Chairman and Chief Operating Officer in 2008. In addition to his role as a Director of the Corporation, Mr. Marwah is a member of the Boards of Directors of George Weston Ltd. and The Hospital for Sick Children. He was past chair of the Humber River Regional Hospital, a past member of the Board of Directors of each of the C.D. Howe Institute, Torstar Corporation, and the 2008 and 2009 United Way Cabinets, and is active in several community organizations.