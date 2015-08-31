Edition:
India

Beneteau SA (CHBE.PA)

CHBE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

14.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€14.84
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
37,303
52-wk High
€15.95
52-wk Low
€9.22

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yves Lyon-Caen

65 2005 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Herve Gastinel

2015 Chairman of the Management Board

Louis-Claude Roux

2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Christophe Caudrelier

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Jean-Paul Chapeleau

Member of the Management Board

Carla Demaria

2011 Member of the Management Board

Aymeric Duthoit

2015 Member of the Management Board

Benjamin Beneteau

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Yvon Beneteau

65 Member of the Supervisory Board

Claude Brignon

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Christian de Labriffe

69 Member of the Supervisory Board

Luc Dupe

66 Member of the Supervisory Board

Jean-Pierre Goudant

2012 Member of the Supervisory Board

Catherine Pourre

59 2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Annette Roux

73 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Yannick Coicaud-Thomas

IR Contact Officer
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Yves Lyon-Caen

Mr. Yves Lyon-Caen has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA since 2005. He was previously Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA until 2005. He currently holds several other positions, including Chairman of the Management Board of Beri 21 SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Habitat d'Avenir SAS and Sucres et Denrees SA, and Director of Beneteau Italia SRL, SPBI SA and Unibail-Rodamco SA, among others. Mr. Lyon-Caen graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris with a Law degree and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Herve Gastinel

Louis-Claude Roux

Christophe Caudrelier

Jean-Paul Chapeleau

Carla Demaria

Ms. Carla Demaria has served as Member of the Management Board of Beneteau SA since August 31, 2011. President of the Monte Carlo Yachts SPA subsidiary, she joined the Group in October 2008. She has spent most of her career in the Italian boating sector and took on the position of Vice-Chairman of UCINA, the Italian yachting federation, in 2008. She also holds other mandates, including Chairman of Beneteau America Inc, Director of SPBI SA and BENETEAU ESPANA SA, as well as President of MONTE CARLO YACHT SPA.

Aymeric Duthoit

Mr. Aymeric Duthoit serves as Member of the Management Board of Beneteau SA. He also holds other mandates, including President of O'Hara Vacances SASU, BH SERVICES SASU, Chief Executive Officer and Director of O'HARA SA and of IRM SASU, President and Director of BH SASU, of BIO HABITAT ITALIA and of IRM ITALIA SRL, as well as Chairman of the Management Board of HABITAT D'AVENIR SAS. He also holds the function of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BIO HABITAT SAS.

Benjamin Beneteau

Yvon Beneteau

Mr. Yvon Beneteau serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA. He is also a Member of the Management Board of Beri 21 SA, Director of SPBI SA and Fondation Beneteau, President of Novy 6 SAS and Manager of Novycat SARL.

Claude Brignon

Christian de Labriffe

Mr. Christian de Labriffe serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA. He holds several other positions, including Managing Partner of Rothschild & Cie SCS and Transactions R SCS, President of Montaigne Rabelais SAS, Director of Christian Dior SA and Christian Dior Couture SA, as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SALVEPAR SA. He previously served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Paris Orleans SA, among others.

Luc Dupe

Mr. Luc Dupe serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA. He additionally acts as Member of the Management Board of Beri 21 SA, Representative of Beneteau SA on the Board of Directors of SPBI SA, CNB SASU, IRM SASU and O'Hara SA, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Elma Associes SAS.

Jean-Pierre Goudant

Mr. Jean-Pierre Goudant has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA since November 7, 2012. He is also Director of Federation des Industries nautiques (The French Nautical Industries Federation).

Catherine Pourre

Annette Roux

Ms. Annette Roux serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Beneteau SA. She was Chairperson of the Board of Beneteau SA until 2005. She holds several other mandates, including Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Beri 21 SA, Manager of Beri 3000 SARL and Beri 210 SARL, and Director of L'Oreal SA and Beneteau Espana SA, among others.

Yannick Coicaud-Thomas

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading