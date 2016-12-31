Name Description

Gerd Harf Dr. Gerd Peter Harf is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Jimmy Choo Plc., since September 2014. Mr. Harf was named the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company in September 2014. He joined Joh. A. Benckiser SE in 1981, serving the company in a variety of capacities, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 1988. He is a JAB Holding Partner. He is currently a Board member of Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Inc., a premier specialty coffee and tea company; a Board member of Caribou Einstein, a premium coffee and bagel restaurant chain; a Board member of Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V., the world’s leading pure play coffee and tea company; a Board member of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., a specialty coffee and coffeemaker company; a Board member of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc., an American global doughnut company and coffeehouse chain; the Chairman of Espresso House AB, the leading Scandinavian coffee retailer; the Chairman of JAB Luxury; and a Director, and former Chairman, of Coty Inc., a global leader in beauty. He has previously been the Chairman of Anheuser- Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, from 2002 to April 2012, and served on the Board of Burger King Holdings, Inc, the world’s second largest fast food hamburger restaurant, from 2010 through 2011. He was the Deputy Chairman of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, a leading global fast moving consumer goods company operating in the health, hygiene and home care categories, from 1999 to 2015. He is also a co-founder and Executive Chairman of Delete Blood Cancer DKMS, Tübingen, Germany, the largest institution of its kind. He received his MBA degree from the Harvard Business School in 1974. He holds both a Diploma and a Doctorate in Economics from the University of Cologne.

Pierre Denis Mr. Pierre Denis is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Jimmy Choo Plc., since July 2012. Mr. Denis was named CEO of Jimmy Choo in July 2012. He brings extensive experience in the global luxury fashion industry and joined Jimmy Choo from John Galliano, where he also held the position of CEO. He began his career in perfume and cosmetics and joined LVMH, the diversified luxury goods group, in 1992. In 1999, he was appointed Managing Director, Asia Pacific for Parfums Christian Dior; in addition, he took over managing the Dior Couture Asian business in 2004. In 2006, he moved back to his native Paris to serve as Managing Director for Christian Dior Couture in Europe, the Middle East and India. After joining John Galliano in 2008, he successfully managed the business side of operations, developing the John Galliano and contemporary Galliano lines and expanding the licensing business. He is a graduate of ESSEC Paris and is based in the London Head Office of Jimmy Choo.

Jonathan Sinclair Mr. Jonathan Sinclair is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Business Operations, Executive Director of Jimmy Choo Plc., since June 2014. He was named Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President (Business Operations) in June 2014 and currently leads the Finance, Legal and Merchandise Planning departments. He originally joined Jimmy Choo in 2008 as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the Company’s Finance, Legal, Merchandise Planning, IT and Store Development functions. He left Jimmy Choo in 2013 to become Chief Operating Officer at Vertu, the luxury mobile phone designer, before returning to Jimmy Choo in June 2014. He is also a Non-Executive Director of GBS, a subsidiary of JAB Luxury that provides various services to Jimmy Choo, as well as being a Non- Executive Director at Nottingham Scientific Limited. He began his career in finance working for Boots Group PLC, now an international pharmacy-led health and beauty group under the ownership of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., where he spent over 19 years, most recently holding the position of Finance Director of Boots Retail. He subsequently joined Pentland Brands plc, the name behind some of the world’s best sports, outdoor and fashion brands, where he spent five years in a similar capacity. He is a graduate of Loughborough University and is based in the London Head Office of Jimmy Choo.

Sandra Choi Ms. Sandra Choi is Creative Director of Jimmy Choo Plc. Ms. Choi has been the Creative Director of Jimmy Choo since Jimmy Choo’s inception in 1996. Prior to the founding of Jimmy Choo, Ms. Choi attended the prestigious Central Saint Martins School where she studied for a degree in fashion design while apprenticing under her Uncle. Ms. Choi eventually ended her studies to devote herself full-time to the design and management of the Jimmy Choo studio. Since the founding of Jimmy Choo, Ms. Choi’s fashion insight, combined with the skills she refined as a bespoke shoemaker, created a collection that made couture quality available at retail, with the first Jimmy Choo store opening on Motcomb Street, London in 1996. Ms. Choi is currently based in Jimmy Choo’s London head office.

Fabio Fusco Mr. Fabio Fusco is Non-Executive Director of Jimmy Choo Plc., since September 2014. He is a JAB Holding Partner, a position he has held since July 2014 and has 20 years of experience in the luxury industry, ten of which were in executive positions. He has been the JAB Luxury CFO since April 2010, overseeing the set up and development of JAB’s investment in luxury. He is a Board member of Espresso House AB, the leading Scandinavian coffee retailer. He was also the CFO of Bally, the luxury accessories brand, from 2005 to 2010, leading the brand turnaround and the transfer of ownership from TPG to JAB. He was also the CFO of IT Holding, a leader in the production and global distribution of clothing and total look accessories, from 2003 to 2005, overseeing the disposal of non-strategic assets and the restructuring of the financial debt. Before that, he held various positions within IT Holding SpA and Diners Club Europe SpA, a credit card issuer member of Diners Club International Network.

Olivier Goudet Mr. Olivier Goudet is Non-Executive Director of Jimmy Choo Plc., since September 2014. He was named a Non-Executive Director of the Company in September 2014. He is a Partner and CEO of JAB Holding Company. He started his professional career in 1990 at Mars Inc., serving on the finance team of the French business. After six years, he left Mars to join the VALEO Group, where he held several senior executive positions including CFO. In 1998 he returned to Mars, where he became CFO in 2004. In 2008, his role was broadened to become the Executive Vice President as well as CFO. Between June 2012 and November 2015 he served as an Advisor to the Board of Mars. He is also a Board member of Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V., the world’s leading pure play coffee and tea company; a Board member of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., a specialty coffee and coffeemaker company; Chairman of Peet’s Coffee & Tea Inc., a premier specialty coffee and tea company; Chairman of Caribou Einstein, a premium coffee and bagel restaurant chain; a Board member of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc., an American global doughnut company and coffeehouse chain; a Board member of Espresso House AB, the leading Scandinavian coffee retailer; and a Board member of Coty Inc., a global leader in beauty. He is also the Chairman of Anheuser- Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, and previously served as the Chairman of its Audit Committee. Mr. Goudet holds a degree in Engineering from l’Ecole Centrale de Paris and graduated from the ESSEC Business School in Paris with a major in Finance.

Anna-Lena Kamenetzky-Wetzel Mrs. Anna-Lena Kamenetzky-Wetzel is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was named a Non-Executive Director of the Company in August 2015. She is a JAB Holding Partner and Head of Business Development, a position she has held since August 2012. She has over 15 years of experience in corporate finance, business development, investing and restructuring. She is a Board member of Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V., the world’s leading pure play coffee and tea company and has played a leading role in the creation of this company from the original acquisition of Douwe Egberts by JAB to the subsequent merger with the coffee business of Mondelez. She is also a Board member of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., a specialty coffee and coffeemaker company. Before joining JAB, she was a managing director at private equity firm RHJI, where she was in charge of restructuring and selling its Japanese portfolio assets and where she held several Board positions. Prior to that, she worked in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs.

Elisabeth Murdoch Ms. Elisabeth Murdoch serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Elisabeth Murdoch was named a Non-Executive Director of the Company in November 2015. She is the Founder and Chair of Freelands Group, comprising Freelands Ventures, a media and technology investment fund and Freelands Foundation, which supports visual arts and cultural programmes. She was the founder and former Chair of Shine Group, which grew to become one of the leading content production companies internationally over her 14 year tenure. Prior to founding Shine, she was the Managing Director of Sky Networks, the programming and marketing division of BSkyB plc. She began her career in television at the Nine Network in Australia, later joining Fox Television in Los Angeles as Programme and Promotion Manager for seven stations and then went to the FX Cable Network as Director of Acquisitions. In 1995, she started her own company, EP Communications, managing two dominant NBC affiliate stations which won one national and five Californian Emmy Awards as well as the 1995 Peabody Award for Broadcast Excellence. She was a Tate Trustee between 2008 and 2016, and Chairman of the Tate Modern Advisory Council from 2009 to 2016.

Meribeth Parker Ms. Meribeth Parker is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Parker was named a Non-Executive Director of the Company in August 2015. She is a Media and Luxury Consultant currently on contract with News UK developing their multimedia luxury offer across The Times (LUXX) and The Sunday Times (Style). Meribeth served as Group Publishing Director at Hearst Magazines UK (2001 to 2015) where she was responsible for the publishing and commercial strategy of the Company’s luxury portfolio of brands which included: Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, ELLE Decoration and Town & Country. Originally from Canada, she worked for ten years in the tourism and hospitality industry before moving to the UK in 1995, where she spent five years as Publishing Director of WHERE London Magazine. She serves as the President of the Education Pillar for the British Fashion Council and is on the Women of Influence Board for Cancer Research UK.

David Poulter Mr. David Poulter is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Jimmy Choo Plc., since September 2014. He was named Senior Independent Non-Executive Director (“SID”) of the Company, with effect from Admission, in September 2014. He is currently a management consultant and also a member of the Finance Committee and Chairman of the Investment and Pension Committee of Save the Children UK. He was formerly at Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, a leading global fast moving consumer goods company operating in the health, hygiene and home care categories, from 1999 to December 2012. His roles included the Head of Internal Audit and ten years as Senior Vice President, Finance for Developing Markets and Europe. He has also been a Trustee Board member for large pension schemes, including for Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC from 2009 to January 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant.