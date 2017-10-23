Name Description

P. Shankar Mr. P. Shankar has been appointed as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., effective September 02, 2013. He served as Deputy Secretary of the Company.

R. Chidambaram Mr. R. Chidambaram is General Manager - Cauvery Basin Refinery of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited. He was General Manager - Services of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited. His qualification is BE(Mechanical).

A. Christudass Mr. A. Paul Christudass is General Manager - Finance of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. His qualifications are B. Com, ICWAI.

V. Srinivasan Mr. V. Srinivasan is General Manager - Corporate Planning of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. His qualifications are M.Com, BL, ECS.