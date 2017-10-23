Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)
CHPC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
443.85INR
23 Oct 2017
443.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.05 (+0.69%)
Rs3.05 (+0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs440.80
Rs440.80
Open
Rs444.35
Rs444.35
Day's High
Rs448.40
Rs448.40
Day's Low
Rs437.35
Rs437.35
Volume
360,634
360,634
Avg. Vol
993,538
993,538
52-wk High
Rs467.00
Rs467.00
52-wk Low
Rs226.65
Rs226.65
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Krishna Prasad
|2015
|Director - Finance, Director
|
P. Shankar
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Gautham Roy
|2015
|Managing Director, Director
|
S. Asokan
|2010
|General Manager - Human Resources
|
G. Aravindan
|2012
|General Manager - Maintenance
|
R. Chidambaram
|2012
|General Manager - Cauvery Basin Refinery
|
A. Christudass
|General Manager - Finance
|
Atul Kumar
|62
|2013
|General Manager - Projects, Development and R&D
|
V. Srinivasan
|2010
|General Manager - Corporate Planning
|
G. Sureshkumar
|2013
|General Manager - Services
|
S. Visveswaran
|2013
|General Manager - Technical
|
U. Venkata Ramana
|2014
|Director - Technical, Director
|
D. Naidu
|2013
|Chief Vigilance Officer
|
Farzad Bahrami
|2017
|Director
|
Mohammad Dakhili
|2017
|Director
|
K. Mahesh
|2016
|Director
|
Sanjiv Singh
|2014
|Director
|
P. Lohiya
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Mrutunjay Sahoo
|2017
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
S. Krishna Prasad
|
P. Shankar
|Mr. P. Shankar has been appointed as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., effective September 02, 2013. He served as Deputy Secretary of the Company.
|
Gautham Roy
|
S. Asokan
|
G. Aravindan
|
R. Chidambaram
|Mr. R. Chidambaram is General Manager - Cauvery Basin Refinery of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited. He was General Manager - Services of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited. His qualification is BE(Mechanical).
|
A. Christudass
|Mr. A. Paul Christudass is General Manager - Finance of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. His qualifications are B. Com, ICWAI.
|
Atul Kumar
|
V. Srinivasan
|Mr. V. Srinivasan is General Manager - Corporate Planning of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. His qualifications are M.Com, BL, ECS.
|
G. Sureshkumar
|
S. Visveswaran
|
U. Venkata Ramana
|Shri. U. Venkata Ramana is Director - Technical, Director of the Company. He is the General Manager, Indian Oil Corporation Limited.
|
D. Naidu
|
Farzad Bahrami
|
Mohammad Dakhili
|
K. Mahesh
|
Sanjiv Singh
|
P. Lohiya
|
Mrutunjay Sahoo
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
S. Krishna Prasad
|--
|
P. Shankar
|--
|
Gautham Roy
|--
|
S. Asokan
|--
|
G. Aravindan
|--
|
R. Chidambaram
|--
|
A. Christudass
|--
|
Atul Kumar
|--
|
V. Srinivasan
|--
|
G. Sureshkumar
|--
|
S. Visveswaran
|--
|
U. Venkata Ramana
|--
|
D. Naidu
|--
|
Farzad Bahrami
|--
|
Mohammad Dakhili
|--
|
K. Mahesh
|--
|
Sanjiv Singh
|--
|
P. Lohiya
|--
|
Mrutunjay Sahoo
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
S. Krishna Prasad
|0
|0
|
P. Shankar
|0
|0
|
Gautham Roy
|0
|0
|
S. Asokan
|0
|0
|
G. Aravindan
|0
|0
|
R. Chidambaram
|0
|0
|
A. Christudass
|0
|0
|
Atul Kumar
|0
|0
|
V. Srinivasan
|0
|0
|
G. Sureshkumar
|0
|0
|
S. Visveswaran
|0
|0
|
U. Venkata Ramana
|0
|0
|
D. Naidu
|0
|0
|
Farzad Bahrami
|0
|0
|
Mohammad Dakhili
|0
|0
|
K. Mahesh
|0
|0
|
Sanjiv Singh
|0
|0
|
P. Lohiya
|0
|0
|
Mrutunjay Sahoo
|0
|0