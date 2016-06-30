Name Description

Festus Mogae H.E. Festus Gontebanye Mogae has served as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Choppies Enterprises Limited since 2008. He is former President of Botswana and served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, as Alternate and Executive Director of the IMF, for Anglophone Africa in the 1970s. He was Governor of the Bank of Botswana from 1980 to 1981. He was appointed Minister of Finance and Development Planning in 1989, and elected Vice President of Botswana in 1992. He was elected President of Republic of Botswana in 1998, and served the Nation in this position until 2008. He is Envoy of the United Nations for HIV/AIDS and Good Governance in Africa, and was awarded the 2008 Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership.

Ramachandran Ottapathu Mr. Ramachandran (Ram) Ottapathu serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Choppies Enterprises Limited. He was appointed to the Board in 2004. Additionally, he is Member of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Social and Ethics Committee of the Company. He began his professional career at Apollo Tires Limited, a tire manufacturing company in India. His experience at Apollo gave him a grounding in the implementation of financial management methods and tax planning. After four years at Apollo, he joined the Choppies Group in 1992 where, within a short period of time, he assumed the current position as Chief Executive Officer. He is Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, India, and Member of the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Commerce from the University of Calicut in India.

Farouk Ismail Mr. Farouk Essop Ismail has served as Non-Executive Vice Chairman at Choppies Enterprises Limited since April 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Executive Deputy Chairman of the Company from 2004. He was Founder of the Ismail Group of companies, the group now known as Choppies Enterprises. He opened the first store in Wayside, Lobatse in 1986 under the name Wayside Supermarket (Pty) Ltd. Given his presence in the Choppies Group since its inception, he has a strong understanding of the target market of Choppies and how to address market requirements. Social responsibility has been an important element of the Choppies business to Farouk thus he has taken a keen interest in this area of the business and has been a key player in all community activities in which Choppies has been involved.

Sanooj Pullarote Mr. Sanooj Pullarote has served as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Choppies Enterprises Limited since December 10, 2015. BCom, CA (ICAI), FBICA. Sanooj joined Choppies in 2006 as finance manager and was appointed CFO in December 2015. He is a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India with 18 years’ experience, including over nine years in the retail sector. Prior to joining Choppies he worked as credit manager for Kotak Mahindra Prime Limited in Kerala, India and as an auditor for various organizations. He is a fellow of the Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Brett Stewart Mr. Brett Sean Stewart has served as Non-Executive Director of Choppies Enterprises Limited since September 20, 2016. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Social and Ethics Committee of the Company. BBA, MBA, CPA. Brett is an Executive Director at Standard Chartered Private Equity. He has over 15 years of experience in private equity, investment banking and public accounting. Prior to joining Standard Chartered Private Equity, he was an investment banker at Moelis & Company and Goldman Sachs in London and New York. He obtained an MBA from Columbia Business School, and earlier in his career, worked for Deloitte in Los Angeles.

Dorcas Kgosietsile Ms. Dorcas Ana Kgosietsile has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Choppies Enterprises Limited since November 2, 2011. She is also Member of the Audit and Risk Committee, Member of the Remuneration Committee, and Member of the Social and Ethics Committee of the Company. After working for two years as Assistant Auditor in the Auditor General's Office, she joined the Botswana Development Corporation in 1983, and became Manager of the Industrial Division monitoring and directing investments in excess of BWP 300 million in over 40 manufacturing companies. After time spent as Regional Trade and Business Development Consultant, and as Director on the Boards of National Development Bank, Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Board, First National Bank Botswana, and Botswana Insurance Holdings, she was appointed Counsel General for Botswana in South Africa, and in 2006 the first resident High Commissioner for Botswana to India. During her professional career, she also served as Group Chief Executive Officer of FSG Limited. She holds a Bachelors degree in Accounts Statistics and Economics and a Masters degree in Management.

Robert Matthews Mr. Robert Neil Matthews has served as Independent Non-Executive Director of Choppies Enterprises Limited since March 7, 2012. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and Botswana Institute of Chartered Accountants. He is also a qualified Certified Public Accountant. He is a retired Partner of PwC Botswana and is currently carrying out consulting and advisory services for various organizations. He is Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and Member of the Social and Ethics Committee of the Company.