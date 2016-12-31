Name Description

Jay Hennick Mr. Jay S. Hennick serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Hennick is the Chairman and CEO of Colliers. Pre-Spin-off, Mr. Hennick was the CEO of Old FSV from 1988 to 2015. In June 2015, Mr. Hennick became the Founder and Chairman of FirstService. In 1998, Mr. Hennick was awarded Canada's Entrepreneur of the Year, in 2001 he was named Canada's CEO of the Year by Canadian Business Magazine and in 2011, received an honorary Doctorate of Laws from York University and the University of Ottawa. Mr. Hennick currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sinai Health System, in Toronto and is the immediate past Chair of The Mount Sinai Hospital Board of Directors. In addition, Mr. Hennick has endowed the Jay S. Hennick JD-MBA Program at the Faculty of Law and School of Management at the University of Ottawa Law School, his alma mater, and The Hennick Centre for Business and Law, a joint program of the Osgoode Hall Law School and the Schulich School of Business at York University. Mr. Hennick holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from York University in Toronto and a Doctorate of Laws from the University of Ottawa.

Dylan Taylor Mr. Dylan E. Taylor serves as President, Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Taylor is President and Chief Operating Officer for Colliers globally. Mr. Taylor joined Colliers in June 2009 as CEO of Colliers’ Americas region until March 2015, when he assumed the role of Global Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Colliers, Mr. Taylor was President of Global Client Services for a competing real estate services firm for 4 years. Previous to this firm, Mr. Taylor spent more than five years as Senior Vice President of Corporate Solutions for another commercial real estate services company and seven years at SAIA Burgess, a global supplier of electronics based in Switzerland. He holds MBA, Fiancé & Strategy University of Chicago.

Peter Cohen Mr. Peter F. Cohen serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant and a former partner in an audit practice of a public accounting firm. Mr. Cohen is the Vice Chair of the board of directors of the Company. Prior to June 1, 2015, Mr. Cohen served as Chair of the Board of FirstService Corporation. Mr. Cohen is the President and CEO of Dawsco Group, a private real estate and investment company owned by Mr. Cohen and his family. Mr. Cohen was a co-founder and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Centrefund Realty Corporation, a publicly traded shopping center investment company until August 2000 when control of the company was sold. Mr. Cohen serves as the Treasurer and a Director of the Sinai Health System and is the Co-Chair of the Resources Committee and Building and Development Committee.

John Friedrichsen Mr. John B. Friedrichsen serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to the Spin-off, Mr. Friedrichsen served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Old FSV since September 2002. Mr. Friedrichsen joined Old FSV as Vice President, Acquisitions in February 1998, a position that he held until May 2000 when he became Senior Vice President, Acquisitions. Prior to joining Old FSV, Mr. Friedrichsen was a Vice President with Ernst & Young Corporate Finance Inc. in Toronto, where he was responsible for advising companies on a range of corporate finance matters, including the raising of capital and acquisitions. Mr. Friedrichsen is a Chartered Professional Accountant and began his career with a predecessor of the accounting firm KPMG in Toronto. Mr. Friedrichsen holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Windsor.

Robert Hemming Mr. Robert D. (Bob) Hemming serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company. Prior to the Spin-off, Mr. Hemming served as Chief Financial Officer-Global for Colliers where he was responsible for Collier’s financial accounting, reporting, analysis and compliance functions. Prior to joining Colliers in August 2006, Mr. Hemming was the Corporate Controller–Western Canada for Bell Canada. Mr. Hemming is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Certified General Accountant and outside of real estate, has spent his career working in the mining, forestry and telecom industries.

Christine Schultz Ms. Christine Schultz serves as Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. Ms. Schultz is Chief Marketing Officer for Colliers. Ms. Schultz joined Colliers in April 2010. Before joining Colliers, Ms. Schultz was the national marketing director at a competing real estate services firm.

Christian Mayer Mr. Christian Mayer serves as Vice President - Finance, Treasurer of the Company. He was Corporate Secretary of the Company. Previously, he served as Vice President, Finance, for FirstService, where he was responsible for FirstService's external and internal financial accounting, reporting and analysis functions. In addition, Mr. Mayer advised on a wide range of corporate finance and development transactions and oversaw transactions with the company's minority equity partners. Mr. Mayer joined FirstService in 1999. Mr. Mayer is a Chartered Professional Accountant and began his career with the accounting firms Grant Thornton and PricewaterhouseCoopers, both in Toronto. Mr. Mayer holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Matthew Hawkins Mr. Matthew Hawkins is Vice President - Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Hawkins joined Colliers in 2016. Prior to joining, Mr. Hawkins previously worked as the Vice President of Legal Affairs at a TSX-listed pharmaceuticals company, and previously worked in the corporate and securities group of a leading Canadian law firm.

Elias Mulamoottil Mr. Elias Mulamoottil serves as Global Head - Mergers and Acquisitions of the Company. Prior to the Spin-off, Mr. Mulamoottil served as Senior Vice President Strategy & Corporate Development for Old FSV since March 2011. Mr. Mulamoottil joined Old FSV in June 2007 as Vice President Strategy & Corporate Development. Prior to joining Old FSV, Mr. Mulamoottil was a partner at a Toronto based financial advisory and asset management firm, where he was responsible for the sourcing and executing of merger, acquisition, divestiture and financing transactions. Previously, Mr. Mulamoottil worked with one of Europe’s leading private equity firms, Terra Firma Capital Partners, in London, England executing and managing private equity investments. Mr. Mulamoottil is a Chartered Professional Accountant and began his career at the accounting firm Deloitte. Mr. Mulamoottil holds a Master of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Waterloo.

A. Lynda Cralli Mr. A. Lynda Cralli serves as Assistant Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Benjamin Stein Mr. Benjamin Stein is Director of the Company. Mr. Stein is the co-founder and managing partner of The Spruce House Partnership, a successful and focused New York-based investment partnership that is a significant and long-term investor in Colliers International.

David Beatty Mr. David Ross Beatty, C.M., O.B.E., F.ICD, serves as an Independent Director of the Ccompany. He is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beatinvest Limited (an investment company), Director of the Clarkson Centre for Business Ethics and Board Effectiveness and Adjunct Professor of Strategic Management at The Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. Mr. Beatty was previously the founding Managing Director of the Canadian Coalition for Good Governance, founding Chairman of Orogen Minerals Limited, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Old Canada Investment Corporation Limited and President of Weston Foods. Mr. Beatty is Honorary Consul to Canada for the Government of Papua New Guinea and in 1993 was awarded the O.B.E. In 2013, he was awarded the Order of Canada for his work in corporate governance. A graduate in economics from the University of Toronto (Trinity College), he was a Nuffield Scholar at the University of Cambridge (Queens' College) where he obtained an M.A. in Economics.

John Curtin Mr. John (Jack) P. Curtin, Jr., serves as an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Curtin is an Advisory Director in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman, Sachs & Co. in Toronto and New York. From July 2010 to December 2014, Mr. Curtin served as Chairman and Chief Executive of Goldman Sachs Canada Inc. From 2003 to July 2010, Mr. Curtin was Chairman of Goldman Sachs Canada Inc. From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Curtin was an Advisory Director of Goldman, Sachs & Co. in New York. From 1995 to 1999, Mr. Curtin was Chief Executive of Goldman Sachs Canada Inc. in Toronto. Prior to this assignment, Mr. Curtin was co-head of Global Money Markets and Chairman of Goldman Sachs Money Markets LP. Mr. Curtin moved to Money Markets in 1987 after serving as head of Fixed Income Syndicate/New Issues. Mr. Curtin joined the firm in 1976 in the Corporate Finance Department and was named partner in 1988 and managing director in 1996. Mr. Curtin is also a member of the Board of Directors of Cadillac Fairview Corporation and the Art Gallery of Ontario Foundation. He serves as a Director of the Canada/United States Fulbright Foundation. Mr. Curtin is a former governor of the Toronto Stock Exchange, a former director of Brascan Corporation, Maxxcom Corporation and the Investment Dealers Association of Canada. Mr. Curtin served as a trustee of Lakefield College School as well as Royal St. George's College. Mr. Curtin received an MBA from Harvard in 1976 and his BA from Williams College in 1972.

Stephen Harper Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper, P.C., has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Harper recently retired as a Member of Parliament following an esteemed career in elected politics. From 2006 to 2015, Mr. Harper served as Canada's 22nd Prime Minister, during which time he was responsible for a variety of achievements, including entering into numerous international free trade agreements and the successful shepherding of the Canadian economy through the 2008 global financial crisis. Mr. Harper was the first Prime Minister to lead the modern Conservative Party of Canada since its formation, and was the longest serving Conservative Prime Minister since Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada's first Prime Minister. Mr. Harper holds a bachelor and master's degree in economics from the University of Calgary, and was awarded an honorary doctorate of philosophy from Tel Aviv University in 2014. In recognition of his government service, Mr. Harper has been awarded the Ukrainian Order of Liberty, the Woodrow Wilson Award for Public Service, the B'nai B'rith International Presidential Gold Medallion for Humanitarianism and was named as the World Statesman of the Year in 2012 by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation.

Michael Harris Mr. Michael D. (Mike) Harris, Sr., ICD.D, serves as an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Harris was elected the twenty-second Premier of the Province of Ontario on June 8, 1995 and then reelected in 1999, at the time making him the first Ontario Premier in over 30 years to form a second consecutive majority government. After leaving office in April 2002, Mr. Harris joined the law firm of Goodmans LLP as a Consultant and Senior Business Advisor until February 28, 2010. On March 1, 2010, Mr. Harris joined Cassels Brock & Blackwell LP as Senior Business Advisor until September 15, 2013. On September 16, 2013, Mr. Harris joined Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP as Senior Business Advisor. Mr. Harris is President of his own consulting firm, Steane Consulting Ltd., and, in this capacity, acts as a consultant to various Canadian companies. Mr. Harris also serves as a director on several corporate public company boards listed below as well as the boards of the Manning Centre for Building Democracy and the Luminato Festival and, until 2014, the board of Tim Horton Children's Foundation. Mr. Harris is the Honorary Chair of the North Bay District Hospital Capital Campaign and the Nipissing University and Canadore College Capital Campaign. Mr. Harris is also a Senior Fellow with the Fraser Institute, a leading Canadian economic, social research and education organization, and an Institute of Corporate Directors certified director (ICD.D).

Katherine Lee Ms. Katherine M. Lee serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Lee is a seasoned executive in financial services and served as President & CEO of GE Capital Canada, a leading global provider of financial and fleet management solutions to mid-market companies operating in a broad range of economic sectors. Prior to this role, Ms. Lee served as CEO of GE Capital Real Estate in Canada from 2002 to 2010 building it to a full debt and equity operating company. Ms. Lee joined GE in 1994 where she held a number of positions including Director, Mergers & Acquisitions for GE Capital's Pension Fund Advisory Services based in San Francisco, and Managing Director of GE Capital Real Estate Korea based in Seoul and Tokyo. Ms. Lee earned a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant. She is active in the community championing Women's networks and Asian-Pacific Forums.