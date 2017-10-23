Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA (CIH.CS)
CIH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
292.00MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ahmad Rahhou
|58
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Younes Zoubir
|2015
|Finance Manager
|
Rachid Saidi
|2014
|Administration Manager
|
Amal Mouhoub
|2012
|Marketing and Communication Manager
|
Mohamed Aboutarik
|Compliance Manager
|
Mokfet Bendali
|Risk Management Manager
|
L. Moudni
|Legal Support Director
|
L.otfi Sekkat
|Deputy General Manager
|
Moulay Alaoui
|Human Resources Manager
|
H Mellal
|Director of Human Resources
|
Khalid Benalla
|2014
|Private and Professionals Banking Manager
|
A. Benmansour
|2013
|Head of General Resources
|
Driss Bennouna
|2014
|Industrialization Manager
|
Mokhtar Filali Ansary
|2014
|Corporate Banking Manager
|
Samir Hadjioui
|Real Estate Manager
|
Mourad Mimouni
|Recovery Manager
|
A Mokssit
|Head of Risk
|
Abdallah Nafaa
|Quality Manager
|
Mohamed Slitine
|Audit and Inspection Manager
|
Mohamed Benhalima
|Director
|
Mohamed Bensalah
|Director, Permanent Representative of HOLMARCOM
|
Khalid Cheddadi
|Director
|
Anass Houir Alami
|46
|Director
|
Said Laftit
|2010
|Director, Permanent Representative of Massira Capital Management
|
Mustapha Lahboubi
|2010
|Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ahmad Rahhou
|Mr. Ahmad Rahhou has been Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA since October 6, 2009. He has also been Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Lesieur Cristal since March 2003. He was Deputy Managing Director of Credit du Maroc from 1994 to 2003 and Head of Information Technology (IT) department at Royal Air Maroc between October 1982 and May 1985. Mr. Rahhou obtained a degree in Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique (Polytechnique de Paris) in 1980 and received a degree in Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications in Paris in 1982.
|
Mohamed Benhalima
|Mr. Mohamed Amine Benhalima serves as Director of Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. He is also Member of the Audit and the Strategic Committees of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Benhalima is Deputy Managing Director of CDG. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Managing Director of Fipar Holding (Groupe CDG).
|
Mohamed Bensalah
|Mr. Mohamed Hassan Bensalah serves as Director, Permanent Representative of HOLMARCOM at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. During his professional career, Mr. Bensalah was also appointed as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Groupe Holmarcom and Compagnie d'Assurance et de Reassurance Atlanta, as well as Chairman of the Board of Les Eaux Minerales d'Oulmes and Member of the Supervisory Board of BMCI SA. He graduated from Ecoles des Cadres and from Universite Paris-Sorbonne with a Bachelors degree in Management.
|
Khalid Cheddadi
|Mr. Khalid Cheddadi is Director at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Cheddadi is Chairman of the Board and Managing Directors of CIMR.
|
Anass Houir Alami
|Mr. Anass Houir Alami serves as Director at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. He is also Managing Director of CDG. He is also Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.
|
Said Laftit
|Mr. Said Laftit has served as Director, Permanent Representative of Massira Capital Management at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA since 2010. He is Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, of the Audit Committee and of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He previously served as Managing Director and Director of the Company until December 31, 2008. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Laftit is also Secretary General of CDG. During his professional career, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Generale Immobiliere SA and Member of the Board of Compagnie d'Assurances et de Reassurances Atlanta. Mr. Laftit graduated from Ensae with a degree in Engineering and Economic Systems and from Universite Paris Dauphanie with a PhD degree in Production and Operations Management.
|
Mustapha Lahboubi
|Mr. Mustapha Lahboubi has been Director at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA since 2010. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Lahboubi is also Finance Director of CDG. He graduated from Ensae with an Engineering-Economic Systems degree and from Universite Paris Dauphine with a Masters degree.
