Name Description

Ahmad Rahhou Mr. Ahmad Rahhou has been Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA since October 6, 2009. He has also been Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Lesieur Cristal since March 2003. He was Deputy Managing Director of Credit du Maroc from 1994 to 2003 and Head of Information Technology (IT) department at Royal Air Maroc between October 1982 and May 1985. Mr. Rahhou obtained a degree in Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique (Polytechnique de Paris) in 1980 and received a degree in Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications in Paris in 1982.

Mohamed Benhalima Mr. Mohamed Amine Benhalima serves as Director of Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. He is also Member of the Audit and the Strategic Committees of the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Benhalima is Deputy Managing Director of CDG. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Managing Director of Fipar Holding (Groupe CDG).

Mohamed Bensalah Mr. Mohamed Hassan Bensalah serves as Director, Permanent Representative of HOLMARCOM at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. During his professional career, Mr. Bensalah was also appointed as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Groupe Holmarcom and Compagnie d'Assurance et de Reassurance Atlanta, as well as Chairman of the Board of Les Eaux Minerales d'Oulmes and Member of the Supervisory Board of BMCI SA. He graduated from Ecoles des Cadres and from Universite Paris-Sorbonne with a Bachelors degree in Management.

Khalid Cheddadi Mr. Khalid Cheddadi is Director at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Cheddadi is Chairman of the Board and Managing Directors of CIMR.

Anass Houir Alami Mr. Anass Houir Alami serves as Director at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA. He is also Managing Director of CDG. He is also Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Said Laftit Mr. Said Laftit has served as Director, Permanent Representative of Massira Capital Management at Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA since 2010. He is Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, of the Audit Committee and of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He previously served as Managing Director and Director of the Company until December 31, 2008. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Laftit is also Secretary General of CDG. During his professional career, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Generale Immobiliere SA and Member of the Board of Compagnie d'Assurances et de Reassurances Atlanta. Mr. Laftit graduated from Ensae with a degree in Engineering and Economic Systems and from Universite Paris Dauphanie with a PhD degree in Production and Operations Management.