Name Description

Mehmet Hacikamiloglu Mr. Mehmet Hacikamiloglu serves as Chairman of the Board of Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. Prior to his latest appointment he was performing as Vice General Manager of the Company. He started his career at Sabanci Group as Investment and Planning Specialist. From 1997 to 1999 he worked as Strategy development and Planning Manager at Akcansa; 1999 -2001 he was Company Director at Agregasa. After two years with Akcansa as Finance Coordinators, Mr. Hacikamiloglu joined Cimsa as Vice General Manager responsible for Financial and Administrative affairs. Mr. Hacikamiloglu graduated from Bogazici Universitesi Civil Engineering Faculty, received a Masters Degree from Istanbul Universitesi, and an MBA degree from Sabanci Universitesi.

Seyfettin Koseoglu Mr. Seyfettin Ata Koseoglu is Vice Chairman of the Board of Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi Department of Mechanical Engineering and received a Masters degree on Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University. He also obtained an MBA degree from Boston University. He started his banking career in Iktisat Bankasi and worked for Finansbank, Bear Stearns, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse and BNP Paribas/TEB, respectively. He is also President of Strategy and Business Development of Sabanci Holding.

Mutlu Dogruoz Mr. Mutlu Dogruoz serves as General Manager of Afyon Cimento TAS, a subsidiary of Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He served for five years at Enka Teknik as Chief Electronics. In 1989 he joined Saudi Services Group as Project Manager Assistant, and after four years he joined Cimes Elektronik Sanayi. At Cimes he served as Vice General Manager and later as General Manager. Mr. Dogruoz graduated from Bogazici Universitesi, Electrical and Electronics Engineering Faculty.

Nevra Ozhatay Ms. Nevra Ozhatay is performing as General Manager and Board Member of Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. She previously served as Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs since January 1, 2009. She graduated from Bogazici Universitesi and received her MBA from University of Exeter. She started her career in 1994 with Sabanci Holding Cimento Group as Finance Specialist and Talent Pool. From 1996 to 1998 she worked at Akcansa as Management Support Director and as Strategy and Business Development Manager, and in 2008 she was appointed as Logistics, Strategy and Business Development Manager.

Onder Kirca Mr. Onder Kirca serves as Vice General Manager - Ready-Mixed Concrete of Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University Department of Chemical Engineering and received Masters and Doctorate degrees from the same department. He joined the Company in 2000 as Research and Application Engineer.

Sahap Sarier Mr. Sahap Sarier is Vice General Manager - Grey Cement Production at Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret AS since January 1, 2011. He previously served as Vice General Manager - Ready-Mixed Concrete since April 1, 2006. He graduated from Dokuz Eylul Universitesi in Civil Engineering. He started his career in 1995 with Betonsa as Field Engineer. Between 1995 and 1997 he served as Operating Manager, from 1998 to 2004 he worked at Akcansa as Regional Manager Ready-Mixed Concrete. Mr. Sarier served at Karcimsa AS as Operating Manager for two years year.