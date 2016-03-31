Name Description

Yusuf Hamied Dr. Yusuf K. Hamied is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Board of Cipla Limited. Dr. Hamied is qualified and eminent chemist. Having obtained a Doctorate in chemistry from Cambridge University, he has done research work under Lord Todd FCS, a Nobel Laureate. He joined the Company at the age of 24 years as an officer-in-charge of research and development in 1960. He was appointed its Managing Director in 1976 and became its Chairman in 1989. He is well-respected for his varied experience of 48 years not only in India but also internationally. Dr. Y.K. Hamied has played the lead role in formulating the Company’s strategy and has also been actively involved in research and development. For his distinguished service and contributions to the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Y.K. Hamied was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of the highest civilian awards in India in the year 2005.

Samina Vaziralli Ms. Samina Vaziralli is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. She is part of the core leadership team and has been with the company since 2011. Samina graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science with a MSc. in International Accounting and Finance and was previously with the investment management division of Goldman Sachs. Samina brings diverse experience of working in the United States, the United Kingdom, and more recently India. Samina has played a significant role in the Company’s ongoing transformation journey and has a strong understanding of both operating levers of the business today and key drivers for future growth and sustainability. She has been responsible for successfully incubating and shaping Cipla’s Consumer Healthcare business as part of Cipla New Ventures. She has also recently taken on an expanded role leading global strategic alliances and enabling Cipla’s people strategy and leadership development.

M. Hamied Mr. M. K. Hamied is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Board of Cipla Limited. Mr. Hamied has been working as a Whole-time Director of the Company with effect from 15th December 1983. He was redesignated as Joint Managing Director effective from 6th December 2000. He is a science graduate from Bombay University. Mr. Hamied along with the other Joint Managing Director of the Company is in charge of day-to-day management of the Company with special focus on domestic pharmaceutical markets. He has varied experience in all functions of the Company including production, technical areas, quality management and general administration.

S. Radhakrishnan Mr. S. Radhakrishnan is Whole-time Director of Cipla Limited., since November 12, 2010. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, has been with the Company for over 26 years and has experience in financial, commercial, legal and allied areas.

Adil Zainulbhai Mr. Adil Zainulbhai serves as Lead Independent Director of the Company. He was Independent Director of the Cipla Limited., since July 23, 2014. He is currently Senior Advisor to Mckinsey. He retired as Chairman of Mckinsey, India after 34 years at Mckinsey. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institue of Technology. He also has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Peter Mugyenyi Dr. Peter Mugyenyi is Independent Director of the Cipla Limited. He is the Director and Co-founder of Joint Clinical Research Centre based in Kampala. He is highly regarded globally for his leadership in helping Africa battle its mounting AIDS epidemic. A pediatrician by training, Dr. Peter Mugyenyi is recognized as one of the worlds’ foremost specialists and researchers in the field of HIV/ AIDS.