Name Description

Heather Shaw Ms. Heather A. Shaw is Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board of Corus Entertainment Inc. Ms. Shaw is the Executive Chair of Corus Entertainment Inc., and has held Calgary, Alberta the position since its inception in September 1999. Ms. Shaw is a past Director of Shawcor Ltd. and Shaw Communications Inc. Ms. Shaw also sits on a number of charitable boards. Ms. Shaw holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta and an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

Douglas Murphy Mr. Douglas D. Murphy has been appointed as a President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Corus Entertainment Inc., effective 30 March 2015. He joined Toronto, Ontario Corus in 2003 and has held numerous senior management positions at the company, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Before joining Corus, Mr. Murphy spent ten years with the Walt Disney Company in a variety of senior executive positions in Canada, the United States and Japan. Mr. Murphy serves as a Director on the boards of Danier Leather Inc. and Woodbine Entertainment Group and is a member of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives. He holds an MBA (with Distinction) from the Harvard Business School and an HBA from the Ivey Business School, University of Western Ontario.

D. Scott Dyer Mr. D. Scott Dyer is Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and President, Nelvana of the company. He was Executive Vice President - Strategic Planning, Chief Technology Officer of Corus Entertainment Inc. He is responsible for guiding all of the Company's divisional and corporate technological undertakings. In this role, Scott has operational and strategic responsibility for the hardware, software, personnel and technical resources of Corus' core and new media businesses. Prior to this position, Scott was Executive Vice President, General Manager, Corus Kids. Scott began his tenure at Corus as Executive Vice President, Production and Development at Nelvana, which produces internationally and award-winning children's animated content such as Babar and Franklin. At Nelvana, Scott helped guide the creative vision and technological development of Nelvana's high-calibre team of animators, developers and producers. Trained as a mathematician at Carnegie Mellon University, Scott entered the animation business after spending three years in Utah working on visual systems for flight simulators. His first entertainment industry career saw him producing commercial effects for television at Cranston/Csuri Productions, one of the first computer animation companies in North America. He spent four years running a research group that applied computer animation to science at The Ohio Supercomputer Center. Scott started Windlight Studios with a group of partners in 1993, and joined Nelvana in 1997 after Nelvana acquired the Dyer-produced pilot of Emmy award-winning CGI series Rolie Polie Olie.

Julie Shaw Ms. Julie M. Shaw, BSD, ICD.D, is Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Corus Entertainment Inc. Ms. Shaw is the Vice Chair of Corus Entertainment Inc., Ms. Shaw is the Vice President, Facilities, Design and Management, Shaw Communications Inc. (‘‘Shaw’’) and has been employed at Shaw since 1986. Ms. Shaw is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors and holds a Bachelor of Design Science degree from Arizona State University. Ms. Shaw is a Director and Secretary of Shaw Family Foundation, also sitting on its Investment Committee. Shaw Family Foundation is a philanthropic organization founded in 1970. Ms. Shaw is the founder and Managing Director of The SA Foundation, a Calgary-based philanthropic organization.

Gary Maavara Mr. Gary A. Maavara is Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Corus Entertainment Inc. Prior to joining Corus, Gary was employed in a variety of executive and operating roles with CanWest Global Communications Corp. His career includes 10 years with CTV in senior level positions including Group Vice President, Programming; Vice President Sports, Chief Legal Counsel and Vice President Operations and Engineering. Prior to joining CTV, Gary practiced intellectual property and communications law at a Bay Street law firm, with a client roster that included CTV, Standard Broadcasting, several NHL clubs and Loblaw Companies Limited. Gary is a graduate of Boston University and the Osgoode Hall Law School of York University. He was called to the Bar in Ontario in 1983. Gary Maavara is a director of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, the Banff Television Festival, the Canadian Museum of Broadcasting and the Centre for Cultural Management at the University of Waterloo. He also sits on a variety of committees of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters.

Kathleen McNair Ms. Kathleen McNair is Executive Vice President, Special Advisor to the CEO, Chief Integration Officer of Corus Entertainment Inc. She was Vice President - Corporate Development and Strategic Planning. Prior to this role, Kathleen was Vice President and General Manager of Corus Entertainment’s Peterborough and Oshawa Radio and Television Operations. Kathleen began her career at Corus as Vice President and General Counsel in January 2000. Before joining Corus, Kathleen was Vice President and General Counsel of Salter Street Films Limited and prior to that was a partner at the communications law firm, Johnston & Buchan in Ottawa. Kathleen graduated from Dalhousie Law School with a LLB and obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Simon Fraser University. She has been a director on a number of industry boards and is also a member of a number of industry associations.

Fernand Belisle Mr. Fernand Belisle is Independent Director of Corus Entertainment Inc. Mr. B´elisle is a consultant to Canadian broadcast companies. Mr. B´elisle served as Vice Chair (Broadcasting) of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC). This followed a series of senior positions at the CRTC and the Department of Communications which is now known as the Department of Canadian Heritage. Mr. B´elisle’s business career has included positions with T´el´emedia Communications Ltd. and in audit and tax specialist roles at Coopers & Lybrand. Mr. B´elisle previously served as a Director of Corus Entertainment Inc. from December, 2003 to February, 2005.

Dennis Erker Mr. Dennis Erker is Independent Director of Corus Entertainment Inc. Mr. Erker is a Partner in the Fairley Erker Advisory Group, a financial and estate planning company. Mr. Erker is a Director of First Canadian Insurance Company, Millennium Insurance Company and Coal Valley Investment Corporation and serves as a Director of several charitable organizations. Mr. Erker is the Chair of Valour Place Society. He currently serves as Honorary Colonel of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment and National Chair of the Executive Council of Honoraries. He has served as Chair of the Board for Canadian Hydro Developers Inc. and the Edmonton Eskimos, as Governor of the CFL and as Director of the Workers’ Compensation Board—Alberta, The Citadel Theatre and the Alberta Securities Commission. Mr. Erker is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Mark Hollinger Mr. Mark G. Hollinger has been appointed as Independent Director of Corus Entertainment Inc., with effect from July, 2014. Mr. Hollinger recently retired from Discovery Communications after a 24-year career at the company. During his tenure at Discovery, he served as the President and CEO of Discovery Networks International, Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel and head of international business development. Mr. Hollinger continues to serve on the board of the Discovery Learning Alliance, a non-profit focused on media-based educational opportunities in developing countries. Prior to joining Discovery, Mr. Hollinger practiced entertainment law at the New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Mr. Hollinger is a graduate of Colgate University and obtained his law degree from the Yale Law School.

Barry James Mr. Barry L. James has been appointed as Independent Director of Corus Entertainment Inc., with effect from January 2014. Mr. James is President of Barry L. James Advisory Services Ltd., a private ICD.D consulting firm. Mr. James was a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers and Edmonton, Alberta retired after 36 years with the firm. He became a partner in the tax practice in 1989 and subsequently became a partner in the audit group. Mr. James was Office Managing Partner in Edmonton for 10 years, from 2001 to 2011. Currently, Mr. James is a Senator and Board member of the University of Alberta, a Board member of ATB Financial and AutoCanada Inc., a Trustee of the University Hospital Foundation and Acting Chair of the Provincial Audit Committee of the Government of Alberta.

Wendy Leaney Ms. Wendy A. Leaney is Independent Director of Corus Entertainment Inc. Ms. Leaney is President of Wyoming Associates Ltd., a private investment and consulting firm based in Toronto. Prior to that, Ms. Leaney was Managing Director and Co-Head Global Communications Finance for TD Securities Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hon.) degree from the University of Toronto and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Course at the University of Western Ontario. Ms. Leaney is also a graduate of the Canadian Securities Course and a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers.

Ronald Rogers Mr. Ronald D. Rogers is Independent Director of Corus Entertainment Inc. Mr. Rogers retired as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Shaw Communications Inc. in August 2004. He is a Director for Transforce Inc., Parkland Fuel Corporation and a member of the Alberta Institute of Chartered Accountants. Mr. Rogers also has extensive experience as a senior executive in operations and finance, on both a national and international basis.

Catherine Roozen Ms. Catherine Mary Roozen is Independent Director of Corus Entertainment Inc. Mrs. Roozen worked with the North West Trust Company until 1981 in the Edmonton, Alberta area of Branch Operations and as Vice-President, Investments, following graduation in 1977 from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. In 1981, Mrs. Roozen joined Cathton Holdings Ltd., a private investment company with interests in banking, broadcasting, ranching and real estate development. Currently, Mrs. Roozen is a Director and Secretary of the Allard Foundation Ltd., Chair and Director of Cathton Investments Ltd., Director of Epcor Utilities Inc. and Director of Melcor Developments Ltd. Mrs. Roozen previously served as a Director of Corus Entertainment Inc. from July, 2001 to January, 2010.