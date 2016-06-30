Name Description

Bulelani Ngcuka Mr. Bulelani Thandabantu Ngcuka serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of City Lodge Hotels Limited with effect from August 1 2010. He has Legal and general business experience. He serves on the boards of the following listed companies: Buildmax Limited, Rolfes Technology Holdings Limited, (chairman) CSG Holdings Limited (chairman) He holds BProc, LLB, MA (Webster University, Geneva, Switzerland). Vuwa Investments Proprietary Limited Menzies Aviation (South Africa) Proprietary Limited Coega Autospray Proprietary Limited Amadlelo Agri Proprietary Limited BetterGroup Limited Leapfrog Property Group Proprietary Limited.

Clifford Ross Mr. Clifford Ross serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director City Lodge Hotels Limited. He holds Dip (Hotel Management) and Advanced Management Programme (Cornell). His areas of experience include strategy, management and operations within the hotel industry. He Serves on the following tourism industry boards: Tourism Business Council of South Africa Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa Tourism Enterprise Partnership STH – UJ School of Tourism and Hospitality.

Andrew Widegger Mr. Andrew C. Widegger serves as Financial Director, Executive Director of City Lodge Hotels Limited. He has resigned as Company Secretary of the company effective 1 February 2011. He was appointed as Company Secretary of the company effective 3 November 2011. He is a Chartered Accountant (SA). His areas of experience include accounting, finance and management, property development and operations within the hotel industry.

Peter Schoeman Mr. Peter M. Schoeman serves as Divisional Director - Sales and Marketing of City Lodge Hotels Limited. He has been for 22 years with the company.

Marcel Kobilski Mr. Marcel Kobilski serves as Divisional Director - Human Resources of City Lodge Hotels Limited. He has been for 20 years with the company.

Tony Balabanof Mr. Tony Balabanof serves as Divisional Director - Operations of City Lodge Hotels Limited. He has been for 30 years with the company.

Alastair Dooley Mr. Alastair Dooley is Divisional Director - Financial of City Lodge Hotels Ltd. He is a qualified chartered accountant. He comes to the group from KPMG, having served on the City Lodge audit for a number of years. He has 7 years with the company.

Naynesh Parbhoo Mr. Naynesh Parbhoo serves as Divisional Director - Accounting of City Lodge Hotels Limited. He has been for 18 years with the company.

Ross Phinn Mr. Ross Phinn serves as Divisional Director – Operations of City Lodge Hotels Ltd. He was appointed to Exco as the fourth divisional director-Operations. Ross has been with the company for 19 years and has held various managerial positions, with the most recent being that of general manager of City Lodge Johannesburg – Airport Barbara Road.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo Ms. Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, Dip (Hotel Management) BSc (Penn State University), serves as Divisional Director – Operations of the Company. She was appointed in 2015

Patrick Tate Mr. Patrick J. Tate serves as Divisional Director - Operations of City Lodge Hotels Limited. Mr. Patrick J. Tate has been for 28 years with the company.

Frank Kilbourn Mr. Frank W. J. Kilbourn serves as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 January 2015. He holds BCom, LLB , BA Honours ( Philosophy, cum laude), HDip (Tax), LLM. His areas of experience include legal, finance, corporate finance, private equity, venture capital, empowerment, investment, mining and tourism. He serves on the board of South African Tourism. He Serves on the boards of the following companies: Bright Resources Investments Proprietary Limited Manganese Metal Company Proprietary Limited.

George Huysamer Mr. George Gideon Huysamer serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective January 1, 2015. He is a BA LLB graduate from the University of Stellenbosch and has experience in investment analysis, portfolio management, corporate finance and institutional trading and research. He chairs management consultancy Global Business Excellence and is a member of the Investment Analyst Society and a nonbroking member of the JSE. He is a past president of the Afrikaanse Handelsinstituut. He serves on the boards of: Brand South Africa MAD Charity and Children’s Eco Training Member of Executive Committee of the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve.

Sizakele Marutlulle Ms. Sizakele Marutlulle has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Sizakele has in excess of 20 years experience in brand communication and business leadership. She has experience across various sectors including, Financial Services, Tourism, FMCG and the Automotive and Airline Industries. She has served in key executive roles including as Deputy Managing Director at HerdBuoys McCann, Chief Operating Officer at South African Tourism, as well Chief Marketing Officer at Absa/Barclays Africa.

Ndumi Medupe Ms. Ndumi Medupe serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of City Lodge Hotels Limited. She is Chartered Accountant (SA). Her areas of experience include audit, risk management, finance and consulting. She serves on the board of Metrofile Holdings Limited. She serves on the boards of the following companies: Indyebo Consulting (founder and chief executive) Pinnacle Holdings Limited Italtile Limited Futura Footwear Limited.

Stuart Morris Mr. Stuart G. Morris serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of City Lodge Hotels Limited. His areas of experience include strategy, finance, audit, risk, accounting, tax, compliance, human resources and general management. He serves on the boards of the following listed companies: Group Five Limited, Hudaco Industries Limited, Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Limited and Mwana Africa PLC (United Kingdom). He serves on the boards of the following listed companies: Group Five Limited Hudaco Industries Limited Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Limited Other: Rolex Watch (South Africa) Proprietary Limited Sasol Pension Fund Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre Proprietary Limited.

Vincent Rague Mr. Vincent Rague serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of City Lodge Hotels Limited with effect from 1 January 2016. Vincent has a BA (Hons) degree, Economics and Statistics, from the University of Nairobi, is the co-founder and a director of Catalyst Principal Partners, a Nairobi based private equity firm and serves on the boards of the Financial Sector Deepening Africa (chairman), Group Five Limited, Pan-Africa Infrastructure Development Fund and Kenya Airways. He brings extensive advisory, banking, investment, project and corporate finance experience, which spans Africa, Latin America, Europe and Asia, to the board.