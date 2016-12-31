Name Description

Colin MacDonald Mr. Colin E. MacDonald serves as Chairman of the Board of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated. Mr. Colin MacDonald is a co-founded Clearwater with John Risley in 1976 and has served in various capacities within Clearwater from that time, including serving as a director of CS ManPar Inc., the managing general partner of CSLP, since July 2002. He is currently Chairman of the Corporation as well as Executive Vice President of CFFI, a company he shares equally with Mr. Risley. Prior to this current role, Mr. MacDonald was the CEO of CSLP until May 2010 and he is the former Chairman of Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund from January 2009 - October 2011. Mr. MacDonald has acted as Chair of several community related associations including the IWK Foundation, UNICEF Dinner, The Children’s Wish Foundation, Red Cross and others. In addition he has received a number of awards such as the Courage to Give Back Award, Top 50 CEO and Honorary Degrees for his charitable efforts, most notably honorary doctorates from Dalhousie University, St Mary’s University and University of Prince Edward Island. Mr. MacDonald holds a BSc degree from Dalhousie University and is a graduate of the Harvard University President’s Program on Leadership.

Ian Smith Mr. Ian Smith serves as Chief Executive Officer of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated. Mr. Smith is Chief Executive Officer of CSI since May 2010. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Mr. Smith held senior leadership positions at Campbell Soup Company and Colgate-Palmolive.

Teresa Fortney Ms. Teresa H. Fortney serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of the company effective March 24, 2016. Ms. Fortney is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CMA) with over 29 years of senior financial leadership experience in the consumer foods industry, including Maple Leaf Foods, Schneider Foods and McCormick. Ms. Fortney is a University of Waterloo mathematics graduate who has spent most of her career in growth-oriented, multisite manufacturing and distribution environments in the food industry. At Schneider, she developed her treasury skills, analyzed numerous acquisitions and implemented the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) while introducing project management and enhancing business process controls and systems. At Maple Leaf Foods, she became the senior finance professional of its $2-billion consumer foods business and led the integration of the Schneiders business. Most recently, she has been the chief financial officer of Wescast, a role that allowed Ms. Fortney to further hone her investor relations, public markets, international, and merger and acquisition expertise in a company that was publicly traded until its sale to Chinese interests in early 2013.

Euan Beaton Mr. Euan Beaton serves as President of Macduff Shellfish Group Limited (Macduff) of the Company. Prior to this appointment, on the acquisition of Macduff in October 2015, he was Chairman of Macduff.

Ron van der Giesen Mr. Ron van der Giesen serves as President - Global Supply Chain of the Company. He has been with Clearwater since 2014. Prior to joining Clearwater, Mr. van der Giesen held senior leadership positions in global supply chain management at Unilever PLC and CSM Bakery Solutions.

Kirk Rothenberger Mr. Kirk Rothenberger serves as Chief Information Officer, Information services of the Company. Prior to joining Clearwater in 2015, he was the CIO, IT and Business Process Improvements of Essar Steel Algoma Inc.

David Kavanagh Mr. David Kavanagh serves as Vice President, General Counsel of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated. Mr. Kavanagh is the Vice President and General Counsel of CSI and has been with Clearwater since 2003.

Don Holdsworth Mr. Don Holdsworth serves as Vice President - Global Marketing of the Company. Based out of Clearwater's Bedford, N.S., headquarters, Mr. Holdsworth will lead the company's global marketing team, while working with all facets of the organization to develop and implement Clearwater's global marketing strategies. Mr. Holdsworth is a seasoned marketing executive with over 20 years of consumer packaged goods experience, having held various roles within the Kraft Heinz organization. Most recently, he was based in Ontario as head of the condiments and spreads group, working with a portfolio of market-leading brands, including Heinz Ketchup, Kraft Peanut Butter and Renee's Salad Dressings to name a few. Mr. Holdsworth began his marketing career as an assistant product manager with Whitehall-Robins Inc. He is a graduate of Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.

Dieter Gautschi Mr. Dieter Gautschi serves as Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Prior to joining Clearwater in 2015, he was Vice President of Leadership Planning and National Director of Human Resources for Sobeys Inc.

Christine Penney Ms. Christine Penney serves as Vice President - Sustainability and Public Affairs of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated. She is Vice President Sustainability and Public Affairs of CSI and has been with Clearwater since 1996.

Greg Morency Mr. Greg Morency serves as Chief Commercial Officer and President, Global Markets of CSI. Prior to that he was Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of the company. Mr. Morency is Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President of CSI. Prior to joining Clearwater in 2011, Greg held a senior leadership position as Vice President and General Manager Asia Pacific for Tate and Lyle, PLC.

Stanley Spavold Mr. Stanley William Leo Spavold, FCA, CPA (California), serves as Assistant Secretary, Director of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated. Mr. Spavold joined CFFI as Executive Vice-President in November of 2002. Working alongside the President of CFFI, Mr. Spavold provides a broad oversight role at CFFI serving on the boards of the public and private companies over which CFFI has significant influence or control. Stan serves on the board of directors of FP Resources Limited, Coastal Shellfish Limited Partnership, Norvista Capital Limited Partnership, BIOX Corporation and BIOX Canada Limited. He is active in a number of community not-for-profit organizations. He is currently a director of CS ManPar Inc., the managing general partner of CSLP, a position he has held since June 2009.

Michael MacDonald Mr. Michael MacDonald serves as Director of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated. Mr. MacDonald is an entrepreneur who is currently President of Micco Companies, an investment and holding company, and Chairman of the Nova Scotia Boxing Authority. His business interests are diversified across many industries including automotive leasing, retail, food and beverage, fitness and residential land development. He is currently a director of CS ManPar Inc., the managing general partner of CSLP, a position he has held since June 2009. Mr. MacDonald has an Honorary Doctorate of Commerce from Saint Mary's University and has received numerous business and personal awards including the 2008 Nova Scotia Humanitarian of the Year, 2007 Halifax Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year, 2006 inductee of the Business Hall of Fame by Atlantic Business Magazine as a five time winner of the Top 50 Atlantic Canadian CEOs, 2005 Nova Scotia Philanthropist of the Year, 2004 Newfoundland Philanthropist of the Year, and Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

John Risley Mr. John C. Risley serves as Director of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated. John Risley is the co-founder of CFFI, serving as Chairman and President. CFFI is an active investment/holding company with its major investments in seafood harvesting and processing and telecommunications. He is also a director of CS ManPar Inc., the managing general partner of CSLP, since July 2002. Mr. Risley was named an Officer of the Order of Canada and was inducted into the Nova Scotia Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame in 1997. He has received numerous awards, including Atlantic Canadian Entrepreneur of the Year and a Canada Award for Business Excellence in Entrepreneurship. He is also a graduate of Harvard University’s President’s Program on Leadership.

Jane Craighead Ms. Jane Craighead serves as Independent Director of the Company. She is a Senior Vice President in Global Human Resources at Scotiabank. Her corporate experience also includes similar roles at Alcan and Rio Tinto, a large UK based mining conglomerate. Ms. Craighead is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and worked for many years in practice and in consulting. She holds a PhD in Management from McGill University. She is currently a director of CS ManPar Inc., the managing general partner of CSLP, a position she has held since May 2015. She recently completed her term on the Board of Regents at Mount Allison University where she remains a member of the Investment Committee. Ms. Craighead has many years of experience on the HR side of mergers and acquisitions as well as post transaction integration. Ms. Craighead is currently based in Toronto at Scotiabank's corporate offices and has worked internationally. Ms. Craighead has published research on executive compensation and corporate governance. She has also been awarded one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women’s Executive Network.

James Dickson Mr. James M. Dickson, QC. P.Eng., serves as Independent Director of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated. Mr. Dickson is Counsel with the law firm Stewart McKelvey practicing primarily in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance and securities. In addition to practicing law, he is a professional engineer and a Registered Trade-mark Agent. Mr. Dickson is a member of the Canadian Bar Association, Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society and the Association of Professional Engineers of Nova Scotia. He is Chair of the Board of Directors of Empire Company Limited. He is past Chair of the Board of Regents of Mount Allison University and is also a past Chair of the IWK Health Centre Foundation. He is currently a director of CS ManPar Inc., the managing general partner of CSLP, a position he has held since June 20, 2012.

Harold Giles Mr. Harold Giles serves as Independent Director of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated. Mr. Harold Giles is a former senior executive with General Electric and Bell with extensive experience in global businesses in operations general management, business restructuring and human resources, in Canada, the United States and Europe. Since retiring, he has provided operations and leadership consulting to corporations in Canada and in Europe and to not-for-profit organizations. He is currently a director of CS ManPar Inc., the managing general partner of CSLP, a position he has held since June 2010.

Larry Hood Mr. Larry Hood serves as Independent Director of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated. Mr. Hood is a retired assurance partner, having spent his entire 35 year career, with the accounting firm KPMG. Mr. Hood holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Saint Mary's University and is a Chartered Accountant. During his career Mr. Hood has served many clients, gaining extensive experience in the fishing industry. He has been involved with many community projects and in 2014 he retired from the Board of Governors of Saint Mary's University having served for 17 years on the board as well as chairing and participating on various committees. He is currently a director of CS ManPar Inc., the managing general partner of CSLP, a position he has held since October 17, 2011.