Name Description

Jose Afonso Bicalho Beltrao da Silva Mr. Jose Afonso Bicalho Beltrao da Silva serves as the Chairman of the Board of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais since April 30, 2015. He served as the President of Credireal (Banco de Crédito Real de Minas Gerais) from 1994 to 1997, and of Bemge (Banco do Estado de Minas Gerais) from 1994 to 1998. He was Finance Secretary of the City of Belo Horizonte in 2006 to 2012. From March 2009 to July 2014 he was CEO of PBH Ativos S.A., and in 2013 and 2014 worked as advisor to the Development, Industry and Foreign Trade Ministry, and the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES). He has a degree in Economics from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, a Masters degree in Regional Economics from Cedeplar, the Regional Development and Planning Center of that university, and PhD in economics from Manchester University, England.

Bernardo Afonso Salomao de Alvarenga Mr. Bernardo Afonso Salomao de Alvarenga serves as Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. He was an employee of Cemig from 1980 to 2006, and an Executive Officer of Cemig from 2007 to 2010. From May 2011 to November 2012 he served as Chief Energy Officer of Usiminas. Since August 2013 he has been managing partner of Ponta Energia Consultores Associados Ltda. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1978.

Adezio De Almeida Lima Mr. Adezio De Almeida Lima serves as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. He has served on the boards of numerous companies, including Perdigão S.A., the CPFL Group, Belgo Mineira, BB DTVM, Seguradora Aliança do Brasil S.A., Banco Nossa Caixa, and La Fonte Participações S.A. From 1977 to 2009 he was with Banco do Brasil, serving as General Manager, Director of Sales, and as Vice-President for Credit, the Controller’s Department and Global Risk. At present he is a member of the Boards of Director of Fras-Le S.A., and of BDMG (the Minas Gerais Development Bank), where he is Coordinator of the Audit Committee. He holds a degree in Economics from the Universidade Federal de Vicosa-UFV, and a Masters in Financial Management from the Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Maura Galuppo Botelho Martins Ms. Maura Galuppo Botelho Martins serves as Chief Officer for Human Relations and Resources at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. At Cemig, she worked as a financial analyst from 1984 to 1998; as Economic and Financial Planning Analyst from 1998 to 2003; and as Manager of the Tariffs Department from 2003 to 2009. From 2009 to 2011 she was Cemig’s General Manager for Organization of Distribution, and from 2011 to 2016 General Manager for Economic and Financial Regulations. Since August 2016 she has served as Pension Plans and Management Director at Forluminas. She has a degree in Business Administration from UNA, and a degree in mathematics from FAFI of Belo Horizonte. Her post-graduate studies include: the International Leadership program of the Dom Cabral Foundation/Insead; strategic management at Minas Gerais Federal University; money markets at the Euromoney Institute in New York; and an MBA in Finance from IBMEC.

Cesar Vaz de Melo Fernandes Mr. Cesar Vaz de Melo Fernandes serves as Chief Business Development Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais since October 9, 2015. He served as Member of the Board of Directors and of the Finance committee and HR of Light SA, member of the Board of Directors and of the Finance and Technical committee at Gasmig, member of the Board of Directors of Axxiom, member of the Board of Directors and the Finance Committee of the Madeira Energia-UHE Santo Antonio, member of the Board of Directors of Ativas Data Center S.A. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1981.

Raul Lycurgo Leite Mr. Raul Lycurgo Leite serves as Chief Legal Officer of Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais - Cemig since January 23, 2015. He has worked as a Federal Attorney in the offices of the Brazilian National Procurator-General and Advocate-General since 2002. Since 2011 he has been a legal advisor to the Development, Industry and Foreign Trade Ministry. He also does work for the office of the Procurator-General of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT). He was part of the 'task force' formed by the Procurator-General and Advocate-General to organize the Third Stage (Phase II) and the Second Stage (Phase I) of the program to award federal highway concessions, to combat pirate transport on interstate and international buses, and to put into effect the Pro-pass Brazil Program, which aims to put 98% of the interstate highway passenger lines out to competitive tender and create a propitious business environment for the High Speed Train. He is a sitting member of the Audit Boards of the Brazilian Industrial Development Agency (ABDI), the Brazilian Agency for Promotion of Exports and Investments (ApexBrasil), and Finame, and a substitute member of the Audit Board of the BNDES (National Development Bank). He has a degree in law from the Ensino Unificado School of Brasília (CEUB), with post-graduation in tax law and policy; a degree in Economic and Company Law from the Getulio Vargas Foundation; and also a Masters degree in International Law from the Washington College of Law at American University, Washington, DC.

Dimas Costa Mr. Dimas Costa serves as Chief Trading Officer at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. In 1978–1980 he worked as an engineer in the Minas Gerais State Water and Energy Department, where he was a Division Head from 1980 to 1985. With Cemig, in 1985–1987, he was an engineer in the Distribution Senior Management Unit; from 1987 to 1995 he was an Assistant in the Senior Management Unit for Energy Planning and Development; from 1995 to 1998 he was Manager of the Energy Development Department; from 1998 to 2007 he was Sales Manager for Corporate Clients; from 2007 to 2010 he was the Company’s General Manager for Client Sales; and from 2011 to 2013 he was the Company’s General Manager for Incentive-bearing Client Sales. Since 2013 he has been managing partner of Ponta Energia Consultores Associados Ltda. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in 1978.

Jose De Araujo Lins Mr. Jose De Araujo Lins serves as Corporate Management Officer at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. He joined Cemig in 1982, serving in the following posts: Senior Economist, Deputy Head of Division, Division Manager, and Manager of the Materials Planning and Acquisition Department (to 2003); Deputy General Manager for Human Resources (2003 to 2008); and advisor to Cemig’s General Management Office for Administration Logistics and Infrastructure (2008 to 2014). He holds a degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais.

Franklin Moreira Goncalves Mr. Franklin Moreira Goncalves serves as Chief Energy Generation and Transmission Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Energetica De Minas Gerais - Cemig since January 23, 2015. In Cemig, Mr. Gonçalves has been a technical operational leader in the Cemig System Supervision and Control operation (in the Distribution senior management unit). He has been Energy Secretary of the National Federation of Urban Workers (FNU). Affiliated to the CUT union umbrella group, from 2003 to 2009, he was President of FNU-CUT from 2009, and director of the Electricity Workers’ Unions of Minas Gerais (Sindieletro-MG) from 1993 to 2014. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Cemig, Cemig D and Cemig GT, the Board of Directors of Transmissora Brasileira de Energia (TBE), and a member of various councils: the Federal Renewable Energy Sources Council of the Brazil Maior plan; the State Energy Council of Minas Gerais; and the Minas Gerais State Science and Technology Council. He earned a degree in systems analysis from Newton Paiva Unicentro of Belo Horizonte, in 1996; and completed his MBA in Leadership and Management of State Companies through the FranklinCovey Business School/Coge Foundation, Rio de Janeiro, in 2013.

Luis Fernando Paroli Santos Mr. Luis Fernando Paroli Santos serves as Chief Institutional Relations and Communication Officer, Chief Energy Distribution and Commercialization Officer of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Cemig. He served as Chief Administrative Officer of Furnas Centrais Elétricas S.A. from 2008 to January 2016, and from January to March 2016 he has been Advisor on Corporate Communication to the CEO of Cemig. From 2011 to 2014 he was Vice-President of the COGE Foundation, and in November 2014 was elected President of the Foundation and Chair of the Governing Council, until December 2015. He has served on the Board of Directors of the following companies: May 12, 2010 to April 11, 2012: Retiro Baixo Energética S.A.; April 30, 2010 to March 29, 2012: Companhia Transleste de Transmissão; April 26, 2011 to March 29, 2012: Companhia Transirapé de Transmissão, Companhia Transudeste de Transmissão, Companhia de Transmissão Centroeste de Minas, and Companhia de Transmissão Furnas-Pimenta II. Since 2004 he has been proprietor and director of the Capoeira Grande Farm in Elói Mendes, Minas Gerais, handling its financial administration and fund management.

Saulo Alves Pereira Mr. Saulo Alves Pereira, Jr. serves as Director of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG. He began his career as an intern in the Operations Center of Cemig in 1993. In 1995, he joined Construtel Projetos e Construcoes Ltda, as Engineer in planning and budget coordination of works, and in 1998 he took over as General Manager of its Business Unit in Bahia. In 2000, he joined the Andrade Gutierrez group Principal Manager of telecoms contracts for Construtora Andrade Gutierrez in Rio de Janeiro state. Since 2004, he has been Sales Director of Construtora Andrade Gutierrez, developing new business focused on the electricity sector. Since 2007, he has also worked in Andrade Gutierrez Concessoes actively participating in the group’s consolidation in the electricity sector. He has a degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais. He has also completed post graduate studies in Works and Services Budget Planning from the same university, and has a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal de Bahia and a Masters of Business Administration in Corporate Management from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC).

Marco Antonio de Rezende Teixeira Mr. Marco Antonio de Rezende Teixeira serves as Director of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais since April 30, 2015. Since 1983 he has been a lawyer of Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos. He was the General Attorney of Belo Horizonte City, from 1997 to 2012. Since 2012 Mr. Rezende Teixeira has been manager and partner of Rezende Teixeira Sociedade de Advogados. He has a Law degree from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Ricardo Coutinho de Sena Mr. Ricardo Coutinho de Sena serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG. He worked at M. Roscoe SA in several posts, from 1972 to 1981. In 1981, he joined Andrade Gutierrez, where he was Head of the Budgets Department until 1993. From 1993, he was General Manager of the New Business Unit, managing an activity which consolidated its portfolio in public infrastructure services. Since 2000, he has been Chief Executive Officer of Andrade Gutierrez and also Member of its Board of Directors. He represents AGC on the Boards of Directors of CCR, Domino, Quiport and ABCR. He has a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais and completed post graduate studies in Financial Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas of Rio de Janeiro.

Marcelo Gasparino da Silva Mr. Marcelo Gasparino da Silva serves as the Director of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Cemig. He is a lawyer specializing in corporate tax law. He began his executive career in 2007 as Legal and Institutional Director of Celesc. He is the Coordinator of the Santa Catarina Chapter, Holder of Board Member Certification from, and a member of the Council of, IBCG (the Brazilian Corporate Governance Institute). He is Chair of the Board of Directors of Usiminas, and is a member of the Board of Directors of Bradespar and Eternit. He has served as a Member of the Boards of Directors of: Eletrobras, Celesc, AES Eletropaulo, Tecnisa and SC Gás, and as a member of the Audit Boards of Bradespar, AES Eletropaulo, AES Tietê and Renuka do Brasil. He is Coordinator of the Legal and Compliance Committee of Eternit. He is the spokesperson of the GGC (Corporate Governance Group). He hold a degree from ESAG, and MBA in Controllership, Auditing and Finance.

Patricia Gracindo Marques de Assis Bentes Ms. Patricia Gracindo Marques de Assis Bentes serves as Director at Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. She has been registered with the CVM (the Brazilian Securities Commission) as an Independent Investment Agent since 2008. She worked for Citigroup from September 1988 to September 2001. In 1996 she moved to New York where for five years she structured fund-raising transactions for multinational companies, distributed in the US capital markets, for Medium-Term Notes (MTNs) and Asset-Backed Commercial Paper (ABCP). At Hampton Solfise, from January 2002 to March 2011 she was managing partner distributing structured transactions to the capital markets. She was Deputy CEO of Banco Bracce from March 2011 to September 2012. Since October 2012 she has been managing partner of Estatice Holdings. She holds degree in Business administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), and a Masters degree in Finance and Marketing from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1996. She obtained Series 7 and Series 63 Certification from the U.S. National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) in 1996 and worked in the US capital markets under these licenses until 2001.

Nelson Jose Hubner Moreira Mr. Nelson Jose Hubner Moreira serves as Director of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais since April 30, 2015. He was interim Mining and Energy Minister from May 2007 to January 2008, and Director-general of the Brazilian electricity regulator, Aneel, from 2009 to 2013. He holds a degree in Engineering from Universidade Federal Fluminense (Rio de Janeiro) with specialization in mathematics from Centro de Ensino Unificado de Brasília.

Allan Kardec de Melo Ferreira Mr. Allan Kardec de Melo Ferreira serves as Director of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais since April 30, 2015. From 1993 to 2014, he has been a member of the Audit Board of the OI Group, and a partner-consultant of PJF. He has a law degree from the Pontifícia Universidade Catoilica, with postgradution in mathematics from the Centro de Ensino Unificado de Brasília.

Helvecio Miranda Magalhaes Mr. Helvecio Miranda Magalhaes serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais since April 30, 2015. He was Health Secretary of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte from 2003 to 2008, Municipal Secretary for Budget, Planning and Information of the municipality in 2009 and 2010; and Healthcare Secretary of the National Health Ministry from 2011 to 2014. He has a degree in medicine, with specialization in epidemiology, from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, and a doctorate in Community Health from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp).

Jose Pais Rangel Mr. Jose Pais Rangel serves as Director of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais since April 30, 2015. He was Deputy CEO of Banco Clássico S.A.; Member of the Board of Directors of CEG (Companhia Distribuidora de Gás do Rio de Janeiro); Member of the Board of Directors of Tractebel Energia S.A.; Member of the Board of Directors of Kepler Weber S.A.; and an Investment Fund Manager with CVM Registry and Accreditation. Member of the Boards of Directors of Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, Cemig Distribuição S.A. and Cemig Geração e Transmissão S.A.

Paulo Roberto Reckziegel Guedes Mr. Paulo Roberto Reckziegel Guedes serves as Director of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG. He began his career as Technical Assistant with M. Roscoe in 1982 and worked for Construtora Sultepa SA from 1983, as Assistant Engineer, and Supervisory Engineer, until 1991, when he became Operational General Manager of the Conesul Consortium for Construtora Sultepa. From 1993 to 1999, he was Project Manager at Construtora Andrade Gutierrez and since 2000 has been Director of Andrade Gutierrez Concessoes (AGC). He represents AGC on the Boards of Directors of CCR, Domino, Waterport and Companhia Operadora de Rodovias SA. He received a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Estadual do Rio Grande do Sul in 1983, and completed an MBA from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) in 1997.

Marco Antonio Soares da Cunha Castello Branco Mr. Marco Antonio Soares da Cunha Castello Branco serves as Director of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais since April 30, 2015. He was CEO of Usiminas from 2008 to 2010. Since then he has been a Board Member of Hydac Tecnologia do Brasil Ltda., and since 2011, of Diferencial Energia Participações S.A. He has a degree in Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais (UFMG).