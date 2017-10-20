Name Description

Rogelio Zambrano Lozano Eng. Rogelio Zambrano Lozano serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since May 15, 2014. He has been on the Company's Board since 1987. He is Chairman of the Company's Finance Committee. He has been Member of the Advisory Board of Grupo Financiero Banamex SA de CV Zona Norte, Director of Carza SA de CV and Parque Plaza Sesamo SA de CV, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Hospital San Jose and ITESM. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Technologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Fernando Angel Gonzalez Olivieri Mr. Fernando Angel Gonzalez Olivieri serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President of Planning and Finance of the Company from February 2010 to April 12, 2011, Executive Vice President of Planning and Development from May 15, 2009 until February 2010; President of CEMEX Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Region, from February 2005 to May 15, 2009; President of CEMEX South American and Caribbean Region, from May 2003 to February 2005, President of CEMEX Asia, from 2000 to May 2003, President of CEMEX Venezuela, from 1998 until 2000, and Corporate Vice President of Strategic Planning since 1994 until 1998. He joined CEMEX in 1989 and served as Vice President of Human Resources from 1992 to 1994. Previously, he worked at Grupo Industrial Alfa SA de CV, between 1976 and 1989. Currently, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Cementos Chihuahua. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez Flores Mr. Jose Antonio Gonzalez Flores serves as Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since May 21, 2014. Previously, he has occupied the positions of Vice President, Corporate Finance; Vice President, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs for CEMEX; and Vice President Planning and Finance for CEMEX Australia. Before that, he occupied positions in the Finance and Strategic Planning functions of the company. He holds an undergraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from Tecnológico de Monterrey in 1991, and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Stanford University in 1998.

Jaime Gerardo Elizondo Chapa Mr. Jaime Gerardo Elizondo Chapa serves as President CEMEX Europe at Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since 2015. Previously, he was President CEMEX South, Central America and the Caribbean since 2014. He joined the Company in 1985 and since then he has headed several operations, including Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, and, more recently, Mexico. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Cementos Chihuahua, Chairman and Vice Chairman of Camara Nacional de Cemento and Chairman of Camara de la Industria de la Transformacion de Nuevo Leon. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical and Systems Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from Universidad Tecnologica de Monterrey.

Joaquin Miguel Estrada Suarez Mr. Joaquin Miguel Estrada Suarez serves as President of CEMEX Asia Region, Middle East and Africa of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since 2014. He joined CEMEX in 1992 and has held several executive positions, including Head of Operations in Egypt and Spain, as well as Head of Trading in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. From 2008 to 2011, he was Board Member of OFICEMEN, and between 2010 and 2011, he acted as Chairman of CEMA. He graduated in Economics from Universidad de Zaragoza and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa.

Ignacio Madridejos Fernandez Mr. Ignacio Madridejos Fernandez serves as President of Cemex USA at Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capita since 2015. Previously, he served as President of CEMEX Northern Europe Region of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since 2014. He joined CEMEX in 1996 and after holding management positions in the Strategic Planning area, as well as he headed CEMEX operations in Egypt, Spain, and Western Europe. He has been Board Member of COMAC (Comercial de Materiales de Construccion SL), Chairman of the Board of OFICEMEN, Board Member of IECA (Instituto Espanol del Cemento y sus Aplicaciones) and Chairman of CEMA and Junior Achievement Foundation. In June 2010, he was appointed Vice Chairman of CEMBUREAU and in June 2011, he became its Chairman. He holds a Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Stanford University.

Jaime Muguiro Dominguez Mr. Jaime Muguiro Dominguez serves as President of CEMEX South, Central America and the Caribbean of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since April 12, 2011. He joined CEMEX in 1996, and held several executive positions in the areas of Strategic Planning, Business Development, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates, and Human Resources. More recently, he headed CEMEX operations in Egypt, Coracia and the Middle East. He graduated in Management from Universidad CEU San Pablo and holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Juan Romero Torres Mr. Juan Romero Torres serves as President of CEMEX Mexico Region of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since 2014. Previously, he served as President of CEMEX South America and Caribbean Region from March 1, 2005 until May 15, 2009, as well as President of CEMEX Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia Region of the Company, from May 15, 2009, until April 12, 2011. He joined Cemex in 1989 and served as Commercial Director of Cemex Espana, President of Cemex Colombia, Commercial Director of Cemex Mexico and President of Cemex Mexico. In the past, he worked at Cementos Sanson and Cementos Portland Morata de Jalon. He graduated in Law and Business and Economics, both from Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

Maher Al-Haffar Mr. Maher Al-Haffar serves as Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications and Public Affairs of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since May 21, 2014. He also served as a Managing Director in Finance and Head of Investor Relations for the company. Before joining CEMEX, He spent 19 years with Citicorp Securities Inc. and Santander Investment Securities as an investment banker and capital markets professional. He holds a degree in Economics from the University of Texas and Masters Degree in International Relations and Finance from Georgetown University.

Mauricio Doehner Cobian Mr. Mauricio Doehner Cobian serves as Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Risk Management of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since May 21, 2014. He is currently in charge of Corporate Affairs and Enterprise Risk Management. He has also worked in the public sector within the Mexican Presidency. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Tecnológico de Monterrey and an MBA from IESE/IPADE. He also has a Professional Certification in Competitive Intelligence from the FULD Academy of Competitive Intelligence in Boston, Massachusetts.

Luis Hernandez Echavez Mr. Luis Hernandez Echavez serves as Executive Vice President of Administration and Organization of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since 2014. He joined CEMEX in 1996, and has held senior management positions in the Strategic Planning and Human Resources areas. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and holds a Masters degree in Civil Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration degree, both from the University of Texas at Austin.

Juan Pablo San Agustin Rubio Mr. Juan Pablo San Agustin Rubio serves as Executive Vice President of Strategic Planning and New Business Development of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since April 12, 2011. He joined CEMEX in 1994 and has held executive positions in the Strategic Planning, Continuous Improvement, e-Business, and Marketing areas. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Universidad Metropolitana and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa.

Rafael Garza Lozano Mr. Rafael Garza Lozano serves as Director of Controller of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since 2014. He joined CEMEX in 1985. He is also Member of the Board of Consejo Mexicano para la Investigacion y Desarrollo de Normas de Informacion Financiera (CINIF) and Alternate Board Member of Cementos Chihuahua. He is Certified Public Accountant. He holds a Masters degree in Finance and Management from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, and he attended to the Executive Programs of Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico, Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE) and the Harvard University.

Ian Christian Armstrong Zambrano Mr. Ian Christian Armstrong Zambrano serves as Director of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since May 15, 2014. He is currently Vice President of Promotion and Analysis at Evercore Casa de Bolsa and a member of the Board of Tec Salud, Fondo Zambrano Hellion and the Board DIF Nuevo León. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He also obtained a Masters of Business Administration from IE Business School.

Tomas Milmo Santos Mr. Tomas Milmo Santos serves a Director of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since 2006. Previously, he acted as Alternate Member of the Company's Board, between 2001 and 2006. He is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Axtel SA de CV, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of Cemex Mexico, Promotora Ambiental SA and ITESM and Chairman of the Board of Tec Salud and Alianza Educativa por Nuevo Leon. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from the Stanford University in 1986.

Marcelo Zambrano Lozano Mr. Marcelo Zambrano Lozano serves as Director of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 31, 2017. He is founding partner and CEO of Board of Directors of Carza, S.A. Of C.V. In addition, He is a member of the councils Management of several companies and institutions, such as The case of Green Paper (formerly Paper Producer, S.A. Of C.V.), Banregio, S.A., Fibra Inn, Nacional Finance Delegation of Nuevo León, University of Monterrey, A.C., Grupo Vigia, S.A. de C.V., Instituto Tecnológico y de Superior Studies of Monterrey and the Treviño Foundation Elizondo. He was a member of the board of directors of CEMEX Mexico until February 2017. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Francisco Javier Fernandez Carbajal Eng. Francisco Javier Fernandez Carbajal serves as Independent Director of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since March 21, 2013. He has been on the Company's Board since February, 2012. Moreover, he acts as Member of the Finance and Corporate Practices Committees of the Company. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Primero Finanzas SA de CV and Primero Seguros SA de CV, Board Member of Femsa S.A.B. de C.V., Visa Inc., Fresnillo PLC and Alfa SAB de CV, and Chief Executive Officer of Servicios Administrativos Contry SA de CV, where he has been Equity Investment Advisor and Consultant in operations for investment banking since January 2002. In the past, he was Director of Corporate Development of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer SA de CV, where he joined in 1991. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering from Insituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and also holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School.

Rodolfo Garcia Muriel Eng. Rodolfo M. Garcia Muriel serves as Independent Director of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since March 21, 2013. He has been on the Company's Board since 1985. He is Member of the Company's Finance Committee. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Compania Industrial de Parras SA de CV. In addition, he is a Member of the Board of Directors of Inmobiliaria Romacarel, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Comfort Jet, S.A. de C.V., and Member of the regional board of directors of Banamex. Additionally, he has been Vice President of Camara Nacional de la Industria Textil. He holds a degree in Electromechanical Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Armando Garcia Segovia Eng. Armando J. Garcia Segovia serves as Independent Director of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since March 21, 2013. He has been on the Company's Board since 1983. Previously, he acted as Executive Vice President of Technology, Energy and Sustainability of the Company from May 15, 2009, to March 1, 2010, Executive Vice President of Development from 2000 to May 15, 2009, General Director of Development from 1996 to 2000, Director of Development from 1994 to 1996, Director of Corporate Services and Affiliate Companies from 1991 to 1994, Director of Operations from 1988 to 1991, and Director of Operational and Strategic Planning from 1985 to 1988. He initially joined CEMEX in 1975 and re-joined in 1985. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Materiales Industriales de Chihuahua SA de CV, Calhidra y Mortero de Chihuahua SA de CV, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SA de CV, Construcentro de Chihuahua SA de CV, Control Administrativo Mexicano SA de CV, Compania Industrial de Parras SA de CV, Fabrica La Estrella SA de CV, Prendas Textiles SA de CV, Telas de Parras SA de CV, Canacem, Confederacion Patronal de la Republica Mexicana and Centro Patronal de Nuevo Leon, among others. In the past, he worked at Cydsa SA de CV, from 1979 to 1981, and at Conek SA de CV, between 1981 and 1985. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering and Administration, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas.

Dionisio Garza Medina Eng. Dionisio Garza Medina serves as Independent Director of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since 1995. He is Chairman of the Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. Moreover, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Alfa SAB de CV until March 2010 and was Chairman of the Executive Board of the Universidad de Monterrey until April 2012. He is currently Honorary Chairman and Member of the Board of Alfa SAB de CV. He is also a Member of the Board of Advisers within the Secretariat of Economy of Mexico, Member of the Advisory Committee of the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies at the Harvard University, Chairman of the Board of Latinamerican Advisers of the Harvard Business School and Chairman of the advisory board of the engineering school and the trilateral commission of the University of Stanford, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree and a Masters degree in Industrial Engineering, both from the Stanford University, and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard University.

Jose Manuel Rincon Gallardo Puron Mr. Jose Manuel Rincon Gallardo Puron serves as Independent Director of Cemex Publicly Traded Stock Corporation with Variable Capital since 2003. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Member of the Audit Committee of Sonoco de Mexico SA de CV, Director and Member of the Audit Committee of Grupo Financiero Banamex SA de CV, Grupo Herdez SA de CV, General de Seguros SAB, Kansas City Southern and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SA de CV, and Member of the Board of Directors of Laboratorios Sanfer-Hormona. Currently, he is Member of Instituto Mexicano de Contadores Publicos AC and was Partner and Administrator of KPMG Mexico and Member of the Board of KPMG United States of America and KPMG International. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Corporate Practices Committee of Consejo Coordinador Empresarial. He is Certified Public Accountant. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and has degrees in Financial Administration from the University of California in Los Angeles, the Stanford University and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.