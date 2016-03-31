Name Description

Dina Mohapatra Shri. Dina Bandhu Mohapatra is an Executive Director of Canara Bank, with effect from January 22, 2016. He is General Manager of Bank of India.

Matam Rao Shri. Matam Venkata Rao serves as Executive Director of The Canara Bank Ltd., effective 09th, October 2017. He has been general manager of Allahabad Bank.

Pradyuman Rawat Mr. Pradyuman Singh Rawat is Executive Director of The Canara Bank Limited. He has over 34 years of banking experience and worked in different branches, Zonal Offices, Overseas Offices and Head Office of Bank of India with distinction. Mr. Rawat joined Bank of India in the year 1979 as an Officer and moved up to the rank of General Manager in 2011.

Rajat Bhargava Dr. Rajat Bhargava is Government Nominee Director of The Canara Bank Limited., with effect from July 26, 2013. He is a Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India.