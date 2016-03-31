Canara Bank Ltd (CNBK.NS)
CNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
305.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Thothala Manoharan
|2015
|Non-Official Director, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rakesh Sharma
|58
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
P. Bharathi
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Dina Mohapatra
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Matam Rao
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Pradyuman Rawat
|2016
|Executive Director
|
T. George Augustin
|2017
|Company Secretary
|
Rajat Bhargava
|49
|2013
|Government Nominee Director
|
Venkatachalam Iyer
|2016
|Director
|
H. Krishnamurthy
|2016
|Director
|
Suchindra Misra
|2016
|Government Nominee Director
|
Mahadev Rao
|2016
|Director
|
Uma Shankar
|2015
|Director - Nominee of RBI
|
Sairam Mocherla
|2013
|Part-time Non-Official Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Thothala Manoharan
|
Rakesh Sharma
|
P. Bharathi
|
Dina Mohapatra
|Shri. Dina Bandhu Mohapatra is an Executive Director of Canara Bank, with effect from January 22, 2016. He is General Manager of Bank of India.
|
Matam Rao
|Shri. Matam Venkata Rao serves as Executive Director of The Canara Bank Ltd., effective 09th, October 2017. He has been general manager of Allahabad Bank.
|
Pradyuman Rawat
|Mr. Pradyuman Singh Rawat is Executive Director of The Canara Bank Limited. He has over 34 years of banking experience and worked in different branches, Zonal Offices, Overseas Offices and Head Office of Bank of India with distinction. Mr. Rawat joined Bank of India in the year 1979 as an Officer and moved up to the rank of General Manager in 2011.
|
T. George Augustin
|
Rajat Bhargava
|Dr. Rajat Bhargava is Government Nominee Director of The Canara Bank Limited., with effect from July 26, 2013. He is a Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India.
|
Venkatachalam Iyer
|
H. Krishnamurthy
|
Suchindra Misra
|
Mahadev Rao
|
Uma Shankar
|Smt. Uma Shankar is Director - Nominee of RBI of The Canara Bank Limited., with effect from 23 February 2015. CGM, She holds the position of CGM, Department of Currency Management at Reserve Bank of India.
|
Sairam Mocherla
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Thothala Manoharan
|380,000
|
Rakesh Sharma
|1,172,390
|
P. Bharathi
|--
|
Dina Mohapatra
|351,770
|
Matam Rao
|--
|
Pradyuman Rawat
|2,310,860
|
T. George Augustin
|--
|
Rajat Bhargava
|--
|
Venkatachalam Iyer
|--
|
H. Krishnamurthy
|--
|
Suchindra Misra
|--
|
Mahadev Rao
|--
|
Uma Shankar
|--
|
Sairam Mocherla
|450,000
As Of 31 Mar 2016
