Name Description

Ian Tyler Mr. Ian P. Tyler has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Cairn Energy PLC., since May 15, 2014. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director in June 2013 and became non-executive Chairman in May 2014. He is qualified as a chartered accountant with Arthur Andersen in 1987, subsequently holding a number of senior finance and operational positions within listed companies before being appointed chief executive of Balfour Beatty plc from 2005 to 2013. During this time, he took the company from being primarily a UK construction business, to a global infrastructure services business. He is Non-executive director of BAE Systems plc, Non-executive chairman of Bovis Homes Group PLC, Independent chairman of AWE Management Limited, Senior independent non-executive director of Mediclinic International plc until February 2017. He holds Bachelor of Commerce, Birmingham University.

Simon Thomson Mr. Simon John Thomson is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Cairn Energy Plc. He was appointed to the Board in November 2006 as Legal and Commercial Director and became Chief Executive in July 2011. He was appointed Chief Executive in July 2011 having been Legal and Commercial Director since 2006 and holding various posts across the organisation including head of assets. Simon originally joined Cairn in 1995. He is Non-executive director of Graham’s The Family Dairy Limited, Member of the advisory Board of the Winning Scotland Foundation until March 2017. He holds LLB (Hons), Aberdeen University Diploma in Legal Practice, Glasgow University.

James Smith Mr. James Smith has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, since May 15, 2014. He was appointed to the Board in May 2014 as Chief Financial Officer. He joined Cairn in March 2014 from Rothschild where he was a director of the energy and power team with 15 years’ experience advising E&P companies, oil majors and national oil companies on their M&A transactions and equity and debt market financing. He BA (Hons), University of Oxford.

Alexander Berger Mr. Alexander Ferdinand Diederik Berger has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Cairn Energy PLC., since May 20, 2010. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director in May 2010. He holds Masters in Petroleum Engineering, Delft University. MBA Rotterdam School of Management. He is chief executive officer of Oranje-Nassau Energie B.V., a private Dutch exploration and production company based in Amsterdam. He is Chief executive officer of Oranje-Nassau Energie B.V., and a director of Oranje-Nassau Energie UK Limited and Oranje-Nassau Energy Petroleum Limited Non-executive director of Discover Exploration Limited.

Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel Ms. Nicoletta Giadrossi-Morel is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as an independent non-executive director in January 2017. She holds BA in Mathematics and Economics, Yale University MBA, Harvard Business School. She spent 10 years at GE where she became General Manager for GE’s Oil and Gas, Refinery & Petrochemicals Division. Subsequently, she spent a number of years in private equity ahead of being appointed VP and General Manager, EMEA at Dresser-Rand. She later joined Aker for two years before taking up the role of President (Region A, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Russia & India) at Technip, a role she held from 2014 to 2016. She is Non-executive director of Fincantieri S.p.A. Non-executive director or Bureau Veritas Group Non-executive director of Faively Transport.

Peter Kallos Mr. Peter S. Kallos has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since September 1, 2015. He holds Degree in Applied Physics, Strathclyde University Degree in Petroleum Engineering, Heriot Watt University, He has held a number of posts at Enterprise Oil including Head of Business Development, CEO Enterprise Italy and General Manager of the UK business before his appointment in 2002 as Executive Vice President International and Offshore at Petro-Canada. In 2010, Peter became Chief Executive of Buried Hill Energy. He is Chief Executive of Buried Hill Energy.

Keith Lough Mr. Keith Geddes Lough has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since May 14, 2015. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director in May 2015. He holds MA Economics, University of Edinburgh MSc in Finance, London Business School. He was Finance Director of British Energy PLC from 2001 to 2004 before becoming a founder shareholder and Chief Executive of Composite Energy Ltd, a privately owned coal-bed methane focused business. He held this post until 2011, when Composite was divested to Dart Energy. He is Senior Independent nonexecutive director of Rockhopper Exploration PLC Non-executive director of the UK Gas and Electricity Markets Authority Non-executive director of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. Non-executive director of Papau Mining PLC until November 2016 Non-executive director of Rock Solid Images Inc. until November 2016.

Iain McLaren Mr. Iain A. McLaren is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Cairn Energy PLC. Iain McLaren was appointed as an independent non-executive director in July 2008. He holds BA in Accountancy and Finance, Heriot Watt University. He is a chartered accountant and was formerly senior partner of KPMG in Scotland. He is also a past president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. He Chairman of Investors Capital Trust plc, Non-executive director of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon plc, Non-executive director of Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc, Non-executive director of Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc, Non-executive director of Jadestone Energy Inc.