Name Description

Michael Hibberd Mr. Michael John Hibberd is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Canacol Energy Ltd. Mr. Hibberd is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MJH Services Inc., a corporate finance advisory business established in 1995. Chairman of Heritage Oil Plc, Heritage Oil Corporation and Greenfields Petroleum Corporation. Executive Co Chairman of Sunshine Oilsands Ltd. Current director of Montana Exploration Corp., PetroFrontier Corp. and PanOrient Energy Corp. Through MJH Services Inc., Mr. Hibberd has been involved in privatization and development projects in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Prior to 1995, Mr. Hibberd spent 12 years in corporate finance with ScotiaMcLeod and was Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and a Director.

Charle Gamba Dr. Charle Gamba is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Canacol Energy Ltd. Has served director of Miramar Hydrocarbons Ltd. and Solimar Energy Limited. Past Vice President of Exploration for Occidental Oil and Gas Company in Colombia. Chief Geologist with Oxy in Ecuador and Chief Geoscientist for Oxy in Qatar. Geologist with 16 years of multidisciplinary experience in the oil and gas industry in Latin America, Middle East, North America, and South East Asia with Occidental Petroleum, Alberta Energy Company (EnCana), Canadian Occidental (Nexen), and Imperial Oil.

Jason Bednar Mr. Jason Bednar serves as Chief Financial Officer and Independent Director of Canacol Energy, Ltd. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of MENA Hydrocarbons Inc., an international oil and gas company. Former Chief Financial Officer and Director of Sagres Energy Inc., an international oil and gas exploration company. Former Chairman of Gallic Energy Ltd. Former Chief Financial Officer of Pan Orient Energy Corp., a South East Asia Exploration company, from 2004 to April 2009. Past Manager of Financial Reporting for Canadian 88 Energy Corp (1998-2002) and former Controller of Canadian Superior Energy Inc. (2002-2004). He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Ravi Sharma Mr. Ravi Sharma is Chief Operating Officer of Canacol Energy Ltd., effective October 1, 2015. Mr. Ravi Sharma is a reservoir engineer with 30 years of oil and natural gas experience in the Americas, Middle East, Russia, Australasia, and Africa. He has held progressively senior management roles at major E&P companies worldwide, most recently Head of Production & Operations with Afren Plc. where he was responsible for production, development and operations activities in West Africa. Prior to this, Mr. Sharma was Global Petroleum Engineering Manager for BHP Billiton Petroleum where he was responsible for managing the Central Subsurface Engineering Group. While there, he was involved in several natural gas production and development projects in Australasia. Mr. Sharma also held the position of Worldwide Chief Reservoir Engineer for Occidental Oil and Gas Corp. where his main responsibilities were to manage the central technical services group and provide technical oversight in reservoir engineering which included development planning for natural gas condensate fields in the Middle East. Mr. Sharma holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta.

Kevin Flick Mr. Kevin Flick is Vice President - Capital Markets and Investor Relations of Canacol Energy Ltd. Prior to his position with Canacol, Mr. Flick led business development and investor relations at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. Prior to TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., Mr. Flick led business development, capital formation, and mergers and acquisitions for various start-up and Fortune 1000 enterprises, participating in over 40 transactions with an aggregate value of $30 billion. Mr. Flick commenced his career with Goldman Sachs and the private equity firm Hicks, Muse, Tate and Furst.

Diego Alfonso Carvajal Mr. Diego Alfonso Carvajal is Vice President - New Ventures of Canacol Energy Ltd. Mr. Carvajal is a Geologist with over 31 years of experience in E&P activities, mainly in Colombia but also internationally. Prior to joining Canacol, Mr. Carvajal was the Chief Executive Officer of Carrao Energy Ltd., a private oil and gas exploration company he co-founded and co-managed until its acquisition by the Corporation in 2011. He was the former Vice President, Exploration of Ecopetrol (Colombian State Oil Company) being responsible for all exploration activities in the country and overseas. Prior to that, Mr. Carvajal worked for TEXACO and BP, both in Colombia and abroad. Mr. Carvajal has been President of the Colombian Association of Petroleum Geologists and Geophysicists (affiliated to AAPG) and a Professor at the Graduate School of Geoscience of the National University of Colombia.

Mark Teare Mr. Mark Teare is Vice President - Exploration of Canacol Energy Ltd. Mr. Teare has 24 years of experience with a number of senior international Canadian energy companies in Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Australia, and Canada. Over the nine-year period prior to joining Canacol, Mr. Teare held a series of senior management roles at EnCana Corporation including Country Lead for Brazil, and Vice President of Exploration and Joint Ventures in Ecuador. Mr. Teare also held a variety of lead technical roles at Alberta Energy Company in Australia, and Home Oil Company in Argentina and Canada. Mr. Teare holds a Master of Science degree in Geology from McGill University, and is based in the Corporation’s head office in Calgary.

Anthony Zaidi Mr. Anthony Zaidi serves as Vice President - Business Development, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Canacol Energy Ltd. Mr. Zaidi is a lawyer and businessman with significant experience in corporate finance and in the mining and energy sector in Colombia. Prior to joining Canacol, Mr. Zaidi was the President and General Counsel of Carrao Energy Ltd., a private oil and gas exploration company he co-founded and co-managed until its acquisition by the Corporation in 2011. Prior to Carrao, he had been an officer or director of several private and public companies, including Integral Oil Services, Pacific Rubiales Energy, Petromagdalena Energy, Medoro Resources and others, as well as a securities lawyer at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP. Mr. Zaidi holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Toronto as well as a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree from McGill University.

Luis Baena Dr. Luis Baena is no longer Vice President - Business Development, Columbia, Director of Canacol Energy Ltd. Effective from November 21, 2014. Mr. Baena is Founder and current Vice President, Business Development Colombia and director of the Corporation. Former President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Superview S.A., a Colombian telecommunications company sold to Telmex. Former Colombian representative of BGP, a Chinese seismic company. Mr. Baena holds a Doctor of Medicine, Masters in International Affairs in Finance and Business from Columbia University of NY and Doctoral studies at Nova South Eastern University in International Business Administration.

Oswaldo Cisneros Mr. Oswaldo J. Cisneros serves as Director Nominee of the Company. Mr. Cisneros is the principal of Cavengas and currently serves as the president of Corporacion Digitel, a telecom company; Maritime Contractors de Venezuela, an oil drilling services company; Fabrica Nacional de Vidrios, a glass bottle manufacturer; and Central Azucarero Portuguesa, a sugar mill factory. Previously, Mr. Cisneros served as the president of Pepsi Cola Venezuela and of Telcel Celular CA, a partner of Bellsouth International. He currently serves as a director of Harvest Natural Resources Inc., a New York Stock Exchange-listed energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and disposition of oil and natural gas properties.

Francisco Diaz Mr. Francisco Diaz is Director of the Company. Mr. Diaz brings broad experience in industrial and consumer sectors, both locally within Colombia and internationally. From 2004 to 2011, he was president and chief executive officer of Organizacion Corona, one of the largest private groups in Colombia. Prior to his association with Corona, he was with Monsanto Company in St. Louis, Mo. (1991 to 2003), where he held various executive positions, among them: president of the global food ingredients division; corporate vice-president of global strategy, Illinois; and vice-president and general manager for Latin America in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Mr. Diaz received a BSc in chemical engineering from Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., and has a master of science in business management from Arthur D. Little School of Management in Cambridge, Mass. He is also a graduate of the advanced executive management program from J. L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management of Northwestern University.

Alberto Sosa Schlageter Mr. Alberto Jose Sosa Schlageter serves as Director Nominee of the Company. Mr. Sosa Schlageter is currently the chief executive officer of Corporacion Digitel, a telecom company, and serves as the chairman of Ceramica Carabobo, a manufacturing company operating in Venezuela. He also serves as a director of CAPCA, a sugary refinery, and of Fabrica Nacional de Vidrios, a glass bottle manufacturer. Mr. Sosa Schlageter received a degree in business administration in 1983 from Ohio Wesleyan University in Ohio, United States, and received an MBA from the University of Denver in Colorado, U.S.

Gregory Elliot Gregory D. Elliott is an Independent Director of Canacol Energy Ltd. President of Workstrings International. Mr. Elliott started his career in 1981 at Chevron serving in various drilling engineering-related assignments. He served as a well test Engineer, frequently traveling to Africa, Europe and Southeast Asia before joining Chevron's International Drilling team in 1989 where he planned and drilled wells in Africa, Europe, Southeast Asia, Kazakhstan and South America. Mr. Elliott continues to manage and grow Workstrings, currently the second largest oilfield rental company in the world. Mr. Elliott was a Charter member of Geoproduction Oil and Gas Company, founded in 2001. Mr. Elliott earned his degree in Petroleum Engineering from Louisiana State University. He is an Independent Director of the Company.

Stuart Hensman Mr. Stuart P. Hensman is an Independent Director of Canacol Energy Ltd. Mr. Hensman is Chairman of the Board of Governors of CI Funds, a director of RIFCO Inc., Qwest Diversified Capital Corporation, Trident Performance Corp., and Trident Performance Corp. II. Prior to 2003, Mr. Hensman was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. Mr. Hensman was a Managing Director (Institutional Equities) at Scotia Capital Inc. (London) from 1987 to 1999. Prior to this, he held a number of analytical and portfolio management positions at Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada from 1981 to 1986. Mr. Hensman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Winnipeg and a Masters of Science from the Loughborough University.