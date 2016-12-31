Name Description

Norman Edwards Mr. Norman Murray Edwards, O.C.. serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Edwards is an investor and corporate director. Prior to December 2015, he was President, Edco Financial Holdings Ltd., a private management and consulting company. He has been a major contributor to the success and growth of the Corporation since becoming a Director and significant shareholder in 1988. Prior thereto, he was a partner of the law firm Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer in Calgary. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Great Distinction) from the University of Saskatchewan and a Bachelor of Laws degree (Honours) from the University of Toronto and is a recipient of the Order of Canada. Mr. N.M. Edwards is a member of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives and is on the Board of Directors of the C. D. Howe Institute.

Steve Laut Mr. Steve W. Laut serves as President, Director of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. Mr. Laut has been President of the Corporation since 2005. Prior thereto, he joined the Corporation as Senior Exploitation Engineer in 1991 and was appointed to positions of increasing responsibility as Vice-President, Operations in 1996; Executive Vice-President, Operations in 2001; Chief Operating Officer in 2003; and, President in 2005. He has been instrumental in contributing to the Corporation’s growth and success during his tenure. Mr. S.W. Laut holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geoscientists of Alberta (“APEGA”).

Corey Bieber Mr. Corey B. Bieber serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Mr. Bieber has been officer of the Company since April 2005; prior thereto Director, Investor Relations of the Company from July 2002 to April 2005 and most recently Vice-President, Investor Relations April 2005 to February 2007.

Tim McKay Mr. Tim S. McKay serves as Chief Operating Officer of Canadian Natural Resources Limited. He has 22 years of service.

Darren Fichter Mr. Darren M. Fichter serves as Executive Vice President - Canadian Conventional of the Company. He was Senior Vice President - Exploitation of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Since January 2012; prior thereto Manager, Heavy Oil South April 2004 to June 2009 and most recently Vice-President, Exploitation of CNR International (U.K.) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, from June 2009 to January 2012.

Real Cusson Mr. Real M. Cusson serves as Senior Vice President - Marketing of Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Real Doucet Mr. Real J. H. Doucet serves as Senior Vice President - Horizon Projects of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been Officer of the Company since October 2000. Prior thereto director of various divisions at Suncor Inc. since 1993.

Allan Frankiw Mr. Allan E. Frankiw serves as Senior Vice President - Production of the Company. He was Vice President - Production, East of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since March 2007; prior thereto Manager Midstream for Anadarko Canada Corporation from November 1998 to March 2005, Manager Facilities & Construction for Anadarko Canada Corporation from April 2005 to November 2006, and most recently Production Manager, Edson of the Company from November 2006 to March 2007.

Ronald Laing Mr. Ronald K. Laing serves as Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Land of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since March 2009; prior thereto Commercial Operations Advisor of the Company from November 2003 to April 2004, and most recently Manager, Commercial Operations of the Company from April 2004 to March 2009.

William Peterson Mr. William R. Peterson serves as Senior Vice President - Development Operations of the Company. He was Senior Vice President - Production and Development Operations of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since April 2004; prior thereto Production Manager, West of the Company.

Kendall Stagg Mr. Kendall W. Stagg serves as Senior Vice President - Exploration of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since October 2004; prior thereto Manager Exploration, B. C. of the Company from June 2002 to September 2004.

Scott Stauth Mr. Scott G. Stauth serves as Senior Vice President - North American Operations of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since November 2006; prior thereto Manager, Eastern Field Operations of the Company April 2003 to November 2006.

Robin Zabek Mr. Robin Sean Zabek serves as Senior Vice President - Exploitation of the Company. He was Vice President - Exploitation East of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Since March 2014; prior thereto Manager Exploitation from September 2006 to March 2014.

Christopher Grayston Mr. Christopher I. Grayston serves as Vice President - Finance and E&P Accounting of the Company since May 2015. Prior thereto he was Assistant Controller, Operations Accounting from November 2010 to March 2014 and most recently Controller, Operations Accounting from March 2014 to May 2015.

Paul Mendes Mr. Paul M. Mendes serves as Vice President - Legal, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He is officer of the Company since February 2010; prior thereto Director, Legal Services, Horizon from January 2007 to February 2010.

Murray Harris Mr. Murray G. Harris serves as Vice President - Financial Controller and Horizon Accounting of the Company since March 2012. Prior thereto he has been Financial Controller from June 2005 to March 2012.

Bryan Bradley Mr. Bryan C. Bradley serves as Vice President - Marketing of Canadian Natural Resources Limited., since November 2011. Prior thereto Manager Crude Oil Marketing from November 2006 to November 2011.

James Corson Mr. James F. Corson serves as Vice President - Human Resources of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since January 2007; prior thereto Vice- President, Human Resources of Qatar Petroleum Corp. from March 1997 to July 2005 and most recently Director Human Resources and Stakeholder Relations of the Company from July 2005 to 2007.

Troy Anderson Mr. Troy J.P. Anderson serves as Vice-President - West Conventional Operations of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., since January 2015. Prior thereto he was UK1 Production Manager from March 2009 to July 2011, Production Manager from July 2011 to October 2013 and most recently Northern Operations Manager from October 2013 to January 2015.

Jeffrey Bergeson Mr. Jeffrey J. Bergeson serves as Vice-President - Exploitation, East of the Company. He was Vice President - Exploitation, West of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since May 2007; prior thereto he was Exploitation Manager of the Company.

Trevor Cassidy Mr. Trevor J. Cassidy serves as Vice President - Production Central of the Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., since August 2014. Prior thereto he was Production Manager from April 2005 to August 2014.

Mark Chalmers Mr. Mark Chalmers serves as Vice President - Exploration Central of the Company since January 2015. Prior thereto he was Exploration Manager, British Columbia North from December 2006 to September 2010 and most recently Exploration Manager, Northern Plains from September 2010 to January 2015.

William Clapperton Mr. William R. Clapperton serves as Vice President - Regulatory, Stakeholder and Environmental Affairs of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been Officer of the company since January 2002; prior thereto Manager, Surface Land and Environment for the Company.

Jay Froc Mr. Jay E. Froc serves as Vice President - Infrastructure, Logistics and Project Controls of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., since June 2013. Most recently held various positions with Suncor Energy Inc. since 2006.

Dean Halewich Mr. Dean W. Halewich serves as Vice President - Thermal and Heavy Oil Facilities of the Company. He was Vice President - Facilities and Pipelines of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. He is Officer of the Company since September 2011; prior thereto Manager, Facilities Engineering from February 2002 to May 2011 and most recently Manager, Thermal Projects from May 2011 to September 2011.

Jon Halford Mr. Jon Halford serves as Vice President - Commercial Operations of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. He is officer of the Company since January 2015. Prior thereto Manager, Materials and Contracts from June 2010 to November 2010 and most recently Director, Supply Management – Major Projects.

Ken Harke Mr. Ken Harke serves as Vice President - Thermal and East Conventional Operations of the Company since April, 2016. Prior thereto Area Superintendent, St. Albert and Edson, Alberta from January, 2003 to April, 2014 and most recently Manager, Operations North Central Alberta from April, 2014 to April, 2016.

David Holt Mr. David B. Holt serves as Vice President - Production, West of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., since September 2011. Prior thereto he was Production Manager, Heavy Oil North from January 2003 to September 2011.

John Howard Mr. John A. Howard serves as Vice President - Production, East of the Company. He was Vice President - Thermal Production Primrose of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Since September 2011; prior thereto Project Manager, Bitumen Upgrading from May 2006 to May 2007; Manager, Deep Basin Production from May 2007 to October 2009 and most recently Manager, SAGD Production from October 2009 to September 2011.

Gerard Iannattone Mr. Gerard Iannattone serves as Vice President -Thermal Exploitation Athabasca of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., since March 2014. Prior thereto Exploitation Manager, N. E. British Columbia from November 2006 to March 2014.

Kevin Kowbel Mr. Kevin B. Kowbel serves as Vice President - Drilling and Completions of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. He has been Officer of the Company since January 2012. Prior thereto Drilling Manager from April 2006 to January 2012.

Trevor Krause Mr. Trevor D. Krause serves as Vice President - Exploration, East of the Company since January 2015. Prior thereto he was Exploration Manager, N. E. Alberta from April 2007 to July 2011 and most recently Exploration Manager, Heavy Oil South from July 2011 to January 2015.

Dan Krentz Mr. Dan H. Krentz serves as Vice President - Exploration, West of the Company since March 2014. Prior thereto Exploration Manager, Foothills from November 2006 to April 2011 and most recently Exploration Manager, Deep Basin from April 2011 to March 2014.

Raul Lanfranchi Mr. Raul Lanfranchi serves as Vice President - Horizon Downstream Projects of the Company since February 2016. Prior thereto Project Manager, Horizon from July 2006 to March 2013, Project Director, Horizon Downstream from April 2013 to January 2016.

Ken MacKenzie Mr. Ken MacKenzie serves as Vice President - Mining, Horizon Operations of the Company since July 2016. Prior thereto Director, Mine Technical Services from November 2011 to June 2016.

Pamela McIntyre Ms. Pamela A. McIntyre serves as Vice President - Safety and Asset Integrity of the Company since May 2011. Prior thereto Project Integration Manager from July 2007 to January 2011 and most recently Manager, Special Projects Assets from January 2011 to May 2011.

Casey McWhan Mr. Casey D. McWhan serves as Vice President - Horizon Bitumen Production of the Company. He was Vice President - Bitumen Production of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., since November 2011. Prior thereto President, Modec du Brasil from January 2006 to September 2008; Senior Vice-President, Prosafe Production from September 2008 to January 2010 and most recently Continuous Process Improvement Lead with the Company from April 2010 to November 2011.

Kevin Melnyk Mr. Kevin Melnyk serves as Vice President - Horizon Upgrading and Utilities of the Company since November 2015. Prior thereto he was Agrium Plant Manager, Fort Saskatchewan Nitrogen Operations 2009 to 2012, Redwater Nitrogen Operations 2012-2015 and most recently Director, Utilities and Upgrading from January 2015 to October 2015.

S. John Parr Mr. S. John Parr serves as Vice President - Conventional Facilities and Pipelines of the Company. He was Vice President - Thermal Projects of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since April 2004; prior thereto Production Manager, Heavy Oil of the Company from July 2002 to April 2004.

David Payne Mr. David A. Payne serves as Vice President - Exploitation, West of the Company. He was Vice President - Exploitation, Central of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since October 2004; prior thereto Exploitation Manager, Technical Projects of the Company from August 2003 to October 2004, Vice-President, Exploitation, West from October 2004 to April 2007, and most recently Vice- President, Exploitation, East from May 2007 to February 2008.

Andrew Richardson Mr. Andrew Richardson serves as Vice President - Production, Thermal of the Company. He was Vice President - Thermal Production Athabasca of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. He is officer of the Company since March 2014; prior thereto Manager Production Engineering, Long Lake with Nexen Inc. from August 2006 to January 2012, Manager CSS Production with the Company from January 2012 to November 12, 2012 and most recently Manager, Wolf Lake and Production Development from December 2012 to March 2014.

Joy Romero Ms. Joy P. Romero serves as Vice President - Technology and Innovation of the Company. She was Vice President - Technology Development of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. She has been officer of the Company since March 2008; prior thereto Director, Bitumen Production Process of the Company from September 2002 to March 2008.

Sheldon Schroeder Mr. Sheldon L. Schroeder serves as Vice President - Horizon Upstream Projects of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since April 2004; prior thereto Director, Project Control of the Company from September 2002 to April 2004.

Michael Skipper Mr. Michael Skipper serves as Vice President - Exploitation, Central of the Company since March 3, 2017. Prior thereto Brintnell Exploitation Engineer from February 2011 to January 2012, Heavy Oil South Exploitation Manager from February 2012 to February 2016 and most recently Brintnell Exploitation Manager from February 2016 to March 2017.

Kara Slemko Ms. Kara Slemko serves as Vice President - Supply Management of the Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., since January 2015. Prior thereto Director Operations with Canadian National Railway from February 2003 to February 2011, Management Consultant with Ernst & Young LLP from March 2011 to September 2012 and most recently Director, Supply Management, Operations with the Corporation from September 2012 to January 2015.

Stephen Suche Mr. Stephen C. Suche serves as Vice President - Information and Corporate Services of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since July 2006; prior thereto Manager Information and Corporate Services of the Company January 2000 to July 2006.

Domenic Torriero Mr. Domenic Torriero serves as Vice President - Thermal Exploration of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since November 2006; prior thereto Vice- President Geology and Geophysics of Petrovera Resources Limited January 1999 to March 2004 and most recently Exploration Manager of the Company March 2004 to November 2006.

Betty Yee Ms. Betty Yee serves as Vice President - Land of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. She is officer of the Company since June 2013. Most recently was Manager of Acquisition and Divestments of the Company since 2003.

Daryl Youck Mr. Daryl G. Youck serves as Vice President - Thermal Exploitation Primrose of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. He has been officer of the Company since February 2008; prior thereto Manager, Exploitation of the Company July 2002 to February 2008.

Gordon Giffin Amb. Gordon D. Giffin serves as Lead Independent Director of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. He is a partner at Dentons US LLP, in their Washington, D. C. and Atlanta, Georgia offices, and was a Senior Partner with McKenna Long & Aldridge LLP, a law firm based in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, Georgia from 2001 to 2015 when they merged with Dentons. Prior thereto, he was the United States Ambassador to Canada from 1997 to 2001 after a career spanning 20 years engaged in the private practice of business and regulatory law. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Duke University and a J.D. from Emory University School of Law.

Catherine Best Ms. Catherine M. Best, FCA, ICD.D., serves as Independent Director of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Ms. Best is a corporate director. Until May 2009, she served as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Alberta Health Services. Prior to that she was Executive Vice-President, Risk Management and Chief Financial Officer of Calgary Health Region from 2000. Prior to 2000, she was with Ernst & Young, a firm of chartered accountants where she served as a staff member and manager from 1980 to 1991, and was Corporate Audit Partner from 1991 to 2000. She holds a Bachelor of Interior Design degree from the University of Manitoba. Ms. C.M. Best is a Chartered Accountant, was awarded her FCA designation in 2005 and her ICD.D in 2009 and is a member of the Board of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Calgary Foundation, The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and the Calgary Stampede Foundation.

Timothy Faithfull Mr. Timothy W. Faithfull serves as Independent Director of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Mr. Faithfull is a corporate director. Until July 2003, when he retired, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Canada Limited. He joined the Royal Dutch Shell Group of companies in 1967 and throughout his 36 year international career with them he held ever increasing senior positions including Vice-President Crude Oil Shell International Trading and Shipping Company from 1993 to 1996 and Chairman and CEO Shell Companies in Singapore from 1996 to 1999, culminating in his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of Shell Canada Limited. Between 1999 and July 2003, he also served on the boards of the Calgary Health Trust and Epcor Centre for the Performing Arts and is Chairman of the Starehe Endowment Fund in the UK and a Council Member of the Canada-UK Colloquia. Mr. T.W. Faithfull holds Master of Arts from the University of Oxford (Keble College) (Philosophy, Politics and Economics) and is an alumnus of the London Business School (Senior Executive Program). He is a Distinguished Friend of the University of Oxford and of the London Business School. In the UK he is a director of ICE Futures Europe, a non-public company. As part of his ICE Futures Europe role, he serves on the Brent Oversight Committee of the ICE Brent Index, the regulated benchmark for Brent crude oil futures. He is a former director of AMEC plc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Enerflex Systems Income Fund and Shell Pensioners Trust Ltd. (private).

Gary Filmon Hon. Gary A. Filmon, P.C., O.C., O.M., serves as Independent Director of Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Mr. Filmon is a corporate director. Previously, he was a consulting engineer for five years and President of Success/Angus Commercial College for eleven years. He served in public office for over 20 years becoming Premier of Manitoba in 1988 until 1999, retiring from public office in 2000. He also served as a member and Chair of Canada’s Security and Intelligence Review Committee from 2001 to 2010. He has received numerous community achievement awards, is a Member of the Order of Manitoba and, in 2009, became an officer of the Order of Canada. Mr. G.A. Filmon holds Bachelor of Science and Masters degrees in Civil Engineering and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Manitoba. In 2015, he received his ICD.D designation.

Christopher Fong Mr. Christopher L. Fong serves as Independent Director of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Mr. Fong is a corporate director. Until his retirement in May 2009, he was Global Head, Corporate Banking, Energy with RBC Capital Markets. Prior thereto, between 1974 and September 1980 Mr. C.L. Fong worked as a petroleum engineer and as corporate planning analyst in the oil and gas industry. He has served as Chair of EducationMatters, Calgary’s Public Education Trust and as a governor of Honen’s, an International Piano Competition. He is past Chair of UNICEF Canada. Mr. C.L. Fong graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree and has post graduate courses in Finance, Economics and Accounting from McGill University and the University of Calgary. He sits on the Petroleum Advisory Committee of the Alberta Securities Commission.

Wilfred Gobert Mr. Wilfred A. Gobert serves as Independent Director of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. Mr. Gobert is an independent businessman. Until his retirement in 2006, he was Vice-Chair of Peters and Co. Limited, a position he held since 2002, and was a member of its Board of Directors and its Executive Committee. He joined Peters & Co. Limited in 1979 as Managing Director, Research and throughout his career at the firm his responsibilities included research analysis of integrated oil companies and oil and gas producers. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, he consistently ranked among the top ten rated analysts in the annual survey of oil industry analysts in Canada. Mr. W.A. Gobert received an MBA degree from McMaster University as well as Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree from the University of Windsor and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He sits on a number of not-for-profit boards and is Senior Fellow, Energy Studies, Centre for Energy Policy Studies with The Fraser Institute.

Frank McKenna The Hon. Frank J. McKenna, P.C., O.C., O.N.B., QC., serves as Independent Director of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. Mr. F.J. McKenna has been the Deputy Chair of TD Bank Group since May 2006. Prior to this, he served as Canadian Ambassador to the United States from 2005 to 2006. From 1998 to 2005, he acted as Counsel to the Atlantic Canada law firm McInnes Cooper, while serving on numerous boards, and he was Premier of New Brunswick from 1987 to 1997. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Francis Xavier University, a post-graduate degree in political science from Queen’s University, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of New Brunswick. He received the Order of Canada in 2008.

David Tuer Mr. David A. Tuer serves as Independent Director of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd. Mr. D.A. Tuer is Chairman of Optiom Inc., a private insurance company. Prior thereto, from 2010 to 2015, he was Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Teine Energy Ltd., a private oil and gas exploration company. He served as Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marble Point Energy Ltd. the predecessor to Teine Energy Ltd., also a private oil and gas exploration company from 2008 until 2010. He was Chairman of the Calgary Health Region, a position he held from 2001 to 2008 when the Alberta government consolidated all of the provincial health regions under one authority, Alberta Health Services. Mr. D.A. Tuer also served as Executive Vice-Chairman, BA Energy Inc. from 2005 until 2008, when it was acquired by its parent company Value Creation Inc. through a Plan of Arrangement and which was engaged in the development, building and operations of a merchant heavy oil upgrader in Northern Alberta for the purpose of upgrading bitumen and heavy oil feedstock into high-quality crude oils. Prior thereto, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of PanCanadian Petroleum Inc. from 1994 to 2001 and President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Hawker Resources Inc. from 2003 to 2005. Mr. D.A. Tuer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Calgary. He is serving on the board of directors of Altalink Management LLP, a private limited partnership, and Optiom Inc., a private insurance provider.