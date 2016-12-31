Name Description

Robert Pace Mr. Robert L. Pace, D. COMM., C.M., serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Canadian National Railway Co. Mr. Pace became Chair of the Board of Directors of CN in 2014 and is President and Chief Executive Officer, The Pace Group (radio broadcasting, real estate development and environmental services). He began his professional career practicing law in Halifax. In 1981, he accepted an appointment to act as the Atlantic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honorable Pierre Elliott Trudeau, in Ottawa. In addition to serving on the public boards mentioned in the following table, Mr. Pace is Chairman of the Walter Gordon Foundation, a director of the Atlantic Salmon Federation and former director of the Asia Pacific Foundation. Mr. Pace holds an MBA and an LL.B from Dalhousie University and holds an Honorary Doctor of Commerce Degree from Saint Mary’s University. He was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2016. Mr. Pace has also completed Corporate Director education programs at both Harvard and Chicago Business Schools.

Luc Jobin Mr. Luc Jobin serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Canadian National Railway Company. Mr. Jobin became President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on July 1, 2016. He joined CN as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer in June 2009, with responsibilities including financial management, strategic planning, information technology and corporate development. Prior to his appointment at CN, Mr. Jobin spent close to five years as Executive Vice-President of Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, where he was responsible for the company’s portfolio of diversified investments. He also spent 22 years in a variety of financial and executive management positions with Imasco Limited and its Canadian tobacco subsidiary, Imperial Tobacco, where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Jobin is a board member of The Tolerance Foundation, an organization that strives to sensitize teenagers about the negative impacts of prejudices. Mr. Jobin obtained his Chartered Accountant Accreditation from the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants. He earned his Diploma in Public Accountancy from McGill University

Ghislain Houle Mr. Ghislain Houle is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company. He was appointed Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer in July 2016, based in Montreal. His responsibilities at CN include financial management and strategic planning. Previously, he had been Vice-President and Corporate Comptroller since March 2016, and Vice-President – Financial Planning since March 2007. Mr. Houle joined CN in September 1997 as Chief of Internal Audit. In July 1998, he was appointed Managing Director, ISP Project, a three-year initiative to improve business processes by replacing CN's administrative support systems with the SAP integrated solution. He became Vice-President and Treasurer in 2001 and in 2004, he was responsible for the integration of the Business Development Group with CN Railway Properties, which he already managed since November 2002. Prior to joining CN, Mr. Houle held the position of Senior Manager in tax and audit at a major accounting firm. Mr. Houle is a CPA, CA and holds a bachelor of commerce degree from Laval University and an MBA from McGill University.

Russell Hiscock Mr. Russell J. Hiscock serves as President and Chief Executive Officer - CN Investment Division of Canadian National Railway Company. He served as general manager of the CN Investment Division. As general manager, Hiscock's responsibilities were equivalent to those of individuals with the title of chief investment officer and chief operating officer, including investment policy, asset allocation, oversight of portfolio managers, finance and administration, accounting, performance measurement, information technology and human resources management. He obtained a B. Math. Degree (University of Waterloo) in 1975, an MA - Economics (University of Western Ontario) in 1976, an MBA (University of Toronto) in 1977, the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification in 1983, and the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) designation in 1986. He is a member of the Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation and the Loyola High School Foundation Investment Committees, and is past chairman of the Pension Investment Association of Canada (PIAC).

Michael Cory Mr. Michael Cory serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Canadian National Railway Company. He started with CN in 1981 at the Symington Yard Diesel Shop in Winnipeg as a labourer. Over the years, he has held operational positions, worked in Customer Service and Marketing, and served as superintendent, general superintendent, director of Service Design and Network Operations superintendent. In January 2006, he became general manager of Operations for the Michigan sub Region and in September of 2006 became assistant vice-president of Network Operations based in Edmonton. He become Senior Vice President, Western Region of Canadian National Railway Company effective March 31, 2009.

Jean-Jacques Ruest Mr. Jean-Jacques Ruest serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer of Canadian National Railway Company. Mr. Ruest was appointed CN’s Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer (the ”CMO”) on January 1, 2010 and is responsible for providing the strategic direction and leadership for CN’s sales, marketing and supply chain solutions groups. He is a seasoned executive and has extensive marketing experience within the railway industry. Prior to joining CN, he accumulated more than 15 years of experience working for a major international chemical company. Mr. Ruest holds a Masters in Business Administration in marketing from HEC Montréal and a Bachelor of Science degree in applied chemistry from the Université de Sherbrooke. He also completed the executive program from the University of Michigan’s business school.

Sean Finn Mr. Sean Finn serves as Executive Vice President - Corporate Services, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary of Canadian National Railway Co. Mr. Finn was appointed Senior Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary in December 2000 and CN’s Executive Vice-President Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer (the “CLO”) in December 2008. He is responsible for a wide array of legal, government, regulatory, public affairs, risk mitigation and security matters. As Corporate Secretary, he is also responsible for CN’s Corporate Governance practices. Mr. Finn led CN’s tax function and was appointed CN’s Vice-President, Treasurer and Principal Tax Counsel in January 2000. Before joining the Company, he was the Managing Tax Partner for a major Montreal law firm. Mr. Finn graduated from the Faculty of Law of the University of Montreal, after which he was admitted to the Quebec Bar, and is a member of the Canadian and American Bar Associations. Mr. Finn has completed the Directors Education Program offered by the Institute of Corporate Directors and the Rotman School of Management, as well as the Excellence in the Boardroom Program at the Rotman School of Management, Executive Programs, University of Toronto.

Serge Leduc Mr. Serge Leduc serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Technology Officer of the Company since October 2016. He is responsible for the strategy and development of CN’s technology and Information Systems, including the company’s technological deployment of Positive Train Control. Previously, he had been CN’s Vice-President and Chief Information Officer since December 2013. He joined CN’s IT team in April 2013 after more than 25 years of experience in IT where he has held various senior positions for Canadian and international organizations. Prior to joining CN, Serge had been head of IT for the Eastern Europe Region, Canadian CIO and head of IT global operations for British American Tobacco where his responsibilities included implementing SAP and global supply chain management solutions in multiple countries around the world as well as running a major enterprise infrastructure program. Throughout his career, Serge gained extensive experience in transportation, sales, supply chain, manufacturing and retail working in the forest products and fast moving consumer goods industries. He was also responsible for a large number of key strategic infrastructure projects, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) deployments, methodology and governance implementations, strategic outsourcing initiatives, and significant business transformation projects.

Matthew Barker Mr. Matthew Barker serves as Senior Vice President - Network Operations and Planning of the Company. He was appointed Senior Vice-President, Network Operations and Planning in October 2016, based in Edmonton, Alberta. In this role, Mack is responsible for some of CN’s Mechanical functions as well all of the company’s Network Transportation functions, including Car Management, Motive Power, Service Design, Network Planning and Customer Service. Prior to his appointment, he had been Vice-President, Network Operations and Planning since 2013. Mr. Barker has over 35 years of CN service, in a variety of progressively responsible roles in Operations, Information Technology and Marketing. In 1998 he moved from Marketing to Operations and led the team responsible for developing CN's industry leading Scheduled Railway Operating Plan. Since that time, Mr. Barker has been instrumental in driving continued efficiency gains and service quality initiatives. He holds a Bachelors of Computer Science, and an MBA, both from Concordia University in Montreal.

Scott Daniels Mr. Scott Daniels serves as Senior Vice President - Strategy and Innovation of the Company since February 2017. Mr. Daniels plays a pivotal role in planning, developing and executing core initiatives and breakthrough projects at CN, as well as in supporting growth and innovation throughout the company. Prior to joining CN, he was a Senior Partner and the National Industrials Sector Leader at Deloitte, and former Senior Partner at Monitor Group, where he led the Global Chemicals and Energy Practices. His work has been primarily focused on advising senior management of global Fortune 100 companies on a broad range of issues related to growth and competitiveness, largely in the energy and resources, commodity and specialty chemicals, and agriculture sectors. Mr. Daniels holds a Master of Arts in Economics from Queen’s University and an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Economics from McGill University.

John Orr Mr. John Frederick Orr serves as Senior Vice President - Southern Region of Canadian National Railway Company. He was appointed CN's Senior Vice-President, Southern Region in April 2015. Previously, he had been CN’s Vice-President, Eastern Region since March 2013. Mr. Orr joined CN in 1985 as a conductor in London, Ontario, taking on positions of increasing responsibility with a variety of duties before being named Assistant General Manager, MacMillan Yard in Toronto in 2005. He was promoted to General Manager, Mac Yard in 2006. He was appointed to lead the Prairie Sub-region as General Manager in Edmonton in 2007, and was promoted to Assistant Vice-President, Operations, BC South in Vancouver in April 2009. In September 2011, he was promoted to Vice-President, Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer. Mr. Orr has been recognized for his role in numerous process improvements, mentoring programs and progressive safety culture initiatives. Mr. Orr holds an undergraduate degree in Environmental Studies from the University of Waterloo and has continued his own professional development at the University of Guelph, the Niagara Leadership Institute, Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, and Harvard University.

Kimberly Madigan Ms. Kimberly A. Madigan serves as Vice President - Human Resources of Canadian National Railway Company. Ms. Madigan joined CN in 1999, and was most recently Vice-President, Human Resources, US Operations. Ms. Madigan has experience in transportation labor negotiations and mediation. In August 1990, she joined the National Mediation Board (NMB), serving as Chairman from July 1992 to December 1993. Following her tenure at NMB, Madigan was a Principal with Chambers, Conlon, and Hartwell, a transportation consulting firm, where she also served as President of National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association. While with the law firm of Weiner, McCaffrey, Brodsky, Kaplan & Levin, P.C., she represented a number of regional and local railroad carriers, concentrating on litigation, regulatory, and labor matters. She served as General Counsel of the Regional Railroads of America, and the Railroad Productivity Foundation. From 1986 - 1990, she was an attorney with Highsaw & Mahoney, P.C., where she represented the Railway Labor Executives' Association and other associated labor organizations. Ms. Madigan holds a degree in business administration from the University of Illinois, and is a graduate of the Washington College of Law, American University, where she was adjunct professor of law from 1992-1993.

Janet Drysdale Ms. Janet Drysdale serves as Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company since March 2016. Prior to that, she had been Vice-President, Investor Relations since December 2012. She is responsible for leading CN's strategic initiatives in the areas of business development, acquisitions, alliances, co-production, and network restructuring. Ms. Drysdale joined CN in 1996, initially working as a project officer in a management development program before moving to positions of increasing responsibility in Sales and Marketing, Investor Relations and Financial Planning, including Market Manager Petroleum and Chemicals, Senior Manager Revenue Planning, Senior Manager Investor Relations, and Director Economics and Strategic Planning. Ms. Drysdale holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree from Queen's University and an MBA from McGill University.

Michael Farkouh Mr. Michael Farkouh serves as Vice President - Eastern Region of the Company since April 2015. Mr. Farkouh started with CN in 1989 as Mechanical Engineer – Freight. Over the years, he has held various positions in both the operations and manufacturing fields including: Manager Planning, Car Fleet Maintenance; Regional Mechanical Officer – Eastern Canada; Superintendent Operations – Greater Montreal; General Manager Operations – Great Lakes Division. In June 2007, Mr. Farkouh was appointed General Manager Operations – Greater Toronto Division. In June 2009, Mr. Farkouh was appointed General Manager, Champlain, based in Montreal. In September 2011, Michael Farkouh was appointed General Manager, B.C. South, based in Surrey, British Columbia. In September of 2012 he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Vice-President – B.C. South. This was followed by another promotion when Mr. Farkouh was appointed Vice-President, Safety and Sustainability in April 2013. Mr. Farkouh holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree from McGill University and has 26 years experience in the transportation sector. Mr. Farkouh has had extensive experience in both the operations and manufacturing fields of this industry.

Doug Ryhorchuk Mr. Doug Ryhorchuk serves as Vice President - Western Region of the Company since July 2016, based in Edmonton. Prior to that, he had been General Manager covering both BC and Alberta since 2008. Doug has been with CN since 1983 and has worked in both Engineering and Transportation. Doug started in the Engineering Track Department and moved to Transportation as a First Line Supervisor in the late 90’s. He worked through operations roles in various locations in Western Canada and then moved to Toronto’s MacMillan Yard as the Transportation Superintendent. Doug is known for his leadership in driving significant improvements in productivity, employee engagement and process controls. As such, in 2009, Doug was recognized and received a CN President’s Award for Excellence for the development and implementation of the Scheduled Grain Plan, and then again in 2012 for the company’s transition towards becoming the Supply Chain enabler that CN is today. Doug is a strong proponent of safety, and his leadership style fosters positive working relationships with CN’s unionized workforce.

Shauneen Bruder Ms. Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Bruder is the Executive Vice-President, Operations at the Royal Bank of Canada (“RBC”) where she is responsible for overseeing operations related to all personal and business clients in Canada. She is a member of the Group Operating Committee charged with oversight of day-to-day management of RBC globally. Her previous senior roles at RBC include Executive Vice-President of Business and Commercial Banking, Chief Operating Officer of the Global Wealth Management division and President of RBC Centura Banks, Inc. in North Carolina. She is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and the Pine River Institute, and is Vice-Chair of the Board of Governors for the University of Guelph and Vice-Chair of the Board of Governors of the Shaw Festival. Previously, she was appointed as the Chairperson of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian American Business Council. She serves as Honorary Consul for Luxembourg in Toronto. In 2012, she was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal. Ms. Bruder was inducted in the Women’s Executive Network 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada Hall of Fame in 2016. Ms. Bruder holds a B.A. from the University of Guelph and an MBA from Queen’s University.

Donald Carty Mr. Donald J. Carty, O.C., LL.D., is an Independent Director of Canadian National Railway Co. Mr. Carty retired as Vice-Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Dell, Inc. (computer manufacturer), a position he assumed from January 2007 until June 2008, and as Chairman and CEO of AMR Corporation and American Airlines in 2003 after 30 years in the airline business, where he previously served as President and Executive Vice-President of Finance & Planning of AMR Airline Group and American Airlines. He was President and CEO of CP Air from 1985 to 1987. In the voluntary sector, Mr. Carty is on the Executive Board of the SMU Cox School of Business. He is a former Chairman of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. In 1999, Board Alert named Mr. Carty one of the year’s Outstanding Directors and in 2015, he was named to the top 100 of the National Association of Corporate Director’s List. He was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2003. In addition to serving on the public boards mentioned in the following table, Mr. Carty serves as Chairman of the board of Porter Airlines, Inc. Mr. Carty holds a B.A. and an Honorary Doctor of Laws from Queen’s University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

V. Maureen Darkes Ms. V. Maureen Kempston Darkes, O.C., D. COMM., LL.D., serves as Independent Director of Canadian National Railway Co. Ms. Kempston Darkes is the retired Group Vice-President and President Latin America, Africa and Middle East, General Motors Corporation (“GM”). In 2009, she ended a 35-year career at GM during which she attained the highest operating position ever held by a woman at GM. From 1994 to 2001, she was President and General Manager of General Motors of Canada Limited and Vice-President of GM. She is an Officer of the Order of Canada, a member of the Order of Ontario and was ranked by Fortune magazine in 2009 as the 12th Most Powerful Woman in International Business and amongst the top 100 most powerful women in Canada in 2012. In 2006, she was the recipient of the Governor General of Canada’s Awards in Commemoration of the Persons Case and was inducted as a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2011. She has also been an appointee of the Government of Canada to the Science, Technology and Innovation Council and the Advisory Council for Promoting Women on Boards. In addition to serving on the public boards mentioned in the following table, Ms. Kempston Darkes is the Lead Director of Irving Oil Company Ltd. Ms. Kempston Darkes has received Honorary Doctor of Law Degrees from the University of Toronto and the University of Victoria, as well as an Honorary Doctor of Commerce from Saint Mary’s University. She holds a B.A. in history and political science from Victoria University and the University of Toronto and an LL.B. from the University of Toronto Faculty of Law.

Gordon Giffin Amb. Hon. Gordon D. Giffin, J.D., is an Independent Director of Canadian National Railway Co. Mr. Giffin is a Partner and the Chair of the Public Policy and Regulation practice at Dentons US LLP (law firm), where he maintains offices in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta. He has been engaged in the practice of law or government service for more than thirty-five years. Mr. Giffin was United States Ambassador to Canada from 1997 to 2001. Mr. Giffin is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Center and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Tri-Lateral Commission. In addition to serving on the public boards mentioned in the following table, Mr. Giffin serves on the Board of Counsellors of McLarty Global. Mr. Giffin holds a B.A. from Duke University and a J.D. from Emory University School of Law.

Julie Godin Ms. Julie Godin serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Godin is Vice-Chair, Chief Planning and Administration Officer of CGI Group Inc. (“CGI”) where she oversees the development of enterprise-wide policies, programs and processes related to the management of CGI and their consistent and high-quality application across all CGI business units. Ms. Godin is responsible for ensuring the continuous development of CGI’s 68,000 professionals. Ms. Godin also directs the development and execution of CGI’s global strategy, and oversees CGI’s enterprise IS/IT initiatives and full spectrum of security activities. Previously Ms. Godin was head of CGI’s strategic planning and the company’s global human resources function, including executive compensation and succession planning, as well as organizational model sustainability to secure organic growth. Before joining CGI, Ms. Godin founded Oxygen Corporate Health, a company that manages comprehensive health and wellness programs in the workplace. Oxygen merged its activities with those of CGI. In 2000, Ms. Godin co-founded Fondation Jeunesse-Vie, a non-profit organization that strives to reduce poverty, promote education and improve the health of children and teens in disadvantaged areas. Ms. Godin holds a B.A. from the Université de Sherbrooke.

Edith Holiday Ms. Edith E. Holiday, J.D., serves as Independent Director of Canadian National Railway Co. Ms. Holiday is a Corporate Director and Trustee and a former General Counsel, United States Treasury Department and former Secretary of the Cabinet, The White House. Ms. Holiday serves on the public boards mentioned in the following table. She was also the recipient of the Direct Women’s 2009 Sandra Day O’Connor Board Excellence Award, which honours women who have served with distinction on the board of a public company and advanced the value of diversity in the workplace. She is also the recipient of the Secretary of the Treasury’s highest award, the Alexander Hamilton Award. Ms. Holiday holds a B.S. and a J.D. from the University of Florida, and she was admitted to the bars of the states of Florida, Georgia and the District of Columbia.

Denis Losier The Hon. Denis Losier,P.C., LL.D., C.M., serves as Independent Director of Canadian National Railway Co. Mr. Losier is the retired President and Chief Executive Officer of Assumption Life (life insurance company). Between 1989 and 1994, Mr. Losier held various cabinet level positions with the government of the Province of New Brunswick, including Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Minister of Economic Development and Tourism. Mr. Losier was co-chair of the University of Moncton’s Excellence Campaign. In 2008, he was named a member of the Security Intelligence Review Committee of Canada, and, as such, was made a Member of the Queen’s Privy Council. In addition to serving on the public boards mentioned in the following table, Mr. Losier is a director of Enbridge Gas New Brunswick and is the past chair of the board of directors of Invest N.B. He is also a past member and director of the New Brunswick Business Council and Canadian Blood Services, respectively. Mr. Losier was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2011. Mr. Losier holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Moncton and a Masters of Economics from the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Losier was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from the University of Moncton.

Kevin Lynch The Hon. Dr. Kevin G. Lynch Ph.D., LL.D. serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is Vice-Chair, BMO Financial Group. In this role, Dr. Lynch is a key strategic advisor to senior management. He represents BMO in domestic and international markets. Prior to joining BMO, Dr. Lynch built a distinguished career in the Government of Canada. Before his retirement in 2009, he served as Clerk of the Privy Council, Secretary to the Cabinet, and Head of the Public Service of Canada. Dr. Lynch began his public service career at the Bank of Canada in 1976 and has held a number of senior positions in the Government of Canada. These included the post of Deputy Minister of Industry, from 1995 to 2000, and Deputy Minister of Finance, from 2000 to 2004. From 2004 to 2006, he served as Executive Director (for the Canadian, Irish and Caribbean constituency) at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. In addition to serving on the public boards mentioned in the following table, Dr. Lynch is the past Chair of the Board of Governors of the University of Waterloo, the Chancellor of University of King’s College and serves on several other boards, including those of the Asia Pacific Foundation, the Rideau Hall Foundation and the Ditchley Foundation. Dr. Lynch is also a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Policy Councils. Dr. Lynch has received ten honorary degrees from Canadian universities and was made a Member of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada in 2009, and an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2011. He has been awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award from McMaster University and the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal. The Honorable Kevin G. Lynch earned his master’s in Economics from the University of Manchester and a doctorate in Economics from McMaster University

James O'Connor Mr. James E. O'Connor serves as Independent Director of Canadian National Railway Co. Mr. O’Connor is the retired chair of the board of directors of Republic Services, Inc., a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services in the United States. From 1998 to 2011, Mr. O’Connor was chair and Chief Executive Officer of Republic Services, Inc. Prior to 1998, he had held various management positions at Waste Management, Inc. In 2001, Mr. O’Connor was the recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor from the National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations (NECO) which rewards Americans who exemplify outstanding qualities in both their personal and professional lives, while continuing to preserve the richness of their particular heritage. He was named to the list of America’s Best CEOs each year, between 2005 and 2010. In 2011, Mr. O’Connor was named to the Institutional Investors’ All American Executive Team. He is also active in many community causes, especially those that benefit children. Mr. O’Connor has served on the board of directors of the SOS Children’s Village. In addition to serving on the public boards mentioned in the following table, Mr. O’Connor serves on the board of directors of the South Florida P.G.A. of America Foundation. Mr. O’Connor holds a Bachelor of Science in Commerce (concentration in accounting) from DePaul University.

Robert Phillips Mr. Robert Lawrence Phillips, QC serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Phillips is the President of R.L. Phillips Investments Inc. and was previously President and Chief Executive Officer and director of British Columbia Railway Company Limited from 2001 to 2004. Mr. Phillips was Executive Vice-President, Business Development and Strategy for MacMillan Bloedel Ltd. and, before that, held the position of Chief Executive Officer at PTI Group and Dreco Energy Services Limited. He also enjoyed a prestigious career as a corporate lawyer and was appointed to the Queen’s Counsel in Alberta in 1991. Mr. Phillips will be inducted as a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors in June 2017. In addition to serving on the public boards mentioned in the following table, Mr. Phillips served as a director of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, as a member of the Alberta Economic Development Authority (AEDA) and as a director of the Export and Trade Committee of the AEDA. Mr. Phillips received his Bachelor of Laws (Gold Medalist), and Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering (Hons) from the University of Alberta.