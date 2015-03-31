Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)
CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,328.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.80 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.30
Open
Rs1,327.75
Day's High
Rs1,332.70
Day's Low
Rs1,306.05
Volume
363,858
Avg. Vol
624,086
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65
Summary
Name
Age
Since
Current Position
|
Basant Birla
|92
|1973
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kumar Birla
|49
|2015
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Atul Kedia
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, IR Contact Officer
|
Rajashree Birla
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Rajan Dalal
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Pradip Daga
|1963
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Yazdi Dandiwala
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sohanlal Jain
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
Name
Description
|
Basant Birla
|Shri. Basant Kumar Birla serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Century Textile and Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist having Business experience. He is Director of Century Enka Ltd. Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. Kesoram Industries Ltd. Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltd.
|
Kumar Birla
|Shri. Kumar Mangalam Birla has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Century Textile and Industries Limited, effective from October 30, 2015. He is a Industrialist. His other Directorships includes Grasim Industries Ltd., Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co.Ltd., Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Essel Mining & Industries Ltd., Ultra Tech Cement Ltd., Idea Cellular Ltd., Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltd.
|
Atul Kedia
|
Rajashree Birla
|
Rajan Dalal
|Shri. Rajan A. Dalal is Independent Director of Century Textile and Industries Limited.
|
Pradip Daga
|Shri. Pradip Kumar Daga serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Century Textile and Industries Limited. His other Directorships are Continental Profiles Ltd., Deepak Gears Ltd., Deepak Industries Ltd., Deepak Spinners Ltd., Longview Tea Company Ltd. He is an Industrialist having Business experience.
|
Yazdi Dandiwala
|Shri. Yazdi P. Dandiwala is Independent Director of Century Textile and Industries Limited., Effective from May 5, 2014.
|
Sohanlal Jain
Basic Compensation
Name
Fiscal Year Total
|
Basant Birla
|80,000
|
Kumar Birla
|100,000
|
Atul Kedia
|--
|
Rajashree Birla
|--
|
Rajan Dalal
|250,000
|
Pradip Daga
|230,000
|
Yazdi Dandiwala
|220,000
|
Sohanlal Jain
|70,000
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
Name
Options
Value
|
Basant Birla
|0
|0
|
Kumar Birla
|0
|0
|
Atul Kedia
|0
|0
|
Rajashree Birla
|0
|0
|
Rajan Dalal
|0
|0
|
Pradip Daga
|0
|0
|
Yazdi Dandiwala
|0
|0
|
Sohanlal Jain
|0
|0