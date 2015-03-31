Edition:
India

Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)

CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,328.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.80 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.30
Open
Rs1,327.75
Day's High
Rs1,332.70
Day's Low
Rs1,306.05
Volume
363,858
Avg. Vol
624,086
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Basant Birla

92 1973 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Kumar Birla

49 2015 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Atul Kedia

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, IR Contact Officer

Rajashree Birla

2015 Additional Director

Rajan Dalal

2014 Independent Director

Pradip Daga

1963 Independent Non-Executive Director

Yazdi Dandiwala

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sohanlal Jain

2015 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Basant Birla

Shri. Basant Kumar Birla serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Century Textile and Industries Limited. He is an Industrialist having Business experience. He is Director of Century Enka Ltd. Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd. Kesoram Industries Ltd. Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltd.

Kumar Birla

Shri. Kumar Mangalam Birla has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Century Textile and Industries Limited, effective from October 30, 2015. He is a Industrialist. His other Directorships includes Grasim Industries Ltd., Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Birla Sun Life Asset Management Co.Ltd., Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Essel Mining & Industries Ltd., Ultra Tech Cement Ltd., Idea Cellular Ltd., Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltd.

Atul Kedia

Rajashree Birla

Rajan Dalal

Shri. Rajan A. Dalal is Independent Director of Century Textile and Industries Limited.

Pradip Daga

Shri. Pradip Kumar Daga serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Century Textile and Industries Limited. His other Directorships are Continental Profiles Ltd., Deepak Gears Ltd., Deepak Industries Ltd., Deepak Spinners Ltd., Longview Tea Company Ltd. He is an Industrialist having Business experience.

Yazdi Dandiwala

Shri. Yazdi P. Dandiwala is Independent Director of Century Textile and Industries Limited., Effective from May 5, 2014.

Sohanlal Jain

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Basant Birla

80,000

Kumar Birla

100,000

Atul Kedia

--

Rajashree Birla

--

Rajan Dalal

250,000

Pradip Daga

230,000

Yazdi Dandiwala

220,000

Sohanlal Jain

70,000
As Of  31 Mar 2015

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading