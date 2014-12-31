Coface SA (COFA.PA)
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Laurent Mignon
|Chairman of the Board
|
Xavier Durand
|53
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Carine Pichon
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Board
|
Cecile Fourmann
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Board
|
Pierre Hamille
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Risk, Organisation and Information Technologies Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Carole Lytton
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Legal, Compliance and Facility Management Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Patrice Luscan
|Member of the Executive Board, Marketing and Strategy Director, Member of the Management Board
|
Thibault Surer
|54
|2016
|Director of Strategy and Development
|
Nicolas de Buttet
|Member of the Executive Board, Group Risk Underwriting, Information and Claims Manager, Member of the Management Board
|
Nicolas Garcia
|Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Board, Group Commercial Director
|
Cyrille Charbonnel
|Member of the Executive Board - Western Europe Region
|
Katarzyna Kompowska
|Member of the Executive Board - Central Europe Region
|
Antonio Marchitelli
|Member of the Executive Board - Mediterranean and Africa Region
|
Juan Sabordino
|Member of the Executive Board, North America Region Manager
|
Hung Wong
|Member of the Executive Board, Asia Pacific Region Manager
|
Jean Arondel
|Director
|
Marguerite Berard-Andrieu
|Director - Representing BCPE
|
Jean-Paul Dumortier
|65
|Director
|
Eric Hemar
|50
|Director
|
Linda Jackson
|Director
|
Sharon MacBeath
|48
|Director
|
Pascal Marchetti
|51
|Director
|
Martine Odillard
|Director
|
Laurent Roubin
|Director
|
Olivier Zarrouati
|Director
|
Cecile Combeau
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Laurent Mignon
|
Xavier Durand
|
Carine Pichon
|
Cecile Fourmann
|
Pierre Hamille
|
Carole Lytton
|
Patrice Luscan
|
Thibault Surer
|Mr. Thibault Surer serves as Director of Strategy and Development and member of the Executive Committee since June 13, 2016 at Coface S.A. He began his career in 1987 at Eurosuez-Euroventures. He then completed a course of 15 years at the consulting firm McKinsey & Company where he held positions in international and highly managerial dimension, as a partner of the poles of skills Financial Institutions and Transportation and Logistics. Partner in the private equity fund Astorg Partners from 2010 to 2015, he played a key role in the restructuring of Gras Savoye, the leading French insurance broker. He graduated from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC), alumnus of the London Business School and the Stockholm School of Economics.
|
Nicolas de Buttet
|
Nicolas Garcia
|
Cyrille Charbonnel
|
Katarzyna Kompowska
|
Antonio Marchitelli
|
Juan Sabordino
|
Hung Wong
|
Jean Arondel
|Mr. Jean Arondel is Board Member of Coface SA. He is also Chairman of the Steering and Supervisory Board, Caisse d'Epargne Loire-Centre.
|
Marguerite Berard-Andrieu
|
Jean-Paul Dumortier
|Mr. Jean-Paul Dumortier is Board Member of Coface SA. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire Rives de Paris.
|
Eric Hemar
|Mr. Eric Hemar is Board Member of Coface SA. He graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration. Mr. Hemar is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ID Logistics.
|
Linda Jackson
|Ms. Linda Jackson is Board Member of Coface SA. She is also Chief Executive Officer of Citroen brand and Member of the Executive Officer of PSA Peugeot Citroen.
|
Sharon MacBeath
|Ms. Sharon MacBeath is Board Member of Coface SA. She graduated from University of Glasgow and obtained a Masters degree in Human Resources from La Sorbonne University, and an MBA degree from INSEAD. She is Director of Human Resources at Rexel.
|
Pascal Marchetti
|Mr. Pascal Marchetti is Board Member of Coface SA. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire des Alpes.
|
Martine Odillard
|Ms. Martine Odillard is Board Member of Coface SA. She graduated from Ecole de la Chambre de Commerce. Ms. Odillard is Chief Executive Officer of Chargeurs Group.
|
Laurent Roubin
|Mr. Laurent Roubin is Board Member of Coface SA. He is also Chairman of the Management Board Caisse Epargne Picardie.
|
Olivier Zarrouati
|Mr. Olivier Zarrouati is Board Member of Coface SA. He graduated from Ecole Nationale Superieure de l'Aeronautique and from Ecole Polytechnique. Mr. Zarrouati is Chairman of the Board of Management of Zodiac Aerospace.
|
Cecile Combeau
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Laurent Mignon
|2,037,760
|
Xavier Durand
|--
|
Carine Pichon
|--
|
Cecile Fourmann
|--
|
Pierre Hamille
|--
|
Carole Lytton
|--
|
Patrice Luscan
|--
|
Thibault Surer
|--
|
Nicolas de Buttet
|--
|
Nicolas Garcia
|--
|
Cyrille Charbonnel
|--
|
Katarzyna Kompowska
|--
|
Antonio Marchitelli
|--
|
Juan Sabordino
|--
|
Hung Wong
|--
|
Jean Arondel
|16,500
|
Marguerite Berard-Andrieu
|431,012
|
Jean-Paul Dumortier
|17,500
|
Eric Hemar
|22,500
|
Linda Jackson
|--
|
Sharon MacBeath
|13,500
|
Pascal Marchetti
|24,500
|
Martine Odillard
|--
|
Laurent Roubin
|24,000
|
Olivier Zarrouati
|14,000
|
Cecile Combeau
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Laurent Mignon
|0
|0
|
Xavier Durand
|0
|0
|
Carine Pichon
|0
|0
|
Cecile Fourmann
|0
|0
|
Pierre Hamille
|0
|0
|
Carole Lytton
|0
|0
|
Patrice Luscan
|0
|0
|
Thibault Surer
|0
|0
|
Nicolas de Buttet
|0
|0
|
Nicolas Garcia
|0
|0
|
Cyrille Charbonnel
|0
|0
|
Katarzyna Kompowska
|0
|0
|
Antonio Marchitelli
|0
|0
|
Juan Sabordino
|0
|0
|
Hung Wong
|0
|0
|
Jean Arondel
|0
|0
|
Marguerite Berard-Andrieu
|0
|0
|
Jean-Paul Dumortier
|0
|0
|
Eric Hemar
|0
|0
|
Linda Jackson
|0
|0
|
Sharon MacBeath
|0
|0
|
Pascal Marchetti
|0
|0
|
Martine Odillard
|0
|0
|
Laurent Roubin
|0
|0
|
Olivier Zarrouati
|0
|0
|
Cecile Combeau
|0
|0