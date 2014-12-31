Edition:
India

Coface SA (COFA.PA)

COFA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

9.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€9.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
124,464
52-wk High
€9.69
52-wk Low
€4.90

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Laurent Mignon

Chairman of the Board

Xavier Durand

53 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Carine Pichon

Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Board

Cecile Fourmann

Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Board

Pierre Hamille

Member of the Executive Board, Chief Risk, Organisation and Information Technologies Officer, Member of the Management Board

Carole Lytton

Member of the Executive Board, Chief Legal, Compliance and Facility Management Officer, Member of the Management Board

Patrice Luscan

Member of the Executive Board, Marketing and Strategy Director, Member of the Management Board

Thibault Surer

54 2016 Director of Strategy and Development

Nicolas de Buttet

Member of the Executive Board, Group Risk Underwriting, Information and Claims Manager, Member of the Management Board

Nicolas Garcia

Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Board, Group Commercial Director

Cyrille Charbonnel

Member of the Executive Board - Western Europe Region

Katarzyna Kompowska

Member of the Executive Board - Central Europe Region

Antonio Marchitelli

Member of the Executive Board - Mediterranean and Africa Region

Juan Sabordino

Member of the Executive Board, North America Region Manager

Hung Wong

Member of the Executive Board, Asia Pacific Region Manager

Jean Arondel

Director

Marguerite Berard-Andrieu

Director - Representing BCPE

Jean-Paul Dumortier

65 Director

Eric Hemar

50 Director

Linda Jackson

Director

Sharon MacBeath

48 Director

Pascal Marchetti

51 Director

Martine Odillard

Director

Laurent Roubin

Director

Olivier Zarrouati

Director

Cecile Combeau

IR Contact Officer
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Laurent Mignon

Xavier Durand

Carine Pichon

Cecile Fourmann

Pierre Hamille

Carole Lytton

Patrice Luscan

Thibault Surer

Mr. Thibault Surer serves as Director of Strategy and Development and member of the Executive Committee since June 13, 2016 at Coface S.A. He began his career in 1987 at Eurosuez-Euroventures. He then completed a course of 15 years at the consulting firm McKinsey & Company where he held positions in international and highly managerial dimension, as a partner of the poles of skills Financial Institutions and Transportation and Logistics. Partner in the private equity fund Astorg Partners from 2010 to 2015, he played a key role in the restructuring of Gras Savoye, the leading French insurance broker. He graduated from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC), alumnus of the London Business School and the Stockholm School of Economics.

Nicolas de Buttet

Nicolas Garcia

Cyrille Charbonnel

Katarzyna Kompowska

Antonio Marchitelli

Juan Sabordino

Hung Wong

Jean Arondel

Mr. Jean Arondel is Board Member of Coface SA. He is also Chairman of the Steering and Supervisory Board, Caisse d'Epargne Loire-Centre.

Marguerite Berard-Andrieu

Jean-Paul Dumortier

Mr. Jean-Paul Dumortier is Board Member of Coface SA. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire Rives de Paris.

Eric Hemar

Mr. Eric Hemar is Board Member of Coface SA. He graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration. Mr. Hemar is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ID Logistics.

Linda Jackson

Ms. Linda Jackson is Board Member of Coface SA. She is also Chief Executive Officer of Citroen brand and Member of the Executive Officer of PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Sharon MacBeath

Ms. Sharon MacBeath is Board Member of Coface SA. She graduated from University of Glasgow and obtained a Masters degree in Human Resources from La Sorbonne University, and an MBA degree from INSEAD. She is Director of Human Resources at Rexel.

Pascal Marchetti

Mr. Pascal Marchetti is Board Member of Coface SA. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire des Alpes.

Martine Odillard

Ms. Martine Odillard is Board Member of Coface SA. She graduated from Ecole de la Chambre de Commerce. Ms. Odillard is Chief Executive Officer of Chargeurs Group.

Laurent Roubin

Mr. Laurent Roubin is Board Member of Coface SA. He is also Chairman of the Management Board Caisse Epargne Picardie.

Olivier Zarrouati

Mr. Olivier Zarrouati is Board Member of Coface SA. He graduated from Ecole Nationale Superieure de l'Aeronautique and from Ecole Polytechnique. Mr. Zarrouati is Chairman of the Board of Management of Zodiac Aerospace.

Cecile Combeau

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading