Name Description

Jean-Edouard Carbonnelle Mr. Jean-Edouard Carbonnelle has been Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of COFINIMMO S.A. since March 31, 2012. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Director at the Company. He joined Cofinimmo in November 1998 as Chief Financial Officer and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2012. Before that, he worked for the Societe Generale Group of Belgium, first in the holding company and subsequently as Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Diamant Boart Group (abrasive tools) and lastly, briefly, as Investor Relations Manager at Union Miniere (non-ferrous metals). He began his professional career in the department of industrial and mining projects at the World Bank. He is a graduate in Commercial Engineering (Solvay Business School - ULB 1976) and holds a Master of Business Administration (Wharton School - University of Pennsylvania 1977). He holds several offices in Cofinimmo Group subsidiaries, Societe d’Habitations de Tournai SA/NV, European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), EPRA Taxation Committee, Union Professionnelle du Secteur Immobilier (UPSI/ BVS), Societe Royale d’Economie Politique de Belgique ASBL/VZW.

Jerome Descamps Mr. Jerome Descamps serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director and Member of the Executive Committee of Cofinimmo S.A. He graduated from ESG Paris with a Business degree. He joined Cofinimmo in October 2014. He previously worked as Chief Financial Officer for Societe de la Tour Eiffel, a SIIC (Societe d’Investissement Immobilier Cotee) listed on Euronext Paris. Before that, he worked as Chief Financial Officer at the Awon Group (Soros Real Estate) and as Management Controller for ISM (a real estate company owned by GDF Suez, then by General Electric Capital). He is MRICS certified (member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors) and a graduate of the Ecole Superieure de Gestion de Paris (Finances). He holds several offices in Cofinimmo Group subsidiaries.

Xavier Denis Mr. Xavier Denis serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Cofinimmo S.A. Mr. Denis joined joined Cofinimmo in 2002 as Head of Project Development and Area Manager. Before coming to Cofinimmo, he worked as an architect in London between 1996 and 2001 at Chapman Taylor and HOK Sport, which later became Populous. He has 15 years of experience in the technical, financial and commercial management of property projects and portfolios. He is a Civil Engineer Architect (Catholic University of Louvain 1996) and holds a Master of Business Administration (INSEAD 2002). He holds several offices in Cofinimmo Group subsidiaries, Denis Interieur SA/NV, European Quarter Area Management Association (EQuAMA).

Francoise Roels Mrs. Francoise Roels has been Secretary General & Group Counsel, Executive Director and Member of the Executive Committee of Cofinimmo S.A. since April 27, 2007. She joined Cofinimmo in August 2004. She is the head of the legal department and is in charge of the Company’s General Secretariat. She is responsible for Cofinimmo’s compliance and risk management functions. She is also responsible for matters involving shareholders and relations with the Belgian financial supervisory authorities. She supervises the company’s human resources and tax departments. Before coming to Cofinimmo, She worked for the law firm Loyens, for Euroclear/JP Morgan and for the Belgacom Group. She was responsible for tax affairs and Corporate Governance. She is a law graduate (RUG 1984), obtained a bachelor’s degree in philosophy (RUG 1984) and holds a master’s diploma in taxation (Ecole Superieure des Sciences Fiscales 1986). She holds several offices in Cofinimmo Group subsidiaries, EPRA Regulatory Committee, Women on Board ASBL/VZW.

Ines Archer-Toper Mrs. Ines Archer-Toper has been Independent Director at Cofinimmo S.A. since May 8, 2013. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She is Partner in Edmond de Rothschild Corporate Finance SA. She also serves at Aina Investment Fund (LU) and Orox Asset Management SA (CH), two entities of the Edmond de Rothschild group, at Gecina SA (FR) and Lapillus OPCI. She previously served at Segro PLC SA (UK), Axcior Immo, and Axcior Corporate Finance SA (FR).

Olivier Chapelle Mr. Olivier Chapelle has been Independent Director of COFINIMMO S.A. since May 11, 2016. He is Member of the Nomination, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee at the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Recticel SA/ NV and also serves at Guberna, Federation des Entreprises Belges (FEB/VBO).

Xavier de Walque Mr. Xavier de Walque has been Independent Director of Cofinimmo S.A. since April 24, 2009. He earlier served on the Company's Board from 2004 to 2006. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Financial Officer of Cobepa SA/NV and holds several offices in Cobepa Group subsidiaries (Cobepa Nederland, Cobepa North America, Cosylva, Financiere Cronos, Puccini Partners, Ibel, Mascagna, Mosane, Sofireal, Sophielux 1, Sophielux 2, Sophinvest, Ulran), JF Hillebrand AG, AG Insurance, Sapec, Degroof Equity. Previously, he worked at Cobib, Cobic, Cobsos, Groupement Financier Liegeois, Kanelium Invest, SGS Holdings. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Universite Libre de Bruxelles.

Maurice Gauchot Mr. Maurice Gauchot has been Independent Director of COFINIMMO S.A. since May 11, 2016. He is Member of the Nomination, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee at the Company. He serves at Codic SA/NV. In the past, he worked for CBRE Holding France.

Diana Monissen Mrs. Diana Monissen has been Independent Director of COFINIMMO S.A. since May 11, 2016. She is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Princess Maxima Centrum voor Kinderoncologie. She also serves at Culturele Hoofdstad, MC Slotervaat.