Name Description

Anthony Good Shriman Anthony B. M. Good (Tony) serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Cox & Kings India Ltd. After being a management trainee with the Distillers Group and a spell in journalism, where he spent five years, first as Public Relations Officer and later in a Group marketing role with the then largest independent airline group in the UK. In this capacity, he was involved in setting up a tour operating subsidiary. Mr. Good formed the Good Relations Group in 1962 and floated it on the London Stock Exchange in1982. In 1970, he was commissioned by Grindlays Bank to turn Cox & Kings, UK, into a long-haul tour operator specializing in India and he was appointed to the board of Cox & Kings Limited in 1971, becoming the Chairman in 1975. Under his astute guidance, we have imbibed quality standards and practices. He is a Fellow member of Chartered Institute of Public Relations and Honorary Life Fellow of the Institute of Directors.

Urrshila Kerkar Srimanthi Urrshila Kerkar serves as the Executive Director of Cox & Kings India Ltd. Prior to joining our Company in 1990, Ms. Kerkar was running her own enterprise, a graphic design and production house, which won over 20 international awards for design. Ms. Kerkar initially worked with the Company in an advisory role on marketing and brochures design from 1985 and her role was extended when she joined the Company in 1999 and was made in-charge of Indian Operations. She has been at the forefront of the Company's growth, playing a vital role in the development of Out Bound Leisure and Domestic Leisure business and is the driving force behind the Company's IT vision. She has been directly involved and responsible for the day-to-day management of the Company and for all the marketing and design initiatives of the Group. She is a graduate in Art (B.A.) Hons in Economics and Psychology from Bombay University and holds an associate degree from Pratt University, NY, USA in Graphic Design.

Rashmi Jain Srimanthi Rashmi Jain serves as the Company Secretary of Cox & Kings India Ltd. She is a commerce graduate from Delhi University and is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She joined the company with effect from May 15, 2006 as Company Secretary. Her responsibilities include ensuring compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements for the smooth functioning of the business. Immediately prior to joining the company she was working with Mehta & Mehta, a reputed firm of Practicing Company Secretaries.

Ajay Kerkar Shriman Ajay Ajit Peter Kerkar serves as the Non-Executive Director of Cox & Kings India Ltd. He has been intimately involved in the growth of C&K Group and was responsible for its transformation from being a business travel and shipping and forwarding agency to being one of the leading leisure players in the industry. He is the driving force behind the Company's initiatives in the geographies in which it operates today. He is based in UK and responsible for the Company's overall leadership, strategy, global centralized buying and international growth, as part of which he has been actively involved in the identification of newer opportunities. Under his leadership, the Company is now positioned as the premier travel company in India as well as a brand leader in the premium market segment in UK, USA and Japan. He is a graduate in Arts (B.A.) with distinction in Economics and Anthropology from Stanford University, USA.

Subhash Bhargava Shriman Subhash Chandra Bhargava serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Cox & Kings India Ltd. He has over 40 years of experience and knowledge in the field of Banking and Finance. He had held number of leadership roles within Life Insurance Corporation of India. He has served as Executive Director (Investment) with the Life Insurance Corporation of India, wherein he was responsible for looking after investment functions like debt, equity, monitoring corporate sector, investment in infrastructure as well as social sector, which involved dealing with State Government bodies and Central Government Undertakings etc. He is a graduate in Commerce (B.Com) from Delhi University and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Mahalinga Narayanan Shriman Mahalinga Narayanan serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Cox & Kings India Ltd. He had served as Chairman and Managing Director with Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited between July 2004 and September 2006. He had also occupied the position of General Manager, Industrial Finance Corporation of India and held senior management positions in IFCI and Bank of Baroda. Mr. Narayanan started his professional career with Reserve Bank of India in June 1964. The Institute of Economic Studies, New Delhi, conferred him with UDYOG Rattan Award in the year 2005 for excellence in performance. He is a post graduate in Commerce (M.Com) and holds a Degree in Law. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).