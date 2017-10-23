Name Description

Vinod Nambiar Mr. Vinod Nambiar has been appointed as Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company, with effect from September 28, 2015. He joined Colgate-Palmolive, India in December 1999 and was appointed Vice President, Sales in January 2004. Earlier, he was Associate Director Sales, at the Chennai Branch, and under his leadership the Chennai Branch was at the forefront of some of the most important sales initiatives. Vinod has held assignments of increasing responsibility in both Sales & Marketing with a leading FMCG company.

P. Ghosh Mr. P. K. Ghosh is Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a former Managing Director of the Company. Since 1974, he has served the Company in various capacities. He was appointed President of the Company in July, 1982 and its Managing Director effective July 1, 1988. He resigned as Managing Director in January, 1993 in order to take a senior position with the Colgate-Palmolive Asia Pacific Division; he has since retired from that position. However, throughout this period he has continued to serve the Company as a Non-executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the Board.

Rajendra Shah Shri. Rajendra A. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited. He is a Solicitor and a Senior Partner of M/s. Crawford Bayley & Company, a firm of Solicitors and Advocates. He specialises in a broad spectrum of corporate laws in general with special focus on foreign investments, joint ventures, technology & licence agreements, mergers and acquisitions etc. Mr. Shah does not hold any shares in the Company. Mr. Shah is a Director and Member of Board’s Committee of the following other companies : Chairman of : Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd., Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Pfizer Ltd. Director of : Abbott India Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., ACC Ltd., The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd., BASF India Ltd., Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd., Century Enka Ltd., Jumbo World Holdings Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., Roche Scientific Co. (I) Pvt. Ltd. and PHL Capital Pvt. Ltd. Alternate Director of : Atul Ltd., Modicare Ltd., RPG Life Sciences Ltd., Schrader Duncan Ltd., and Uhde India Private Ltd. Committee Memberships : Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Boards of : Pfizer Ltd., Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd. and Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd. Member of Audit Committee of : The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd., BASF India Ltd., Abbott India Ltd., Century Enka Ltd. and Wockhardt Ltd. Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of : Century Enka Ltd. Member of the Remuneration Committee of : The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Lupin Ltd.

Godfrey Nthunzi Mr. Godfrey Nthunzi serves as Executive Vice President - Finance, Whole-time Director of Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. Mr. Nthunzi was Vice-President-Finance, Colgate-Palmolive, Canada, a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive Co., USA where he contributed to the improvement in the subsidiary’s margins and overall profitability whilst growing market shares. He was also instrumental in raising the financial awareness of the commercial team which has contributed in putting the Canadian business on a path to sustainable topline growth while delivering profit growth. Prior to this, Mr. Nthunzi was Finance Director, Colgate-Palmolive South Africa, a subsidiary of Colgate-Palmolive Co., USA, a position he held since 2001. He helped strengthen the financial health of the subsidiary, to increased sales and profitability. Mr. Nthunzi joined Colgate in 1993 as Internal Audit Manager and was promoted to Budgets & Planning Manager. In 1996 he left Colgate to join Bristol Myers Squibb as Finance Director. Mr. Nthunzi rejoined Colgate in 2001. Mr. Nthunzi holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and completed his MBA at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa. He also completed the Tuck Business School Global 2020 Leadership Development program. Mr. Nthunziis a Chartered Accountant.

Mustapha Yajid Mr. Mustapha Yajid is a Executive Vice President - Manufacturing and Supply Chain of COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LIMITED., he enhanced the quality systems, contributing to improved productivity. Over the years he held a series of significant positions in the Company's subsidiaries at South Africa, Egypt and The Netherlands. Most recently, Mustapha was the Director, Quality & Technology -Toothbrushes for Europe and Asia, where he ensured uniform implementation of global quality standards, guidelines and systems. He provided strong leadership in enhancing quality systems across toothbrush plants and contract manufacturers globally. Mustapha was instrumental in improving the Global Toothbrush Quality organization and for driving a culture of quality across the Global Toothbrush Division. He holds an Engineering Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie in France. As Vice-President Manufacturing, Mustapha will be responsible for the overall management of the Colgate India Toothpaste and Toothpowder Plants.

M. Chandrasekar Mr. M. Chandrasekar is Vice President - Customer Development, Additional Whole Time Director of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. Mr. M Chandrasekar joined the company in 1989 in Customer Development. Since 2006, he progressed in positions of increasing responsibilities across the Customer Development organization in India. He has over 20 years of experience within the Customer Development. He has experience from various assignments in Colgate-Palmolive. Since 2006, M Chandrasekar has been Customer Development Team Leader at Chennai. During his tenure, he delivered business growth across the geography. He consistently delivered sales through commercial discipline and by focusing on people development and enhancing team capabilities. Most recently, Chandrasekar led the Colgate-Palmolive India rural task force that has provided insights to drive growth and distribution in the rural markets.

Aditya Singh Mr. Aditya Singh is Vice President - Human Resources of Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited. He initially joined Colgate-Palmolive, India in 1994 in Human Resources and was with the company till 2004. During this period, Aditya made contributions in organizational development, rewards and performance management, succession planning, employee and industrial relations. He re-joined the company in 2008 as Vice-President - HR. In the interim he was Director - Corporate Human Resources & Global Consumer Health Care at Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited. Aditya has varied experience in the field of HR leadership and management combined with Finance (treasury and insurance) and non-life insurance (Operations Business Development).

Manu Mehrotra Mr. Manu Mehrotra is Vice President - Toothbrush Category Supply Chain of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. He joined Colgate-Palmolive at the Aurgangabad manufacturing plant in India in 1989. Progressing through positions of increasing responsibility in manufacturing, he moved to the Regional Technology Centre in India in 1999 and soon took over the responsibilities of Senior Technology Leader for the Africa/Middle East Division, contributed significantly to technology transfer, quality up-gradation and margin improvement. In 2004, Manu became Associate Director of the Himachal Project, responsible for the entire project, setting up Colgate's new toothpaste manufacturing plant at Baddi. Under his leadership, the team delivered results in both performance and safety. Manu has been appointed to the current position, having most recently been the Director, Global Quality for Toothbrushes, where he was responsible for all quality initiatives and compliance, creating an organization that supported the transition to global categories. In his new role, Manu is responsible for toothbrush production in India. Prior to joining Colgate, Manu was the Technical Manager for Hindustan Lever Limited.

Sarala Menon Ms. Sarala Menon is Vice President - Customer Service & Logistics of Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. Ms. Sarala Menon joined Colgate-Palmolive India in December 1997 and was appointed Vice President, Customer Service & Logistics, in July 2009. She has over 20 years of varied experience within the supply chain. With her experience in the fields of research, sourcing, logistics and planning, Sarala will focus on strengthening the alignment between the supply chain and the commercial organization, enabling the company to closely focus on the customer and the shopper to deliver growth, innovation and increase speed. She is a gold medalist in Chemical Engineering (National Institute of Technology, Warangal) and an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

Prabha Parameswaran Ms. Prabha Parameswaran is Managing Director, Executive Director of Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited, with effect from 1st February 2012. Most recently, Prabha led the marketing organization in CP Mexico, Colgate's overseas subsidiary. During her tenure with Colgate Palmolive Mexico, Prabha lead marketing organization despite intense competitive pressure and the challenges. Prior to Mexico, from 2007 through 2009, Prabha was Vice President Marketing for CPIL. Prabha joined CPIL in 1995 as Senior Marketing Manager, and was responsible for Hair Care business. In 1996, she was promoted to Associate Director, responsible for the Personal Care business where she developed and led initiatives to revitalize the business, including the launch of Palmolive Naturals soap, Palmolive Optims and the Male Toiletries and Skin Care equities. In 1997, Prabha was promoted to Associate Director, Global Business Development -Oral Care in New York. There she led the identification of new opportunities and technology development in the therapeutic and systemic health segments. In 2000, Prabha was promoted to Senior Associate Director in the Global Toothbrush Division. Under her leadership, manual brushes saw an unprecedented level of new product activity including Active Angle, Massager and Whitening. In 2003 Prabha was appointed Marketing Director for Personal Care and Home Care in the Greater Asia Division, where she provided critical leadership to subsidiaries in setting category and commercial strategies. Prabha has done her MBA from Chennai University.

Ajith Babu Mr. Ajith Babu is Marketing Director of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd., since December 2012. Ajith’s broad based experience in global and regional roles, in operations and innovations, position him well to drive continued growth at Colgate-Palmolive, India. Most recently, Ajith was the Vice President for the Skin Care category in South Asia & Global Brand Vice President for Fair and Lovely at Hindustan Unilever. Prior to this, Ajith was spearheading the South Asian skin cleansing, face & body care portfolio and was instrumental in the turnaround of the India skin cleansing market share, the growth in hand & body care and driving the Fair & Lovely brand growth. Before assuming his skin care role, Ajith was the Regional Category Vice President for Home Care for Africa, Middle East and Turkey, responsible for developing and executing the category/ brand plans in countries as diverse as Turkey, Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya etc. Ajith started his career at Hindustan Unilever in 1990 as an Area Sales Manager post completion of the management trainee program and progressed through positions of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing. He holds a MBA degree in Marketing from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and Bachelor of Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College, Calicut.

Shashank Potnis Dr. Shashank Potnis is Director - Global Technology Centre of Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. He joined the company in 2004 and progressed in positions of increasing responsibilities across the Research and Development Organization in India. He currently leads the India Global Technology Centre (IGTC) which supports Colgate India, Greater Asia, Africa Middle East and Eurasia Divisions to meet their research and development needs. Within the Research & Development Industry, Dr. Shashank Potnis has over 20 years of experience, having worked with multinationals such as BASF and ICI India Ltd., in areas such as pharmaceuticals, surfactants and polymers. Shashank holds a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from India. He will focus on driving business growth with new product innovations and implementation of global bundles, support manufacturing & supply chain to ensure speed to market and will continue analytical, microbiology and clinical programs to meet global needs of the Company. In addition, he will drive external collaborative research programs for the Company, in partnership with the Global Technology Centre in USA.

Vikram Mehta Mr. Vikram Singh Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. He was associated with Shell Group of Companies since 1984 and was the Chairman of the Shell Group of Companies in India from 1994 to October 31, 2012. He was also the Shareholders’ representative on the Board of Shell Companies in Saudi Arabia and Middle East during 1988-91 and Managing Director of Shell Marketing and Shell Chemicals Overseas, Cairo, Egypt during 1991-93. Mr. Mehta’s career began as a Member of the Indian Administrative Service of the Government of India in 1978 and he has since held various prestigious positions. Mr. Mehta completed his Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics (Hons.) from Delhi University, and also holds a Master’s Degree in Energy Economics from Fletchers School, Tufts and Harvard University in U.S.A. as well as a Masters Degree in Economics (Hons.) from Oxford University, U.K. Mr. Mehta is a Director of Apollo Tyres Limited, Brookings India, Brookings Institution India Private Limited, N.V. Advisory Services Private Limited, Vodafone India Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and Larsen & Toubro Limited.

J. Setna Mr. J. K. Setna is Non-Executive Independent Director of Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai. Mr. Setna joined Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited (a 74% subsidiary of Ingersoll-Rand Company, the multinational diversified machinery manufacturer based in New Jersey, U.S.A.) in 1957 and was appointed Corporate Secretary in 1958. He was elected to the Board of Directors in 1965 and designated as Area Controller, Asia Pacific Region, Ingersoll- Rand International in 1966. Mr. Setna took over as the Chairman and President of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited in 1968. He retired as President in December 1988 and then as Chairman in September 1993. He joined the Board of Tata Sons Limited in October 1993 and continued as a Director on its Board until his retirement in 2003. Mr. Setna has been acting as Independent Director of the Company since 1978. Mr. Setna is a Director of Universal Ferro & Allied Chemicals Ltd. and also a Trustee of the N. M. Wadia Charities and its associated Trusts.