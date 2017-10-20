Edition:
India

Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (COM.BA)

COM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

4.45ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.15 (+3.49%)
Prev Close
$4.30
Open
$4.30
Day's High
$4.45
Day's Low
$4.26
Volume
7,573,780
Avg. Vol
3,282,556
52-wk High
$4.54
52-wk Low
$2.51

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ignacio Noel

Chairman of the Board, Head of the Construction Department.

Matias Maria Brea

56 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Energy and Other Business Division

Walter R. Alvarez

2012 Entertainment Director

Hernan Ballve

Director of Telecommunications

Pablo Arnaude

2016 Director

Pablo Jose Lozada

2016 Director

Claudio Maulhardt

Director

Ricardo Maxit

2014 Director

Mariano de Apellaniz

Trustee

Blas Donnadio

Trustee

Esteban P. Villar

Trustee
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Ignacio Noel

Mr. Ignacio Noel serves as Chairman of the Board, Head of the Construction Department of Sociedad Comercial del Plata S.A. In the past, he acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Indupa SAIC and Noel y Cia SA, Minister of Economy and Banking President for the Provinces of Tierra del Fuego, and Consultant at Banco Central de la Republica Argentina and Banco Mundial. In addition, since 1997, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Petroken Petroquimica Ensenada SA. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering.

Matias Maria Brea

Mr. Matias Maria Brea serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Energy and Other Business Division at Sociedad Comercial del Plata S.A. Prior to this, he was Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Oil and Gas Division at the Company. He has also been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Celulosa Argentina and Trustee of Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA. He is Certified Public Accountant. He also holds a degree in Masters of Business Administration.

Walter R. Alvarez

Hernan Ballve

Pablo Arnaude

Pablo Jose Lozada

Claudio Maulhardt

Mr. Claudio Maulhardt serves as Director of Sociedad Comercial del Plata S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics.

Ricardo Maxit

Mr. Ricardo S. Maxit serves as Director of Sociedad Comercial del Plata S.A. since April 25, 2014. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and Masters of Business Administration degree.

Mariano de Apellaniz

Blas Donnadio

Esteban P. Villar

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading