Name Description

Cristian Horacio Costantini Mr. Cristian Horacio Costantini serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Consultatio S.A. He is also Alternate Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Carlos Anibal Reyes Terrabusi Mr. Carlos Anibal Reyes Terrabusi serves as Director of Consultatio S.A. He is also Vice Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee since April 26, 2011.

Joaquin Ibanez Dr. Joaquin Ibanez serves as Trustee of Consultatio S.A. He holds a degree in Law.