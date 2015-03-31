Edition:
India

Coromandel International Ltd (CORF.NS)

CORF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs26.70 (+5.64%)
Prev Close
Rs473.10
Open
Rs474.00
Day's High
Rs504.90
Day's Low
Rs473.55
Volume
855,155
Avg. Vol
184,143
52-wk High
Rs504.90
52-wk Low
Rs229.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

V. Ravichandran

58 2011 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

S. Sankarasubramanian

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Amir ALVI

2015 Executive Vice President & Head Manufacturing (Fertilisers)

Arun George

49 2015 Executive Vice President & Head – Business (SSP)

P. Gopalakrishna

2015 Executive Vice President - Specility Nutrients & Business Development

S. Govindarajan

52 2015 Executive Vice President & Head of Commercial

Ripu Singh

2015 Executive Vice President & Head – Retail

P. Varadarajan

2013 Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary

Sameer Goel

2015 Managing Director, Additional Director

A. Vellayan

62 2015 Non-Executive Director

M. Venkatachalam

55 2007 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

Nirupama Rao

2016 Additional Independent Director

Prasad Chandran

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

B. V. R. Mohan Reddy

2008 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

V. Ravichandran

Mr. V. Ravichandran is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Coromandel International Ltd., since July 21, 2011. He is an Engineering Graduate and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad. He is also a Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary. After having served Ashok Leyland Limited initially for a short period, he joined the Murugappa Group and worked in the Parry Group of Companies mainly in the fields of finance and marketing. He also headed the Crop Protection business. He was the Managing Director of Coromandel International Limited. Currently, Mr. Ravichandran is Lead Director (Fertilisers & Sugars) on the Murugappa Corporate Board.

S. Sankarasubramanian

Mr. S. Sankarasubramanian is the Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds B.Sc, ICWA.

Amir ALVI

Arun George

Mr. Arun Leslie George is Executive Vice President & Head – Business (SSP) of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds M.A(SW), PMIR. He was Deputy General Manager - HR of EID Parry (India) Limited.

P. Gopalakrishna

Mr. P. Gopalakrishna is Executive Vice President - Specility Nutrients & Business Development of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds B.Sc (Ag), PGDM (IIMA). He was Deputy General Manager - Marketing of EID Parry (India) Limited.

S. Govindarajan

Mr. S. Govindarajan is a Executive Vice President & Head of Commercial of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds B.Tech (Mech), GDMM (IIMM). He was Asst. Manager of National Fertilisers Limited.

Ripu Singh

Mr. Ripu Daman Singh is a Executive Vice President & Head – Retail of COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED.,

P. Varadarajan

Sameer Goel

A. Vellayan

Mr. A. Vellayan is Non-Executive Director of Coromandel International Ltd. Mr. Vellayan holds a Diploma in Industrial Administration from Aston University, Birmingham, UK and Masters in Business Studies from the University of Warwick, Business School, UK. He is a Director in many companies. He is on the Board of Governors, Doon School, Dehra Dun. He has held position such as Vice President, Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIECO) and member of National Export Committee - Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He was the Managing Director of Tube Investments of India Limited and TI Diamond Chain Limited. He is presently the Chairman of Coromandel International Limited and EID Parry (India) Limited. He has got work experience close to three decades.

M. Venkatachalam

Shri. M. M. Venkatachalam is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Coromandel International Ltd. He graduated from the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bangalore and holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from George Washington University, USA. He has held senior positions in the Murugappa Group of Companies spanning a period of two and a half decades. Mr Venkatachalam is presently the Chairman of Parry Enterprises Limited and Parry Agro Industries Limited. He also serves on the boards of Laser Words Limited, Parry Murray Limited and Ramco Systems Ltd.

Nirupama Rao

Prasad Chandran

Mr. Prasad Chandran is a Additional Independent Director of COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED., He is an independent director on the Board of Bosch India Limited. Business Today magazine has named him among the 100 most successful CEOs in the country. Mr. Chandran is associated with Noble Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus in launching a Social Enterprise in Bangladesh – BASF Grameen Ltd. He was also the Chairman of Ciba India Ltd, Cynamide India Ltd, and Pushpa Polymers before they integrated into BASF. He is on the Advisory Board of TERI with Dr. R.K Pachauri and also on the Advisory board of IMA. He is the Chairman of the Ethics and Governance Committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).Mr. Prasad Chandran has graduated in Chemistry (Honors) from Bombay University and MBA from University Business School Chandigarh. He had advanced management education in Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, and AOTS from Tokyo University, Japan.

B. V. R. Mohan Reddy

Dr. B. V. R. Mohan Reddy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Coromandel International Ltd. He is a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering and holds a Master's degree in Management Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA, and a Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. Dr Mohan Reddy is the Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Infotech Enterprises Limited. He is also on the Boards of Vizag IT Park Limited, Ocimum Bio Solutions Limited and Tele Atlas (India) P Limited.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

V. Ravichandran

610,000

S. Sankarasubramanian

8,839,840

Amir ALVI

--

Arun George

7,858,810

P. Gopalakrishna

7,351,880

S. Govindarajan

7,547,220

Ripu Singh

--

P. Varadarajan

5,375,670

Sameer Goel

--

A. Vellayan

20,110,000

M. Venkatachalam

--

Nirupama Rao

--

Prasad Chandran

--

B. V. R. Mohan Reddy

--
As Of  31 Mar 2015

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading