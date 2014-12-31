Name Description

Paul Golby Dr. Paul Golby, CBE has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 5 May 2016. Paul is Chairman of NATS Holdings Limited and a Non-Executive Director of National Grid plc and was formerly Chairman of AEA Technology Group plc. Following an early career across various managerial roles at Dunlop Holdings plc, BTR plc and Clayhithe plc, Paul spent thirteen years at E.ON UK plc (formerly PowerGen plc) including nine as Chief Executive, during which time he oversaw the transformation of the company from the smallest UK player into one of the country's leading integrated electricity and gas businesses. Paul graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Aston University where he was appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council in 2009. He was appointed a member of the Prime Minister's Council for Science and Technology in June 2011 and has been Chairman of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council since April 2012.

Andrew Wyllie Mr. Andrew Wyllie, CBE, FREng, MBA, BSc, CEng, FICE, CCMI, is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Costain Group PLC. He was appointed Chief Executive in September 2005. He was previously Managing Director of Taylor Woodrow Construction Ltd (2001 to 2005) and a member of the Taylor Woodrow plc Executive Committee. Andrew joined Taylor Woodrow in 1984 and worked on major contracts in Africa, the Middle East, the Far East and the UK. He was awarded the CBE for services to Construction and Engineering. Mr. Wyllie is Non-Executive Director of Scottish Water.

Anthony Bickerstaff Mr. Anthony (Tony) O. Bickerstaff, FCCA, is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Costain Group PLC. He was appointed Finance Director in June 2006. Tony has extensive knowledge of the construction and support services sectors both in the UK and overseas. He is responsible for all aspects of the financial management of the Group as well as playing a major role in the Group’s strategic and operational development. Previously, Tony was with the Taylor Woodrow Group, which he joined in 1982. He held a number of senior management and financial positions in Taylor Woodrow including Finance Director of Taylor Woodrow Construction Limited. Prior to becoming Finance Director, he was Divisional Operations Director in charge of Taylor Woodrow Group’s PFI projects. Mr. Bickerstaff is Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Low Carbon Contracts Company Limited & Electricity Settlements Company Limited.

Darren James Mr. Darren James, BEng (Hons), CEng, MICE, MCIHT, MIoD, is Managing Director - Infrastructure of Costain Group PLC. He is responsible for the delivery of services for customers such as the Highways Agency, Network Rail, Crossrail, London Underground and National Grid. He started with Costain as an industrial placement student from the University of Surrey on the A55 Conwy Crossing. Mr. James subsequently graduated with honours in Civil Engineering in 1990 and joined the Costain graduate development programme. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Highways and Transportation, The Institute of Directors and the Institution of Civil Engineers. He also represents the industry on the Princes Trust Construction and Business Services Leadership Group championing the introduction of young people into the industry.

Alex Vaughan Mr. Alex Vaughan, BSc (Hons) MRICS, is Managing Director - Natural Resources of Costain Group PLC. He is heading the Corporate Development Team responsible for Group Strategy, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Business Development. He is qualified as a Chartered Quantity Surveyor, holding a BSc (Hons) in Quantity Surveying. In 2009 Alex also completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School. Alex joined Costain as an industrial placement student quantity surveyor in 1990 working on a number of civil engineer projects. He was appointed Group HR Director in 2006 and joined the Executive Board responsible for the attraction, retention and development of all staff across the Group. In mid 2008 he was appointed as Managing Director of the Community Division, responsible for the Health, Education and Retail customers within the Company. He commenced his current role in mid 2010 in order to accelerate the development of the Group's 'Choosing Costain' strategy.

Martin Hunter Mr. Martin Hunter, BA, ACA, is Group Financial Controller of Costain Group PLC. He has worked for Costain in Head Office finance roles since 1984. Prior to joining Costain, Martin worked for Stoy Hayward, a London based firm of chartered accountants. Martin is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Tim Bowen Mr. Tim Bowen, BEng (Hons), MSc, MBA, CEng, MICE, MIoD, is Corporate Development Director of Costain Group PLC. He is responsible for leading the Costain service offering in consulting, construction and care with a particular focus on the oil and gas, highways, rail and water sectors. While at Costain, he has also fulfilled the role of Highways Director during which he developed the strategy to diversify the highways business into longer term, service-led commissions. Tim previously worked as a senior management consultant, where he was responsible for mergers and acquisitions activity in the heavy industrial sector. He is a Chartered Civil Engineer and holds an Honours Degree in Engineering and Masters Degrees in Finance and Law.

Tracey Wood Ms. Tracey A. Wood is Legal Director and Company Secretary of Costain Group PLC. She joined the Company in February 2006. Ms. Wood has a construction and corporate law background and was formerly a partner at Hammonds. She has had a number of senior roles in the Company and was appointed Legal Director and Company Secretary in June 2011. She also has responsibility for human resources across the Group.

Jane Lodge Ms. Jane A. Lodge, FCA, BSc is Non-Executive Independent Director of Costain Group PLC. She was appointed as a Non- Executive Director in August 2012 and was appointed Chair of the Audit Committee with effect from the end of October 2012. Prior to this Jane spent 35 years at Deloitte LLP (UK), 25 as an audit partner advising global companies, particularly in the manufacturing, house-building and property and construction sectors. She was senior partner of the Birmingham office and the Deloitte UK Manufacturing Industry Sector. Ms. Lodge is also the Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, Devro PLC, Non-Executive Director, Black Country Living Museum Trust Ltd, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, DCC PLC, Non-Executive Director, Bromsgrove School Foundation and Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, Stemcor Holdings Ltd.

David McManus Mr. David McManus, BSc, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Costain Group PLC. He was appointed as a Non- Executive Director with effect from 12 May 2014. He began his career with the Fluor Corporation (1975- 1980) after graduating in civil engineering and went on to hold a number of executive positions in Shell UK (1980-1989), LASMO plc (1989-1994), Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO) (1994-2000), BG Group (2000-2004) and as Executive Vice President, International Operations of Pioneer Natural Resources (2004-2012). David was formerly a Non-Executive Director of Cape plc (2004-2012), serving as Chairman from 2006 to 2008. Mr. McManus is Non-Executive Director at the Hess Corporation, FlexLNG, Rockhopper Exploration plc and Caza Oil & Gas Inc.

James Morley Mr. James Morley, BSc, FCA, is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Costain Group PLC. He was appointed as the Senior Independent Director in January 2013 prior to which he served as Chairman of the Audit Committee from January 2008 until the end of October 2012. He is a Chartered Accountant with some 27 years’ experience as a board member of both listed and private companies. Previous roles include Chief Operating Officer of Primary Group Ltd (2006 to 2007), Group Finance Director of Cox Insurance Holdings plc (2002 to 2005), Group Finance Director of Arjo Wiggins Appleton plc (1999 to 2001), Group Executive Director Finance of Guardian Royal Exchange plc (1990 to 1999), Deputy Chief Executive and Finance Director of Avis Europe plc (1976-1989), Non-Executive Director of the Bankers’ Investment Trust plc (1994 to 2008), Non-Executive Director of W S Atkins plc (2001-2009), Non-Executive Director of Trade Indemnity Group plc (1991-1996) and Non-Executive Chairman of Acumus Ltd. (2011-2012). Mr. Morley is also Non-Executive Director of The Innovation Group plc, Clarkson plc, Speedy Hire plc, BMS Group Ltd. and Minova Insurance Holdings Ltd.