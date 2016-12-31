Name Description

Peter Bannister Mr. Peter N. Bannister is Independent Chairman of the Board of Crescent Point Energy Corp. He has been President of Destiny Energy Inc., a private oil and gas company. He has been on the Board of Crescent Point and its predecessor since 2003. Mr. Bannister has worked in the oil and gas industry since 1982, having held a variety of roles with companies such as Mission Oil and Gas Inc., StarPoint Energy Inc., Impact Energy Inc., Startech Energy Ltd., Boomerang Resources Ltd., Laurasia Resources Ltd. and Sproule Associates Ltd. Mr. Bannister is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and serves on the board of directors of Cequence Energy Ltd. Formerly, he was a director of Surge Energy Inc., Shelter Bay Energy Inc., Mission Oil and Gas Inc., Breaker Energy Ltd., Impact Energy Inc., Boomerang Resources Ltd., Laurasia Resources Ltd. and New Star Energy Ltd. Mr. Bannister holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geology with a minor in economics.

Scott Saxberg Mr. Scott Saxberg is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Crescent Point Energy Corp. He was a founder of Crescent Point Energy Ltd. in 2001 and has been President of Crescent Point since 2003. Mr. Saxberg has worked in the oil and gas industry since 1992, having held a variety of roles with companies such as Shelter Bay, Wascana Energy Inc., Numac Energy Inc. and Magin Energy Inc. Mr. Saxberg is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. Mr. Saxberg has served on the board of directors of Bellamont Exploration Ltd., Catapult Energy 2008 Inc. and Wild Stream Exploration Inc. Mr. Saxberg holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manitoba.

Kenneth Lamont Mr. Kenneth R. Lamont is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has held since January 2016. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Finance and Treasurer for Crescent Point. Mr. Lamont has worked in the oil and gas industry since 2001, having held a variety of roles with companies such as Shelter Bay, Direct Energy Marketing Ltd. and Shell Trading Gas and Power Canada Ltd. Prior to 2001, he was a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Lamont holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (with distinction) from the University of Alberta and is a Chartered Accountant, as well as a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

C. Neil Smith Mr. C. Neil Smith is Chief Operating Officer of Crescent Point Energy Corp. He has held with Crescent Point since March 13, 2013. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Engineering and Business Development for Crescent Point. He has been with Crescent Point since 2003 and has worked in the oil and gas industry since 1986, having held a variety of roles with companies including President of Shelter Bay and engineering positions with Amoco Canada Petroleum Ltd. and Coles Gilbert Associates Ltd., the predecessor to Gilbert Laustsen Jung Associates Ltd. Mr. Smith is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), Saskatchewan (APEGS) and Manitoba (APEGM). He is a previous chair of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada and a director of the Petroleum Acquisition and Disposition Association. Mr. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science degree in geological engineering from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Business Administration (Dean's List) from the University of Calgary.

Derek Christie Mr. Derek Christie is Senior Vice President - Exploration & Geosciences of Crescent Point Energy Corp. He is a Professional Geologist with over 25 years of experience across North America in both conventional and unconventional reservoir exploration and development. Derek is the Sr. Vice President, Exploration & Geosciences of Crescent Point, a role he has held with Crescent Point since February 2017. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Exploration & Geosciences from November 2013 until February 2017 and as Vice President, Geosciences for Crescent Point prior thereto. He has been with Crescent Point since 2007 and has worked in the oil and gas industry since 1991, having held a variety of technical and management positions with companies including Shelter Bay, Mission Oil and Gas Inc., StarPoint Energy Ltd., Vintage Petroleum Canada Inc. and Rio Alto Exploration Ltd. Derek is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Boulder Energy Ltd., Highrock Resources Ltd. and the Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Calgary and is a member of APEGA, APEGS and APEGM.

Tamara MacDonald Ms. Tamara MacDonald is Senior Vice President - Corporate and Business Development of the company. She has held since January 2016. Prior to that, she was Vice President Land and Corporate Development for Crescent Point from 2004 until 2016. She has worked in the oil and gas industry since 1992, having held a variety of roles with companies such as Shelter Bay, Petrofund Energy Trust, Merit Energy Ltd., Tarragon Oil and Gas Ltd. and Northstar Energy Corp. Ms. MacDonald is a member of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen, of the American Association of Petroleum Landmen, the Canadian Association of Petroleum and Land Administration, the Petroleum and Acquisition Divestment Association and is a member of the 25th UNICEF Canada Team. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, with a major in Petroleum Land Management, from the University of Calgary.

Mark Eade Mr. Mark G. Eade is Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Crescent Point Energy Corp. He has served as corporate secretary since 2004. Prior to being named Vice President at Crescent Point in September 2015, he was a partner with Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP law firm from August 2011 to August 2015. Prior thereto, Mr. Eade was a partner at McCarthy Tetrault LLP. Mr. Eade has over 20 years of experience in corporate governance, securities and mergers and acquisitions law. Mr. Eade holds both a Bachelor of Commerce degree (with honours) and an LL.B. degree from the University of Saskatchewan. He was called to the Alberta bar in 1994 and is a member of both the Law Society of Alberta and the Canadian Bar Association.

Ryan Gritzfeldt Mr. Ryan Gritzfeldt is Vice President - Marketing and Innovation of the Company. He is a role he has held since January 2016. Mr. Gritzfeldt previously served as Vice President, Engineering and Business Development East from 2010 until 2015 and as Engineering Manager, Southeast Saskatchewan from 2006 until 2009, both for Crescent Point. Mr. Gritzfeldt has worked in the oil and gas industry since 1998, having held a variety of roles with companies such as Shelter Bay and Talisman Energy Inc. Mr. Gritzfeldt is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in industrial systems engineering from the University of Regina

Bradley Borggard Mr. Bradley H. Borggard is Vice President - Corporate Planning and Investor Relations of Crescent Point Energy Corp. He has held since February 2017. Mr. Borggard was the Vice President, Corporate Planning of Crescent Point, from January 2010 to February 2017. Prior to joining Crescent Point, Mr. Borggard was Managing Director, Institutional Equity Research at CIBC World Markets from 2004 until 2009. During that time, he was ranked as the top Canadian Royalty Trust analyst four times and the top Canadian E&P analyst twice. Mr. Borggard has worked in other oil and gas related roles, with companies such as Scotia Capital Inc. and Gulf Canada Resources Ltd. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (with honours) in finance from the University of Calgary, as well as a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Steven Toews Mr. Steven Toews is Vice President - Engineering and Operations of the Company. He has held since January 2016. Previously, Mr. Toews served as Vice President, Engineering and Business Development West from 2010 to 2015 and Engineering Manager from 2005 until 2009, both for Crescent Point. Mr. Toews has worked in the oil and gas industry since 1989, including a number of years spent working internationally, with companies such as EnCana Corp., Talisman Energy Inc., International Colin Energy Corp. and Norcen Energy Resources Ltd. Mr. Toews is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Saskatchewan.

Rene Amirault Mr. Rene E. Amirault is Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Secure Energy Services Inc. in March 2007 and was elected a director and appointed as Chairman of their Board on June 1, 2007. From January 2006 to March 2007 he was an independent businessman. Mr. Amirault held various roles at Tervita Corporation from August 1994 to January 2006, including Vice President roles in Sales and Marketing, Business Development and Corporate Development. Mr. Amirault held various positions with Imperial Oil Ltd. from 1981 to 1994. Mr. Amirault has been on the Board of Crescent Point since May 2014. Mr. Amirault received a Certified General Accountant designation in June 1985.

Laura Cillis Ms. Laura A. Cillis is Independent Director of the company. She is an oil and gas executive with more than 25 years of financial experience in the oilfield services industry. Most recently, she held the role of Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. from 2008 until 2013, and Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Energy Services L.P. from 2006 to 2008. Prior thereto, she held various positions at Precision Drilling Corporation and Schlumberger Canada. She is currently a director of Solium Capital Inc. and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. Ms. Cillis has been on the Board of Crescent Point since November 2014. Ms. Cillis is a Chartered Accountant who holds the ICD.D designation granted by the Institute of Corporate Directors and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting from the University of Alberta.

D. Hugh Gillard Mr. D. Hugh Gillard is Independent Director of Crescent Point Energy Corp. He is the principal of Saddleback Resources Ltd., a private company involved in equity investments and advisory roles in the energy sector. He has worked in the oil and gas industry since 1972, having led companies such as Kelso Energy Inc., PrimeWest Energy Trust and CanWest Gas Marketing Inc. He has also held a number of senior roles with companies such as Ashland Oil Canada, Dome Petroleum Ltd. and Amoco Canada Resources Ltd. Mr. Gillard has been on the board of Crescent Point and its predecessor since 2003 and has indicated his intention to retire in 2018. Mr. Gillard has served as director of the board of Petrowest Energy Services Trust and of Creststreet Power Income Fund. He is a past member of the Management Advisory Council for the University of Calgary, a past Chairman of the board of Hospice Calgary and a past Chairman of the Calgary Zoological Society. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and is a graduate of the Stanford Business School Executive Program.

Robert Heinemann Mr. Robert F. Heinemann is Independent Director of Crescent Point Energy Corp. He is an oil and gas executive who brings more than 30 years of experience to the Crescent Point Board. Most recently, he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of Berry Petroleum Company ("Berry"), where he developed and executed that company’s growth and capital allocation strategies. He served as a director of Berry from 2002 until 2013, and as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2004 through 2013. Previously, Mr. Heinemann worked for Halliburton Company and Mobil Corporation in a number of operational, technology, management and executive roles of increasing responsibility. Mr. Heinemann has been on the Board of Crescent Point since March 2014. Mr. Heinemann serves on the board of directors of QEP Resources, Inc., Great Western Oil and Gas Company, LLC and Chaparral Energy, Inc. He is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Doctorate in chemical engineering from Vanderbilt University.

Mike Jackson Mr. Mike Jackson is Independent Director of the company. He has worked in the banking industry since 1984 and brings more than 30 years of financial experience in corporate and investment banking. Most recently, he was Managing Director - Investment Banking, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets, with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Prior to that, Mr. Jackson held several senior management roles at Scotiabank, including Managing Director, Oil & Gas Industry Head & Calgary Office Head from 1999 to 2007 and Vice President & Office Head, Corporate Banking Calgary from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Jackson joined the board of Crescent Point in November 2016. Mr. Jackson holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Business Administration, both from Dalhousie University. Additionally, Mr. Jackson completed the Executive Management Program at Queen’s University.

Barbara Munroe Ms. Barbara Elaine Munroe is Independent Director of the Company. She has worked as a lawyer since 1991 and brings 25 years of legal experience and industry diversification to the Board. Currently, Ms. Munroe is serving as Executive Vice President, Corporate Services and General Counsel for WestJet Airlines, a position held since November 2016. Ms. Munroe joined WestJet in November 2011 as Vice President, General Counsel and was promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in June 2015. Previously she was the Assistant General Counsel at Imperial Oil Ltd. from 2008 to 2011 and the Senior Vice President, Legal/IP and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for SMART Technologies Inc. from 2000 to 2008. Ms. Munroe has been with the Board of Crescent Point since March 2016. Ms. Munroe is a member of the Canadian Bar Association, the Calgary Bar Association and the Association of Corporate Counsel. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Finance degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Calgary.