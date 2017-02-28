Name Description

Riaan Stassen Mr. Riaan Stassen, BComm (Hons), CA(SA) is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company since 1 June 2016. He joined Capitec Bank as managing director in 2000 and served as chief executive officer of Capitec and Capitec Bank from March 2004 until his retirement on 31 December 2013. He succeeded Michiel le Roux as chairman of the board on 1 June 2016. He gained extensive experience in wholesale distribution and banking and held senior positions in both environments before joining Capitec. Riaan was awarded the Cape Times KPMG Business Personality of the Year award in 2007. The nomination criteria for this award included business and entrepreneurial excellence and outstanding company performance. He also serves on the board of PSG Konsult. Riaan was appointed to Capitec and Capitec Bank’s boards on 1 March 2001.

Gerhardus Fourie Mr. Gerhardus Metselaar Fourie, BComm (Hons), MBA, is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He had been head: operations at Capitec Bank since 2000 and was appointed as chief executive officer of Capitec and Capitec Bank effective 1 January 2014. He commenced his career at Stellenbosch Farmers’ Winery in 1987 in the financial planning department, following which he was appointed as the area general manager of KwaZulu-Natal and later Gauteng. Gerrie was appointed to Capitec and Capi tec Bank’s boards on 20 September 2013.

Andre du Plessis Mr. Andre Pierre du Plessis BComm (Hons), CA(SA), is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined Capitec Bank in 2000 as the executive: financial management and was appointed as an executive director of Capitec and Capitec Bank in May 2002. He has extensive experience in business advisory services, financial consulting and strategic and financial management. He was the chief executive of financial management for Boland PKS and NBS Boland Group from 1996 to 2000, and also a partner at Arthur Andersen where he was employed from 1986 to 1996. André was appointed to Capitec and Capitec Bank’s boards on 2 May 2002.

Nkosana Mashiya Mr. Nkosana Samuel Mashiya is Executive Director, Executive - Risk Management of the Company. He joined Capitec Bank on 1 November 2015. He was the deputy registrar of banks at the South African Reserve Bank since 2011. He was responsible for the policy framework to guide the prudential supervision and regulation of the financial conglomerates in South Africa since 2014 and was acting managing director of the Cooperative Bank Development Agency since 2011. Previously he worked at National Treasury as chief director: international finance (2010 to 2011), chief director: financial sector development (2006 to 2010) and director: banking development (2002 to 2006). Nkosana started his career as a lecturer at the University of Johannesburg (1998 to 2001). He later moved to the University of Natal as a lecturer (2001 to 2002) before joining National Treasury. Nkosana was appointed to Capitec and Capitec Bank’s boards on 1 June 2016.

Jacobus Carstens Mr. Jacobus Everhardus Carstens BCompt (Hons), CA(SA). is Executive - Credit of the Company. He joined Capitec Bank in 2004. He gained extensive experience in the credit environment at Old Mutual Bank from 2000 to 2004, serving at various times as head of credit, head of credit risk: policy and decision support, and assistant divisional manager: credit, pricing and decision support. Previous positions include manager at Boland Bank from 1997 to 1999 and assistant manager at Ernst & Young from 1992 to 1997.

Willem De Bruyn Mr. Willem De Bruyn is Executive - Information Technology of the Company. He joined Capitec Bank on 1 November 2014. He was chief information officer at Standard Bank until 2014, responsible for personal and business banking in South Africa and across 18 African countries. He has been extensively involved in the retail banking strategy, has international experience in information technology management and has implemented large-scale projects during his career. He started his career with Standard Bank as a software developer in 1992.

Carl Fischer Mr. Carl Gustav Fischer BComm (Hons), MBA, is Executive - Marketing and Corporate Affairs of the Company. He served as head of marketing and corporate affairs since 2000. He retired on 31 May 2016 and he was succeeded by Francois Viviers.

Hendrik Jacobus Lourens Mr. Hendrik Albertus Jacobus Lourens is Executive – Operations of the Company. He joined Capitec Bank’s predecessor in 1999 as head of the branch acquisitions department. He was appointed as operations manager responsible for the Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal in 2001 which position he held until 2007 when he became the national sales manager. Henk was appointed as executive: operations effective 1 January 2014. Before joining Capitec Bank, Henk was the financial director of Group Five Building – Western Cape. He commenced his career with Ernst & Young.

Nathan Motjuwadi Mr. Nathan Stephen Tlaweng Motjuwadi, BA (Hons), UED, MBA, is Executive - Human Resources of the Company. He joined Capitec Bank in 2010 with almost 15 years’ experience in the human resources/training environment. Prior to joining the bank he was employed by XPS Services, Cyborg Systems, Coca-Cola (SA) (based in South Africa and London) and Danone SA. Nathan started his career as a teacher and head of department (English and History) from 1993 to 1995. He also lectured part-time at Unisa’s School of Business Leadership.

Andre Olivier Mr. Andre Olivier BComm (Hons), CA(SA), is Executive - Business Development of the Company. He joined Capitec Bank in 2000 and has been responsible for business development ever since. Card services were incorporated into his portfolio in 2009. He was the financial risk manager at Boland PKS, after which he was head of operations for Pep Bank, in the bank’s micro-lending division from 1997 to 2000. He gained audit and business advisory experience with Arthur Andersen.

Leonardus Venter Mr. Leonardus Venter BA (Hons), MA (Industrial Psychology), is Executive - Business Support Centre of the Company. He joined Capitec Bank as head of human resources in 2000. He was appointed as executive: business support centre in 2009. Previous positions include human resources manager at Iridium Africa (1998 to 1999), manager of human resources and support at Telkom SA (1993 to 1997) and area personnel manager at Iscor (1986 to 1992).

Francois Viviers Mr. Francois Viviers is Executive - Marketing and Communications of the coampny. He joined Capitec Bank as national brand manager in 2011. During 2015 and 2016 he fulfilled various positions at Capitec Bank, namely head: client relationship marketing and head: marketing and corporate affairs. He served on the executive management committee as a development member during 2015. He was appointed as executive: marketing and communication on 1 June 2016. Previously he was marketing manager at Shoprite (Africa and Indian Ocean Islands) (2006 to 2011) and gained extensive experience as part of Shoprite’s South African brand team (2005).

Petrus Mouton Mr. Petrus Johannes Mouton is BComm (Maths), is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the chief executive officer of PSG Group. He serves as a director on the boards of various PSG Group companies, including Curro Holdings, PSG Konsult and Zeder Investments. He has been active in the Investment and financial services industry since 1999. Piet was appointed to Capitec and Capitec Bank’s boards on 5 October 2007.

Michiel Scholtz du Pre le Roux Mr. Michiel Scholtz du Pre le Roux, LLB., is Non-Executive Director of the Company since 31 May 2016. He was Capitec and Capi tec Bank’s chairman from 2007 until 31 May 2016 when he stepped down. He continues to serve on the board as a non-executive director. He was the bank’s chief executive officer until 2004. Michiel was appointed to Capitec’s board on 1 March 2001 and to Capitec Bank’s board on 6 April 2000.

Lindiwe Dlamini Ms. Lindiwe Angela Dlamini is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a BA LLB, LLM (Tax)degree and is the group executive: human resources at PPS. Previously she was the managing director: retail at Alexander Forbes Group Holdings (2013-2015) and group executive: emerging consumer markets at Liberty Holdings (2011-2013). She gained extensive experience in various legal and risk management roles as well as in operations and customer services at Liberty Group (1998-2011).

Kabelo Makwane Mr. Kabelo Makwane is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Kabelo holds a B.Comm degree and is the managing director of Technology Accenture, South Africa. Previously he was the managing director of Microsoft, Nigeria (2013-2016) which he successfully developed into a stand-alone subsidiary of Microsoft Corporation. He gained extensive experience in information technology and sales during his career at Storgate Africa (2001), Datacentrix (2001-2003), Unisys (2004), Cisco Systems (2004-2009) and Microsoft, South Africa (2009-2013).

John McKenzie Mr. John David (Jock) McKenzie, BSc (Chemical Eng), MA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He serves on the boards of a number of companies. He was the chairman and chief executive officer of Caltex Petroleum Corporation until 2001. He was extensively involved in the merger of Caltex, Chevron and Texaco and was president – Asia, Middle East and Africa – of Chevron-Texaco until 2004. Between 1997 and 2003 he was a member of a number of advisory boards in Singapore, including the American Chamber of Commerce. He was the founding president of the South Africa–Singapore Business Council and a member of the Singapore Economic Development Board. Since 2004 he has served as a consultant to the Energy Market Authority and Temasek Holdings in Singapore and acted as the chairman of the Commission of Enquiry into the Singapore Electricity and Gas Supply Systems. In South Africa he has consulted for, inter alia, Sasol, the South African Petroleum Industry Association’s investigation into the impact of the global economic crisis on the South African oil industry and other related topics. He currently serves on the boards of Coronation Fund Managers, Sappi and Zululand Distilling Company and is the chairman of the UCT Foundation, the Carleton Lloyd Educational Trust and the Rondebosch Schools Education Trust. Jock was appointed to Capitec and Capitec Bank’s boards on 1 March 2012.

Nonhlanhla Mjoli-Mncube Ms. Nonhlanhla Sylvia Mjoli-Mncube, BA, MA (City and Regional Planning), is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She manages her own company, Mjoli Development Group, and was the economic advisor to a former Deputy President of South Africa. She has worked as a town and regional planner in South Africa and as a survey research supervisor at Washington State University. She was an executive director of a subsidiary of Murray & Roberts. She was the chairman of the National Urban Reconstruction and Housing Agency (NURCHA), the Rural Housing Loan Fund, Women for Housing and the Open Society Institute in South Africa. She is a fellow of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Harvard University Leadership alumnus. She has won several business women’s awards and is a director of Ansys, Pioneer Foods, Tongaat Hullett, WBHO Construction and Zeder Investments. Nonhlanhla was appointed to Capitec and Capitec Bank’s boards on 26 January 2004.

Chris Otto Mr. Chris Adriaan Otto, BComm LLB., is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has been an executive director of PSG Group since its formation and has served as a non-executive director since February 2009. He was involved in PSG Group’s investment in microfinance and subsequently in the establishment of Capitec Bank, of which he has been a non-executive director since its formation. He is also a director of Capevin Holdings, Distell Group, Kaap Agri and Zeder Investments. Chris was appointed to Capitec and Capitec Bank’s boards on 6 April 2000.